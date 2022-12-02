Read full article on original website
3 dead, 4 shootings over the weekend in Treasure Coast
Over this past weekend, multiple shootings have left 3 people dead in the Treasure Coast area. MCSO SWAT Team responds to double-homicidePhoto byMCSO/Twitter. On Saturday around 3 pm, 75-year-old Hugh Hootman shot and killed two people, Ginger and Henry Wallace (both 81 years old) after a dispute with Ginger (who is the HOA President at their residence).
wflx.com
Escaped inmate captured in Indian River County
An inmate who escaped in Central Florida was caught Sunday in Indian River County. The Indian County Sheriff's Office said they received information that the escaped prisoner, Edward Saucier, was possibly in the area. Saucier was recently sentenced to two years in state prison for committing multiple burglaries in Indian...
wqcs.org
Little Revealed About Fatal Shooting in Gifford Saturday
Indian River County - Monday December 5, 2022: A person was found dead at the Orangewood Apartments Saturday night following reports of a shooting in the area. According to 'Request for Information' posted on the IRC Sheriff's Facebook page, after receiving calls about a shooting, Deputies responded to the Apartment complex in Gifford, around 9 p.m. Saturday night, December 3. When they arrived they found "a victim" but the person "succumbed to their injuries."
cw34.com
Escaped prisoner found in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — He got caught by doing what landed him in prison in the first place. Edward Saucier escaped from the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee on Dec. 1. According to deputies, he got away by cutting his ankle monitor. Saucier was serving time...
wflx.com
Sheriff: Deputy accidentally shot, killed by fellow deputy
A Florida deputy was accidentally shot and killed by a fellow deputy in what the sheriff called an "extremely dumb and totally avoidable accident." Brevard County Sheriff's Office Deputy Austin Walsh was fatally shot Saturday morning by his roommate, Deputy Andrew Lawson, in Palm Bay, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Sunday.
WESH
Police: 17-year-old girl drowns at Brevard County beach
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — A teenager from New York drowned in the ocean off Cocoa Beach on Saturday afternoon, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Cocoa Beach police say a 17-year-old girl drowned after being carried out away from the shore by strong currents. She was one of...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian resident finds body of Kelly Granger
A Sebastian resident found the body of Kelly Granger south of the North County Shooting Range entrance. “When first arriving at the workplace, we were turned away by Sheriff’s deputies. So we entered the preserve by the pool facility and hiked west towards the scene. We found the body just south of the shooting range entrance in a ditch off the road and contacted Sheriff’s deputies on scene,” Chuck Postis told Sebastian Daily.
wflx.com
Fatal shooting investigated near apartments in Indian River County
A person was fatally shot near an apartment complex in Indian River County on Saturday night, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to the Orangewood Apartments near Gifford at about 9 p.m. after receiving calls about a shooting in the area. When...
WPBF News 25
Police investigating Vero Beach shooting that left 1 dead
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Indian River County Sheriffs are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday. Sometime after 9 p.m., deputies responded to a call at the Orangewood Apartments in Vero Beach. Once they arrived at the scene, sheriffs located a victim that later succumbed to their injuries. IRCSO urges...
wflx.com
Study: Florida No. 2 in nation for most HOA complaints
Homeowner and condo associations are created to maintain property values but can sometimes be a source of anxiety and stress for some property owners. This is generating new attention after an HOA president and her husband were fatally shot in Martin County on Saturday. Generally, disputes over small things can...
cw34.com
Feds put up $10,000 reward for people who stole dozens of guns from Okeechobee County shop
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — There’s a $10,000 reward being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people who broke into a weapons store in Okeechobee and stole dozens of guns. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said two thieves broke into...
Affidavit: Brevard County deputy pulled trigger twice, firing single shot that killed fellow deputy
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An off-duty Brevard County deputy pointed his gun at his roommate, a fellow deputy, inside their apartment and pulled the trigger twice, according to an arrest warrant. Investigators said deputy Andrew Lawson reported that the gun did not go off the first time. The second...
Friends, neighbors remember elderly couple gunned down over HOA dispute
Friends and neighbors of an elderly couple killed in a Stuart double shooting Saturday are now mourning their loss.
wflx.com
Shark bacteria bank helps Palm Beach Co. doctors give precise care
Jasmine Carney, 10, of Palm City has come a long way in only a week's time. The child was bitten by a shark at Hobe Sound Beach and is now well on her way to healing. "I'm feeling really happy about getting out of the hospital so I can see my friends," Carney said.
Stuart police chief calls 3 shootings in 1 day 'unprecedented'
Some residents are concerned the city of Stuart's small-town charm is diminishing after three shootings happening in less than 24 hours.
cw34.com
"I lost my temper": Man kills two neighbors in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — There is new information in a shooting that happened over the weekend. On Dec. 3, a double homicide took place at the Cedar Pointe Condominiums off East Ocean Blvd in Stuart. Deputies say the victims, Henry and Ginger Wallace, both 81, were dead when they...
cw34.com
HOLIDAY HORROR: Dog dies, other hospitalized after staying at Palm City boarding facility
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — Thanksgiving is supposed to be a joyous time, but it turned into holiday horror for one Palm City couple. The couple dropped off their two healthy flat coat retrievers at a local boarding facility, while they flew out of town to see family. The dogs stayed for a short 48 hours and ended with one of them dying after the visit and the other needing hospitalization.
cw34.com
Cocaine, oxycodone, almost 12K and more found through drug arrest in Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A search warrant revealed a lot in Okeechobee County. On Dec. 2 members of the Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force arrested convicted felon Leamsi Alvarado, 42, for the sale of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to sell to an undercover narcotics investigator. However,...
wqcs.org
Fort Pierce Police Arrest Hit and Run Suspect
Fort Pierce - Monday December 5, 2022: Fort Pierce Police have arrested a suspect in a a hit and run traffic homicide that claimed the life of a 19-year old woman last month. Fort Pierce Traffic Homicide Investigator Shane Stokes arrested 29 year-old Marcos Gonzalez-Salinas of Fort Pierce on Friday. He has been charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash resulting in great bodily injury, driving while license is suspended resulting in great bodily injury, and possession of methamphetamine.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Jupiter Medical Center First in Palm Beach County to Offer Innovative BEAR® Implant to Treat ACL Tears
December 2, 2022 – The leader in quality, safety and patient experience, Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to announce it is the first in Palm Beach County to introduce the BEAR® Implant for treatment of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, one of the most common knee injuries in the U.S. The BEAR Implant is designed to enable the body to heal its own torn ACL. This new approach is a paradigm shift from the current standard of care – reconstruction that replaces the ACL with a graft – and Jupiter Medical Center is pleased to offer this innovative procedure to patients.
