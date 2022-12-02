Read full article on original website
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Star After Pregnancy Reveal
Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her...
Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’
The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter claims she is fighting to regain custody amid the couple's legal woes. Angela Johnson, who welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012, addressed her plans to take legal action on Monday, December 5. “I want her home. She deserves to be home," Johnson told TMZ, noting she […]
See Pregnant Keke Palmer and Boyfriend Darius Jackson's Private Road to Parenthood
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Forget being a VP, Keke Palmer is about to welcome a new VIP. As the True Jackson, VP alum revealed in an epic pregnancy announcement on the Dec. 3 episode of Saturday Night Live: She's expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible,...
Neal Bledsoe Exits Great American Family After Candace Cameron Bure's "Traditional Marriage" Comments
Watch: Jodie Sweetin, Maren Morris & More Weigh in on Candace Cameron Bure. Candace Cameron Bure's inflammatory comments about "traditional marriage" continue to spark outrage. Neal Bledsoe, who starred 2021's The Winter Palace and this year's Christmas at the Drive-In for Great American Family, spoke out against the actress—who is...
Kirstie Alley Dead at 71
Kirstie Alley has died after a short battle with cancer. The Cheers actress was 71. Her children True and Lillie Parker shared the news on Dec. 5, writing in a statement posted to her Twitter...
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Temporarily Taken Off GMA Amid Romance
Today's episode of GMA3 was missing two familiar faces: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. The co-anchors were absent from the Dec. 5 broadcast of the ABC show, just days after footage surfaced of the...
Kate Winslet Will Never Let Go Of Her Love For Titanic
Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio Almost Let Go of "Titanic" Role?!: Rewind. Kate Winslet has an unsinkable love for Titanic. "It's amazing and incredible to have been part of something that, you know, is so steeped in nostalgia for people and still resonates with people in the way that it does," the actress said on Good Morning America on Dec. 5. "It's a huge, huge honor that people still love something that I was a part of all those years ago. It's just magical."
Watch Ashton Kutcher Detail His Twin Brother's Traumatic Near-Death Experience
Watch: Ashton Kutcher Details Twin Brother's Traumatic Near-Death Experience. Ashton Kutcher is opening up about his twin brother's scary health battles. In a preview clip from the Paramount+ series The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, in which the actor and his brother, Michael Kutcher, sit down for their first joint interview, Ashton tearfully recalled his brother's experience with heart failure as a teen.
The White Lotus: Why We're Really Worried About Tanya
Watch: Tom Hollander & Leo Woodall React to THAT White Lotus Scene. (Warning: This article features spoilers for The White Lotus season two.) When things seem too good to be true, they usually are. This certainly seems to be the case for heiress Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge)'s situation on The...
"Broken" Nick Cannon Honors Son Zen One Year After His Death
Watch: Nick Cannon Honors Son Zen One Year After His Passing. Nick Cannon is opening up about coping with an unimaginable loss. In December 2021, the Nick Cannon Show host shared that he and Alyssa Scott's 5-month-old son, Zen, died after a battle with brain cancer. Now, Cannon is reflecting on their son's legacy exactly one year after his tragic passing.
Elle Fanning's The Great Season 3 Update Will Have You Shouting "Huzzah"
Watch: Elle Fanning Talks Finding Herself On "The Great" Break out the glasses, because we have some smashing good news. Elle Fanning confirmed Dec. 5 that production has wrapped for season three of Hulu's The Great. The actress, who plays Empress Catherine in the comedy loosely based on Catherine the Great's rise to power, also teased in her social media announcement that "audiences are not prepared for this season," as "it is truly spectacular."
Hilary Duff Recalls "Horrifying" Eating Disorder Battle at Age 17
Watch: Hilary Duff Recalls Eating Disorder Battle at Age 17. Content warning: This story discusses eating disorders. Hilary Duff is coming clean about her struggles as a teen. The Disney alum recently shared that she battled an eating disorder when she was 17. "Because of my career path, I can't help but be like, ‘I am on camera and actresses are skinny,'" the 35-year-old Women's Health Australia. "It was horrifying."
Prince Harry Recalls Being "Terrified" for Meghan in New Doc Trailer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spilling the royal tea. With just days to go until Harry & Meghan premieres on Netflix (episodes 1-3 drop Dec. 8 and episodes 4-6 on Dec. 15), the streaming...
Watch The Boys Have A Bloody Time in Gen V Trailer
Pack your capes, The Boys are going to college. In the Dec. 4 trailer for the Prime Video spinoff series, Gen V, a group of young superheroes head to college students and are having a bloody good...
Emma Chamberlain on Her Favorite Winter Fashion Trends & the Perfect Chamberlain Coffee Gifts
We interviewed Emma Chamberlain because we think you'll like her picks. Chamberlain Coffee is Emma's company. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. This just...
Anthony Rapp Seemingly Pays Tribute to Rent’s Jonathan Larson in Naming Baby Boy
Watch: Idina Menzel Talks Disney+ Documentary, A Possible Rent Revival & More. There is no future, there is no past, but there is a brand new baby in Anthony Rapp and Ken Ithiphol's family. Congratulations are in order for the Rent alum and his longtime partner as they welcomed their...
Kourtney Kardashian’s $2,459 Poosh Holiday Mailer Includes an Eye Serum She Puts All Over Her Body
We included these products chosen by Kourtney Kardashian and Poosh because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Poosh is Kourtney's website. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Michelle Yeoh Gives an Update On the Crazy Rich Asians Sequel
Watch: Michelle Yeoh on Liam Hemsworth Joining The Witcher: Blood Origin. Michelle Yeoh is anxiously awaiting the Crazy Rich Asians sequel like the rest of us. While promoting her newest series, Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin, the actress gave an update on the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 Jon M. Chu hit.
