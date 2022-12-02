Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: Potential Targets for LA Rumored to Be Returning with the Brewers
In the possibility that Trea Turner leaves the Dodgers, the team now is left to replace the shortstop. In searching for alternatives, the Dodgers have been on the hunt for a cheaper option including Brewer’s shortstops Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames. Those plans came to a quick halt after...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Emerge As Most Likely To Land Carlos Correa This Offseason
The Winter Meetings are officially in motion as the offseason rumors and predictions are heating up. One of those rumors being the likelihood of The Los Angeles Dodgers coming out of the offseason with Carlos Correa. Bob Nightengale of USA Today revealed that the LA team was officially leading the...
Wichita Eagle
MLB Free Agency Tracker: Trea Turner, Phillies Agree To Deal
Shortstop Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly agreed to a deal that will pay him $300 million for the next 11 years and features a no-trade clause, per ESPN. Turner's deal would set the market for a group of shortstops that are seeking new deals in free agency,...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Phillies Agree to Terms With Trea Turner
All the build up and tension has finally released, the Philadelphia Phillies got their man. Looking to improve upon a miracle 2022 which saw the Phillies defy expectation and win the NL pennant, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has lofty expectation to build upon such unexpected success. According to...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers Offseason: Andrew Heaney Has an Offer on the Table from the Blue Jays
Dodger free agent LHP Andrew Heaney could be making his way to Canada. Blue Jays insider Ben Nicholson-Smith said Toronto has made an offer to the 31-year-old. The southpaw had a good year with the Dodgers in 2022. He went 4-4 with a 3.10 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 72.2 innings pitched and 16 games. However, he did miss a handful of games due to his shoulder and arm injuries.
Wichita Eagle
Three Dodgers Make All-MLB Second Team for 2022 Season
The Dodgers had two players make the All-MLB First Team, and almost quicker than we had time to muster outrage about the guys who were snubbed, MLB announced the Second Team and addressed most of our concerns. Three Los Angeles stars made the Second Team, giving L.A. five honorees overall.
Wichita Eagle
New York Mets Sign Justin Verlander to Mega Contract
With Jacob deGrom bolting for the Texas Rangers over the weekend, the Mets got their ace to replace him in Justin Verlander. On Monday, the Mets signed Verlander to a two-year, $86 million deal that includes a third-year vesting option. Verlander's deal will tie Max Scherzer's $43 million average annual value.
Wichita Eagle
Jacob deGrom is Gone from the NL East
As Jeff Passan of ESPN first reported on Friday, Dec. 2, Jacob deGrom has signed a five-year, $185 million deal with the Texas Rangers. When the news broke, the Philadelphia Phillies surely breathed a sigh of relief. Throughout his New York Mets career, deGrom made 20 starts against the Phillies....
Wichita Eagle
The Phillies Need More From Castellanos in Harper’s Absence
Shortly before the 2022 regular season, the Philadelphia Phillies strengthened their roster with the signing of Nick Castellanos. There were few complaints about a five-year, $100 million contract. Coming off a career year with the Cincinnati Reds, the addition of Castellanos seemed like a steal. After all, he was joining...
Wichita Eagle
Andres Gimenez Given Second Team All-MLB Honors
Andres Gimenez has quickly established himself as not only one of the best players on the Guardians but also as one of the best second basemen in baseball. Gimenez has always been known for his fantastic defense, which he showcased in the 2022 All-Star game, but he's also making a name for himself as a hitter. He's finally getting recognition for all of this too.
thesource.com
Floyd Mayweather Offers 2 Billion ‘Outright’ To Purchase NBA Team
Floyd “Money” Mayweather is interested in purchasing an NBA basketball team. The boxing legend has been offering undisclosed NBA franchises up to $2 billion dollars for “outright” purchases. Mayweather, 45, revealed his plans along with a business partner Brent Johnson at a speaking engagement on Saturday....
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Why One Expert Believes L.A. Shouldn’t Wait Until Mid-Month To Make A Deal
Doug McKain, our intrepid Lakers 248 video commentator, has the latest scuttlebutt on potential Lakers deals, and indicates why he feels your Los Angeles Lakers should do what they can to make a trade before December 15th, when most players signed to new deals in 2022 free agency across the league can become trade-eligible.
