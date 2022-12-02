ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

Traveling tips during the busy holiday season

By Paola Giangiacomo
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQA4b_0jUTsIh500

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Many college kids will be home for the holidays, and some will be traveling alone for the first time.

As college kids look forward to a long break from school over the Christmas holiday, many will be traveling a far distance to get home. For some, navigating crowded airports and congested highways solo can be daunting but there are ways to make your travel go smoothly.

Whether you’re traveling by plane, train, or automobile this holiday season plan ahead and be patient.

Crystal Chericos is a Travel Agent with AAA in Dickson City. She says the first rule of travel before you fly the friendly skies is to download the airline’s app onto your mobile device.

“Right now we have shortages of everything so preplanning and having a backup plan is great,” stated Chericos.

Kids eating nutritious foods is a recipe for success

The airline apps will also indicate whether your flight is delayed or canceled.

“I just recently traveled my gate got changed my app notified me my gate had changed so I didn’t walk 15 gates out of the way,” explained Cherico.

If that happens, you can search for other flights on the app or head to the customer service desk in the airport terminal for assistance in rebooking your flight.

Another tip, pack lightly, share your itinerary with loved ones and plan for transfers to and from the airport.

“Taxis are still around, and Ubers and Lyfts are easy ways to get around for transportation. Safety-wise you can see the person’s license plate and picture, you can see the make and color of the vehicle, said Chericos.

If you plan to pack gifts in your luggage this holiday season you may want to think again. If your presents raise a red flag, TSA will unwrap them.

Crystal Chericos /AAA Travel Agent 1:06 SOT: “I would suggest having presents shipped ahead of time. You still have to follow TSA rules knowing liquid and gel rules is very important. The TSA website will give you 311 rules as far as liquid and gels. If you can spread it, spill it, and spray it can’t be in your carry-on<” explained Chericos.

Whether you’re traveling by air or by car there are plenty of ways to be well-prepared for your trip.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

‘Toys for Tots’ drive gathers toys for the holidays

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA live! Co-host Rachel Malak helped flip the switch to light the Christmas Tree Sunday in Hanover Township. It was part of the Hanover Township Lions Club’s largest one-day Toys For Tots drive to help the US Marine Corps Reserve Charity Mission. Santa Claus, Tux the Penguin, and a […]
WBRE

Loyalty Barber Shop provides free haircuts for those in need

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton barber shop is performing an act of kindness to help those facing tough times. Loyalty Barber Shop in Scranton teamed up with Keystone Mission to give haircuts to the homeless for the holidays. Loyalty Barber Shop helped 25 people on Monday by giving them free haircuts. The barbers […]
WBRE

Santa helps kick off the holidays with parade

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holiday season was ushered in with a parade in part of Luzerne County Nanticoke kicked off its Annual Christmas Parade at Greater Nanticoke Area High School. Santa Claus arrived in town on a fire truck. The parade ended at patriot square where Santa greeted the good girls and boys, […]
WBRE

‘Snow Forge’ celebration held for the holidays

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Lackawanna County, an annual celebration, with or without snow is alive and well. Snow Forge was held Sunday on Main Street in, you guessed it, Old Forge. Dozens of vendors were there to sell their wares to Christmas shoppers, and give them a tasty treat along the way. […]
WBRE

Crayola Factory giving away $500K worth of products

EASTON, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — ‘Tis the season to be gifting, and Crayola Experience announced it is gifting a total of $500,000 in holiday prize giveaways. Each Crayola Experience is gifting up to $62,500 worth of products and Crayola Experience Adventures to guests who sign up for a free color wheel spin during the month-long giveaway. The […]
WBRE

Annual ‘Trim-a-Tree’ competition now underway

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many families take pride in the annual decorating of their Christmas tree, and so do some schools in Lackawanna County. The Christmas season is all about spreading holiday cheer, spending time with loved ones, and even some friendly competition. The Electric City Trolley Museum is hosting its sixth Trim-a-Tree Competition, […]
WBRE

Tree farms usher in the holiday season

WAPWALLOPEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s officially December and local Christmas tree farms are seeing an uptick in customers. The days immediately following Thanksgiving are typically some of the busiest for tree farms, like Ed and Helen’s Tree Farm in Wapwallopen. According to the American Christmas Tree Association, 94 million homes, or 75% of US […]
WBRE

‘Trees for Troops’ program brings holiday cheer to military bases

LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Carbon County tree farm is kicking off its annual “Trees for Troops” program. The trees from Yenser’s Tree Farm in Lehighton will head to military bases nationwide. Eyewitness News Photojournalist Joe Gayton spoke to the owners about why they’re part of the program.
WBRE

Berwick bands together to keep community warm

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Berwick community has banded together to provide winter essentials for neighbors in need. Hats, coats, and gloves were handed out today at the “Beyond Violence” building on West 11th Street. The items were distributed free of charge to anyone who showed up. Most of the coats were brand new. […]
Newswatch 16

NYC restaurant owner moves business, employees to the Poconos

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Inside the kitchen at Volare Ristorante Italiano, food is prepped for what's expected to be a busy night. The restaurant at the intersection of Routes 715 and 611 in Tannersville opened in September. "I've been almost living here for 17 years, you know, and the need...
WBRE

WATCH: Daycare looking to ID truck that crashed into their playground

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County daycare owner is trying to find the driver that ran over the fence to their playground. The owner of Learn and Grow Early Childhood Center in Scranton is asking for help identifying a dark-colored truck that crashed into their property around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. The video […]
WBRE

Scranton travel agency offers military educational tour

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —Military history is often experienced through books or movies, but a travel agency in Scranton offers a chance to see the real thing, and show just how important Pennsylvania’s heroes were in winning the war. Dave Nagle is passionate about military history and the Pennsylvania veterans who made big contributions to […]
WBRE

More info released in Monroe County deadly crash

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Victims of a two-car deadly crash in Monroe County, Sunday night, have been identified. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched to a report of a two-car crash that happened on State Route 611 and State Route 715 in Tannersville. Police say the […]
WBRE

Catalytic converter theft in Susquehanna County

NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for a catalytic converter theft in Susquehanna County. According to PSP, on December 1, just before 10:00 a.m., troopers responded to the 1300 block of Main Street in New Milford, for a catalytic converter theft at […]
WBRE

Superheroes raise hope in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s difficult enough for a parent with one child dealing with a devastating illness, but imagine having two children facing such a serious health struggle. That’s the plight of a family in Lackawanna County, and on Saturday, that family received an outpouring of support. It’s not unusual to see a […]
WBRE

Children’s Service Center celebrates primary care expansion

CONYNGHAM, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A ribbon cutting was held Friday for the “Conyngham Primary Health Center” which is part of the “Children’s Service Center.” The expansion added primary care to the center’s lineup, which also includes treatment for behavioral health, substance abuse, and autism disorders. The President and CEO of the center, which officially […]
WBRE

$1.24M lottery ticket sold in Lackawanna County

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Sunday, a Jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Match 6 lottery ticket worth $1.24 million was sold in South Abington Township. According to Pennsylvania Lottery officials, the winning ticket matched all six winning numbers, 1-7-23-30-33-42, to win the $1.24 million jackpot prize. The ticket was sold at Tobacco King on Northern Boulevard in […]
WBRE

Tunkhannock celebrates ‘Christmas in Our Hometown’

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (EYEWITNESS NEWS) — For the 21st year, Tunkhannock is once again welcoming the holiday season with their annual “Christmas In Our Hometown” celebration. Festivities begin on Friday evening where PAlive!’s Chris Bohinski will serve as the grand marshal in the Santa Parade down Tioga Street. The parade was followed by the town’s […]
WBRE

Two accused of retail theft at the Crossing Outlets

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding two women accused of retail theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Thursday around 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the Crossings in Tannersville for a report of theft. Police say the two women […]
WBRE

House damaged after fire, occupants safe thanks to smoke detector

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home that was supposed to be for sale has been damaged following an early morning fire. According to Scott Kostican, the Hazle Township Fire Chief, crews responded to a report of a house fire with possible entrapment around 6:30 a.m. on the corner of West 20th Street and […]
WBRE

WBRE

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy