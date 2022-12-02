Read full article on original website
Sooners in the NFL: Week 13
Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 13 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As the calendar shifts to December, the MVP race begins to really heat up as the top candidates look to separate themselves as the one deserving of the honor.
Cards in the NFL: 2022 Week 13
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week 12 of the National Football League's 2022 season is almost complete, and former Louisville football players continue to make significant impacts across the league. Here are how former Cardinals fared in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season, as well as the previous weeks:. Jaire Alexander.
Bengals Playmaking TE Hayden Hurst Doubtful to Play Against Browns
It's looking like the Cincinnati Bengals are going to be without their tight end Hayden Hurst in week 14 against the Cleveland Browns. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said that Hurst is doubtful to play this week with a calf issue. The last time the two teams met, Hurst caught...
What to make of Chiefs’ loss to Bengals and the power structure in the AFC: podcast
So much for the Chiefs circling the Bengals game on the schedule. The team that defeated Kansas City twice last year — and knocked them from the playoffs — did it again. Cincinnati defeated the Chiefs 27-24, winning the matchup for the third time in 17 games. The...
Fantasy Fallout: Jimmy Garoppolo Out for the Season
What a crazy year it’s been for Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers quarterback started 2022 on the verge of a Super Bowl appearance, his second touchdown pass of the game giving San Francisco a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter of the NFC title game. Of course, the Rams came back and won, and Jimmy G went on to have shoulder surgery. As he was working his way back into playing shape in the preseason, the 49ers put him on the trading block. They traded up to draft Trey Lance in 2021 and decided to hand their second-year QB the starting job. Garoppolo wasn’t traded, and Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. With Jimmy G back in the saddle, the 49ers have emerged as a Super Bowl contender. Alas, in Sunday’s 33-17 win over the Dolphins, Garoppolo broke his foot and is lost for the season.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Week 15 Falcons-Saints Game Time and Date Announced
The NFL announced on Monday that the Week 15 matchup between the Falcons and Saints will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18 at noon. The game had previously been TBD. FOX will handle the broadcast. The home meeting could have serious NFC South implications, but we have to wait and...
Nathaniel Hackett Sounds Off on CU Buffs Hiring HC Deion Sanders
Amid the apathy surrounding the Denver Broncos, the Colorado Buffaloes injected a massive dose of excitement into the market by hiring Deion Sanders as the team's new head football coach. Sanders, a Hall-of-Fame former cornerback, made quite the mark in his stint at Jackson State, and is now taking his talents to the PAC-12.
Geno Smith vs. Ken Walker III? Seahawks Stars Clash In Struggle Vs. Rams: VIDEO
The Seattle Seahawks traveled to face NFC West Division foe Los Angeles Rams on Sunday from Sofi Stadium. The Super Bowl champion Rams of yesteryear look a lot different than the team the Seahawks will face in Week 13. And maybe the Seahawks will eventually put them away ... but...
Pitt Opens as Underdogs to UCLA With Personnel Questions Swirling
Oddsmakers favor the Bruins over the Pitt Panthers in the Sun Bowl.
Jim Harbaugh Says He’ll Be Back at Michigan in 2023
View the original article to see embedded media. For the second consecutive season, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has the Wolverines in the College Football Playoff, and for the second year in a row, Harbaugh has been rumored as a target for NFL teams looking to fill their coaching vacancies this offseason.
History Reveals What Broncos Should do With Russell Wilson
Russel Wilson is having an awful 2022 season for the Denver Broncos. There is no doubt of that fact, especially compared to his typical quarterbacking skills of the past. Many analysts and fans are spending significantly too much time on the salary cap websites trying to figure out just how painful it would be for Denver to cut Wilson. Before anyone starts a campaign to have Wilson jettisoned from the team, let’s examine some factual data to understand whether the actual situation in Denver is truly dire or if there is a ray of hope for the future.
Week 14 Odds: Panthers at Seahawks
The Carolina Panthers are coming off a much-needed bye week and sit 4-8 with a chance to still make a run at the NFC South division crown, as hard as that is to believe. Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks defeated a beaten up Los Angeles Rams team in the final seconds of the game thanks to a touchdown pass from Geno Smith to DK Metcalf.
Cowboys ‘Comfort’: Can OBJ Match CeeDee Lamb in Dak’s Offense?
Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb has, as the team expected, gradually grown into the team's WR1 role. He feels good about that ... even as, at the same time, the Cowboys are flirting with another receiver who has held that position over the course of his NFL career. "Most definitely...
5 Takeaways from Lions’ 40-14 Victory against Jaguars
The Detroit Lions came into Week 13 seeking to prove they belonged in the conversation as a young, emerging team. The buzz surrounding the game took off after it was announced Jameson Williams would be making his NFL debut. Having gone 3-1 in November, Detroit started December impressively, putting together...
Why Odell Beckham Jr and the Giants Are Unlikely to Reunite
A beloved fan favorite is sent out of town by a curmudgeonly executive. The athlete then undergoes a multi-year period of personal growth in overcoming the adversity of, among other things, not being an ideal fit with his new team and suffering two torn ACLs within 16 months of each other while somehow still managing to win a championship and again being cast aside.
How One Season with Brian Daboll Made Nick Sirianni a Better Coach
PHILADELPHIA - Brian Daboll and Nick Sirianni don’t have a long history together but it was an important one for the Eagles' head coach who is piloting the NFL’s best team in just his second season as the man in charge. Sirianni was a fledgling 31-year-old assistant when...
Five Positions Oklahoma Could Target in the Transfer Portal
The NCAA transfer portal officially opened on Monday, kicking off college football’s mad dash to upgrade and fill out rosters across the country. Brent Venables has maintained that he doesn’t want his roster at Oklahoma to live or die via the portal, but the reality of college football means the Sooners will have to be players in the portal race once again to fill out their roster.
Tough Decisions Await, Despite Stated Interest in Rodgers Returning for 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Sunday, after emerging victorious yet again against the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked if the prodigious potential of Christian Watson would play a role in him returning for the 2023 season. Yes, he said, but “there’s got be mutual...
Browns LB Sione Takitaki Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Texans
Cleveland Browns may have defeated the Houston Texans, but they took a loss making it happen. Linebacker Sione Takitaki is going to miss the remainder of this season with a torn ACL, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. Takitaki is a loss for a Browns defense that has been bad...
