Read full article on original website
Related
actionnews5.com
Shipwreck from California Gold Rush discovered
SEATTLE (KING) – A salvage company in Washington State believes it has located the wreckage of a nearly 150-year-old shipwreck. The steamship S.S. Pacific went down in November of 1875 with the loss of at least 325 passengers on board. The sonar images of the shipwreck, more than 1,000...
This Is Washington's Top Seafood Restaurant
Cheapism pinpointed the best seafood restaurant in every state, and a Seattle restaurant got the spotlight.
KING-5
Washington salvage company discovers location of famous shipwreck nearly 150 years later
In November of 1875 the steamship S-S Pacific was traveling from Seattle to San Francisco when it collided with another ship. It is believed that 325 people died.
Breathtaking $5.9 Million Seattle Home Has A Secret Passage
One of my favorite Facebook groups is the one that features old houses from across the country. I always keep my eyes open for unique homes and I love this 1906 Seattle home that has a really neat feature - a room that could be a secret passage!. The home...
“Kids Seem to Be a Paycheck”: How a Billion-Dollar Corporation Exploits Washington’s Special Education System
Universal Health Services collected more than $38 million in tax dollars for special education services that families and former teachers say it largely didn’t provide
Some Seattleites want to put a lid on I-5
(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council is considering building a physical lid on top of Interstate-5 to re-join communities long ago separated by the construction of highways. Council Bill 120462 is an amendment to the Seattle Comprehensive Growth Plan that would seek to “reconnect Seattle's street grid...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia landowner seeking to build fourplexes on Deschutes Parkway property
The Olympia Site Plan Review Committee held a presubmission hearing on a project at 500 Deschutes Parkway SW with three housing fourplexes. According to the property owner and applicant for the project, Sean Threatt, they intend to build three fourplexes in phases. For phase 1, two fourplexes will be built in the northern part of the property, and for phase 2, build the third fourplex in the southern portion.
KUOW
Another La Niña winter arrives in Seattle and the Puget Sound region
After starting fall off on an unseasonably dry and warm note, the Seattle area is ushering in the coldest start to December in nearly four decades. If the recent snow was any indication, that third consecutive La Niña forecasters have been promising is here. State climatologist Nick Bond spoke with KUOW's Angela King about what's in store for the region.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Public menorah-lighting ceremony in Lynnwood Dec. 18
Chabad Jewish Center of Snohomish County invites all to celebrate the Festival of Lights with the 11th annual Menorah Lighting and Celebration at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The event will feature the lighting of the 9-footMenorah, holiday treats, face painting,...
southseattleemerald.com
NEWS GLEAMS | REAL ID Travel Enforcement Postponed Until 2025; Criminal Trial for Death of Manuel Ellis Delayed
A round-up of news and announcements we don’t want to get lost in the fast-churning news cycle!. REAL ID refers to a federal law and not necessarily one specific piece of ID. It is based on a law passed by Congress in 2005. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
5 rescued by Seattle firefighters from monorail after power outage
The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) responded to the monorail losing power Monday morning, trapping several riders inside. SFD tweeted out at 8:35 a.m. Monday that the roads around 5th Avenue and Stewart Street would be closed as crews worked to restore power and rescue the five people stuck on the train.
kptv.com
Homemade explosives, guns found in bunker under Washington man’s garage
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - After the discovery of firearms and explosives in an underground bunker beneath his home, a Snohomish County man has been sentenced to 42 months in prison. Following his arrest in November 2021, James Wesley Bowden, 42, was sentenced on Friday in U.S. District Court in...
AdWeek
KCPQ Reporter Steve Kiggins Says Station Declined to Renew His Contract
Seattle reporter Steve Kiggins told viewers his contract has not been renewed by Fox owned station KCPQ. “That’s probably a good thing,” Kiggins said in an emotional thank you video he posted to Twitter. “I’ve done this a long time.”. Kiggins started his career as a...
‘Just transition’: Seattle opens climate portal to track city’s Green New Deal
(The Center Square) – The City of Seattle has released a new One Seattle Climate Portal to “monitor Seattle’s collective progress towards achieving our One Seattle Climate Justice priorities.”. “Seattle's climate work is firmly rooted in the Green New Deal and the One Seattle Climate Justice Agenda”...
kpq.com
Passenger Airlifted to Harborview Medical After Head-on Collision on Blewett Pass
A passenger was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center after a head-on collision on Blewett Pass Saturday night. At 6:03 p.m. around MP 158, a gray 2007 Honda Civic was going southbound US 97 when the driver lost control, crossed into the northbound lane, and collided head-on with a white 2016 Audi A6.
downtownbellevue.com
Seafood Restaurant, Water Grill, to Open in Bellevue Dec 7
The fine dining seafood restaurant, Water Grill, is now open at Lincoln Square in Downtown Bellevue. The address is 700 Bellevue Way Northeast. The dinner menu features appetizers like Atlantic cod fish tacos and pan roasted halibut cheeks, sushi like smoked hamachi nachos, rolls like spicy lobster, a raw bar, chilled shellfish, iced shellfish platters, salads and sandwiches, crustaceans, whole fish, meat and more.
emeraldcityjournal.com
Seattle’s Department of Transportation Prepares Around Fifty Snow Plows in Preparation for the Impending Snow Storm
As the first blizzard of the season begins to pound the City of Seattle, the Seattle Department of Transportation has begun to set up plans to account for a shortage of resources. The majority of the city is only forecast to receive around an inch of snow from the storm,...
lynnwoodtoday.com
I-5 express lanes in Seattle to remain southbound this weekend
The Interstate 5 express lanes in Seattle will remain southbound for the weekend — from Friday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. — because of weather-related road conditions, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said. Normally, the express lanes operate in...
seattlerefined.com
Bothell bakery T55 Patisserie serves up scrumptious French pastries
If you stop by T55 Patisserie in downtown Bothell, it's a good bet you'll be greeted by a line of customers. People are willing to wait — often more than an hour — just for the chance to taste the beautiful, scrumptious pastries that come from the kitchen here.
Forget something? Driver busted with $553 ticket for driving with snow-covered windshield
Snowfall might be rare in western Washington, but after a few inches of snow fell around the Puget Sound region last week, common sense also seemed in short supply.
Comments / 0