ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen City News

YCSO investigating use of public money by Tepper, GTRE in failed Panthers’ training facility project

By Connor Lomis
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26gRHd_0jUTrBTn00

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The York County Sheriff’s Office has begun investigating the use of public money by Panthers’ owner David Tepper and GTRE, a development arm of Tepper’s organization.

This comes in light of the failed $800 million Panthers’ training facility project in Rock Hill.

PREVIOUS | Panthers terminating agreement with Rock Hill for $800 million training facility, GTRE says

Deputies say the investigation is ‘simply an inquiry’ and ‘should not create any inference that any party has committed wrongdoing.’

The statement did not indicate what prompted the investigation. Queen City News has asked for clarification.

Below is the complete joint statement from York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and 16 th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett:

“An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the transfer to, and subsequent use of public money by the Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and  GTRE, the company created to oversee the construction of the Panthers training facility, was initiated by the York County Sheriff to determine whether any laws were violated during that process.

The Attorney General, Solicitor Kevin Brackett’s Office, and the State Law Enforcement Division have partnered with us to provide additional resources and assistance and we will work together to ensure that all relevant information is gathered so that a fair and just outcome can be reached.”

The sheriff’s office had no further comment.

In response to the investigation, GT Real Estate Holdings, LLC released the following statement:

It would be unfortunate if the recently announced settlement between GTRE and York County were somehow undermined by politically motivated leaks. The timing of these leaks is all the more curious in light of this settlement.

This is a straightforward commercial matter that is being fully resolved.  The underlying disputes arise under contracts that were jointly negotiated by the parties and are publicly available. The funds paid by the County were handled consistent with the terms of those contracts.

The settlement fully compensates York County and settles all its claims related to GTRE’s bankruptcy case.  To this end, $21.165 million has been escrowed for months to reimburse the County with interest.

FOX Charlotte is YOUR Official Home for the Carolina Panthers .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
newstalkflorida.com

NFL’s Carolina Panthers Owner Under Criminal Probe

York County law enforcement officials want to know if $21 million of public funding was misused. The National Football League is contending with another major problem. David Tepper, the owner of the Carolina Panthers, is under criminal investigation by the York, South Carolina, Sheriff’s Office because law enforcement officials want to know what exactly happened with a planned Carolina Panthers practice facility and why Tepper stopped the project. Tepper may have misused $21 million in South Carolina public money in the ill-fated project. The criminal investigation is centering around “circumstances surrounding the transfer to, and subsequent use of public money“.
WYFF4.com

Upstate woman charged in deadly stabbing of man in Spartanburg, deputies say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, is accused of fatally stabbing a man, according to an arrest warrant. The coroner said Narada Lamar Davis, 42, died after showing up at the hospital Saturday afternoon. Deputies said, with the help of Davis' family, Nadia Dawn...
WCNC

Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
WFAE

Juvenile charged with murder in CMS student's shooting death

A Rocky River High School student who was shot after getting off a school bus in east Charlotte Wednesday afternoon died of his injuries Friday. Investigators said Nahzir Taylor, 17, was shot on Lanza Drive near Robinson Church Road. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced soon after that a juvenile was...
WBTV

Catawba County deputies investigating death after body found in woods

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the woods in north Catawba County on Saturday. Deputies responded to a body being found in a wooded area along Lee Cline Road near the intersection of Eckard Road around 3:41 p.m.
860wacb.com

Catawba County Deputies Find Body Near Conover

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found Saturday afternoon. Deputies found the deceased person in a wooded area along Lee Cline Rd near the intersection of Eckard Road, just north of Conover. According to Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the deceased person...
WSPA 7News

Laurens Co. using cameras to monitor littering, illegal dumping

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Keep Laurens County Beautiful has been working to clean the community for years. But they said people continue littering and dumping unwanted items. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said its inmate litter crew picked up more than 61,000 pounds of trash in November. “Everything from coolers, dryers, refrigerators — you […]
Queen City News

Queen City News

66K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy