FCPS seeks volunteers for committee to review challenged books
Frederick County Public Schools will launch a review committee to consider nearly three dozen books that a former school board candidate argues should be removed from school libraries, officials said Thursday.
Cindy Rose, who ran her fourth unsuccessful campaign earlier this year with the conservative Education Not Indoctrination slate, is calling for the district to remove 35 books that she alleges are inappropriate from media center shelves.
Comments / 0