Baker Mayfield released by Carolina Panthers, 3 potential landing spots
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly set to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, moving on from the former No. 1 overall pick
Commanders' top defensive player grades for Week 13, per PFF
The Washington Commanders [7-5-1] tied the New York Giants in Week 13, putting them a half-game behind the Seattle Seahawks for the No. 7 and final NFC wild-card spot. The Commanders are off in Week 14 and host the Giants on Sunday Night Football in Week 15 in a matchup that could determine one of the NFC’s final playoff spots.
Nathaniel Hackett Sounds Off on CU Buffs Hiring HC Deion Sanders
Amid the apathy surrounding the Denver Broncos, the Colorado Buffaloes injected a massive dose of excitement into the market by hiring Deion Sanders as the team's new head football coach. Sanders, a Hall-of-Fame former cornerback, made quite the mark in his stint at Jackson State, and is now taking his talents to the PAC-12.
Jim Harbaugh Says He’ll Be Back at Michigan in 2023
View the original article to see embedded media. For the second consecutive season, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has the Wolverines in the College Football Playoff, and for the second year in a row, Harbaugh has been rumored as a target for NFL teams looking to fill their coaching vacancies this offseason.
Cowboys ‘Comfort’: Can OBJ Match CeeDee Lamb in Dak’s Offense?
Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb has, as the team expected, gradually grown into the team's WR1 role. He feels good about that ... even as, at the same time, the Cowboys are flirting with another receiver who has held that position over the course of his NFL career. "Most definitely...
Playoff matchups are set. Deion Sanders leads the coaching carousel. College Football Fix discusses
The College Football Playoff is set. The coaching carousel spins on. College Football Fix discusses this and wraps up the end of the regular season.
Five Positions Oklahoma Could Target in the Transfer Portal
The NCAA transfer portal officially opened on Monday, kicking off college football’s mad dash to upgrade and fill out rosters across the country. Brent Venables has maintained that he doesn’t want his roster at Oklahoma to live or die via the portal, but the reality of college football means the Sooners will have to be players in the portal race once again to fill out their roster.
OBJ VIDEO: Praises Cowboys ‘Superstars’ After Bills Visit
Odell Beckham Jr. is continuing his "OBJ World Tour'' ... and continuing to be polite, following up the nice (but brief) things he had to say about his weekend visit with the Buffalo Bills with more of the same now that he's landed in Dallas to hang out with the Cowboys.
OBJ 4-Course Bills Menu; Can Cowboys Dinner Compare?
DEC 3 OBJ NOT BUFFALO WINGS The Buffalo Bills' Odell Beckham Jr. visit is official as of Saturday night, and dinner is served. What's on the "Welcome Odell!'' menu? Per our Bills SI coverage ... The first course: A fried goat cheese salad. The second course: A Cajun seafood pasta...
