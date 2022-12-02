ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’

The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter claims she is fighting to regain custody amid the couple's legal woes. Angela Johnson, who welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012, addressed her plans to take legal action on Monday, December 5. “I want her home. She deserves to be home," Johnson told TMZ, noting she […]
Kirstie Alley Dead at 71

Kirstie Alley has died after a short battle with cancer. The Cheers actress was 71.  Her children True and Lillie Parker shared the news on Dec. 5, writing in a statement posted to her Twitter...
Kate Winslet Will Never Let Go Of Her Love For Titanic

Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Let Go of "Titanic" Role?!: Rewind. Kate Winslet has an unsinkable love for Titanic. "It's amazing and incredible to have been part of something that, you know, is so steeped in nostalgia for people and still resonates with people in the way that it does," the actress said on Good Morning America on Dec. 5. "It's a huge, huge honor that people still love something that I was a part of all those years ago. It's just magical."
Watch Ashton Kutcher Detail His Twin Brother's Traumatic Near-Death Experience

Watch: Ashton Kutcher Details Twin Brother's Traumatic Near-Death Experience. Ashton Kutcher is opening up about his twin brother's scary health battles. In a preview clip from the Paramount+ series The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, in which the actor and his brother, Michael Kutcher, sit down for their first joint interview, Ashton tearfully recalled his brother's experience with heart failure as a teen.
The White Lotus: Why We're Really Worried About Tanya

Watch: Tom Hollander & Leo Woodall React to THAT White Lotus Scene. (Warning: This article features spoilers for The White Lotus season two.) When things seem too good to be true, they usually are. This certainly seems to be the case for heiress Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge)'s situation on The...
"Broken" Nick Cannon Honors Son Zen One Year After His Death

Watch: Nick Cannon Honors Son Zen One Year After His Passing. Nick Cannon is opening up about coping with an unimaginable loss. In December 2021, the Nick Cannon Show host shared that he and Alyssa Scott's 5-month-old son, Zen, died after a battle with brain cancer. Now, Cannon is reflecting on their son's legacy exactly one year after his tragic passing.
Elle Fanning's The Great Season 3 Update Will Have You Shouting "Huzzah"

Watch: Elle Fanning Talks Finding Herself On "The Great" Break out the glasses, because we have some smashing good news. Elle Fanning confirmed Dec. 5 that production has wrapped for season three of Hulu's The Great. The actress, who plays Empress Catherine in the comedy loosely based on Catherine the Great's rise to power, also teased in her social media announcement that "audiences are not prepared for this season," as "it is truly spectacular."
Hilary Duff Recalls "Horrifying" Eating Disorder Battle at Age 17

Watch: Hilary Duff Recalls Eating Disorder Battle at Age 17. Content warning: This story discusses eating disorders. Hilary Duff is coming clean about her struggles as a teen. The Disney alum recently shared that she battled an eating disorder when she was 17. "Because of my career path, I can't help but be like, ‘I am on camera and actresses are skinny,'" the 35-year-old Women's Health Australia. "It was horrifying."
Watch The Boys Have A Bloody Time in Gen V Trailer

Pack your capes, The Boys are going to college.  In the Dec. 4 trailer for the Prime Video spinoff series, Gen V, a group of young superheroes head to college students and are having a bloody good...
Michelle Yeoh Gives an Update On the Crazy Rich Asians Sequel

Watch: Michelle Yeoh on Liam Hemsworth Joining The Witcher: Blood Origin. Michelle Yeoh is anxiously awaiting the Crazy Rich Asians sequel like the rest of us. While promoting her newest series, Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin, the actress gave an update on the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 Jon M. Chu hit.
