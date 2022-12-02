ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

actionnews5.com

Shipwreck from California Gold Rush discovered

SEATTLE (KING) – A salvage company in Washington State believes it has located the wreckage of a nearly 150-year-old shipwreck. The steamship S.S. Pacific went down in November of 1875 with the loss of at least 325 passengers on board. The sonar images of the shipwreck, more than 1,000...
97 Rock

Breathtaking $5.9 Million Seattle Home Has A Secret Passage

One of my favorite Facebook groups is the one that features old houses from across the country. I always keep my eyes open for unique homes and I love this 1906 Seattle home that has a really neat feature - a room that could be a secret passage!. The home...
The Center Square

Some Seattleites want to put a lid on I-5

(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council is considering building a physical lid on top of Interstate-5 to re-join communities long ago separated by the construction of highways. Council Bill 120462 is an amendment to the Seattle Comprehensive Growth Plan that would seek to “reconnect Seattle's street grid...
thejoltnews.com

Olympia landowner seeking to build fourplexes on Deschutes Parkway property

The Olympia Site Plan Review Committee held a presubmission hearing on a project at 500 Deschutes Parkway SW with three housing fourplexes. According to the property owner and applicant for the project, Sean Threatt, they intend to build three fourplexes in phases. For phase 1, two fourplexes will be built in the northern part of the property, and for phase 2, build the third fourplex in the southern portion.
KUOW

Another La Niña winter arrives in Seattle and the Puget Sound region

After starting fall off on an unseasonably dry and warm note, the Seattle area is ushering in the coldest start to December in nearly four decades. If the recent snow was any indication, that third consecutive La Niña forecasters have been promising is here. State climatologist Nick Bond spoke with KUOW's Angela King about what's in store for the region.
lynnwoodtoday.com

Public menorah-lighting ceremony in Lynnwood Dec. 18

Chabad Jewish Center of Snohomish County invites all to celebrate the Festival of Lights with the 11th annual Menorah Lighting and Celebration at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The event will feature the lighting of the 9-footMenorah, holiday treats, face painting,...
MyNorthwest

5 rescued by Seattle firefighters from monorail after power outage

The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) responded to the monorail losing power Monday morning, trapping several riders inside. SFD tweeted out at 8:35 a.m. Monday that the roads around 5th Avenue and Stewart Street would be closed as crews worked to restore power and rescue the five people stuck on the train.
kptv.com

Homemade explosives, guns found in bunker under Washington man’s garage

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - After the discovery of firearms and explosives in an underground bunker beneath his home, a Snohomish County man has been sentenced to 42 months in prison. Following his arrest in November 2021, James Wesley Bowden, 42, was sentenced on Friday in U.S. District Court in...
AdWeek

KCPQ Reporter Steve Kiggins Says Station Declined to Renew His Contract

Seattle reporter Steve Kiggins told viewers his contract has not been renewed by Fox owned station KCPQ. “That’s probably a good thing,” Kiggins said in an emotional thank you video he posted to Twitter. “I’ve done this a long time.”. Kiggins started his career as a...
kpq.com

Passenger Airlifted to Harborview Medical After Head-on Collision on Blewett Pass

A passenger was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after a head-on collision on Blewett Pass Saturday night. At 6:03 p.m. around MP 158, a gray 2007 Honda Civic was going southbound US 97 when the driver lost control, crossed into the northbound lane, and collided head-on with a white 2016 Audi A6.
downtownbellevue.com

Seafood Restaurant, Water Grill, to Open in Bellevue Dec 7

The fine dining seafood restaurant, Water Grill, is now open at Lincoln Square in Downtown Bellevue. The address is 700 Bellevue Way Northeast. The dinner menu features appetizers like Atlantic cod fish tacos and pan roasted halibut cheeks, sushi like smoked hamachi nachos, rolls like spicy lobster, a raw bar, chilled shellfish, iced shellfish platters, salads and sandwiches, crustaceans, whole fish, meat and more.
lynnwoodtoday.com

I-5 express lanes in Seattle to remain southbound this weekend

The Interstate 5 express lanes in Seattle will remain southbound for the weekend — from Friday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. — because of weather-related road conditions, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said. Normally, the express lanes operate in...
seattlerefined.com

Bothell bakery T55 Patisserie serves up scrumptious French pastries

If you stop by T55 Patisserie in downtown Bothell, it's a good bet you'll be greeted by a line of customers. People are willing to wait — often more than an hour — just for the chance to taste the beautiful, scrumptious pastries that come from the kitchen here.

