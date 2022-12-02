Read full article on original website
Related
Baker Mayfield released by Carolina Panthers, 3 potential landing spots
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly set to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, moving on from the former No. 1 overall pick
Wichita Eagle
What to make of Chiefs’ loss to Bengals and the power structure in the AFC: podcast
So much for the Chiefs circling the Bengals game on the schedule. The team that defeated Kansas City twice last year — and knocked them from the playoffs — did it again. Cincinnati defeated the Chiefs 27-24, winning the matchup for the third time in 17 games. The...
Wichita Eagle
Fantasy Fallout: Jimmy Garoppolo Out for the Season
What a crazy year it’s been for Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers quarterback started 2022 on the verge of a Super Bowl appearance, his second touchdown pass of the game giving San Francisco a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter of the NFC title game. Of course, the Rams came back and won, and Jimmy G went on to have shoulder surgery. As he was working his way back into playing shape in the preseason, the 49ers put him on the trading block. They traded up to draft Trey Lance in 2021 and decided to hand their second-year QB the starting job. Garoppolo wasn’t traded, and Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. With Jimmy G back in the saddle, the 49ers have emerged as a Super Bowl contender. Alas, in Sunday’s 33-17 win over the Dolphins, Garoppolo broke his foot and is lost for the season.
Wichita Eagle
Nathaniel Hackett Sounds Off on CU Buffs Hiring HC Deion Sanders
Amid the apathy surrounding the Denver Broncos, the Colorado Buffaloes injected a massive dose of excitement into the market by hiring Deion Sanders as the team's new head football coach. Sanders, a Hall-of-Fame former cornerback, made quite the mark in his stint at Jackson State, and is now taking his talents to the PAC-12.
Wichita Eagle
Sooners in the NFL: Week 13
Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 13 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As the calendar shifts to December, the MVP race begins to really heat up as the top candidates look to separate themselves as the one deserving of the honor.
College Football World Stunned By Heisman Finalist Snub
On Monday night, the four finalists in the running for the 2022 Heisman Trophy were revealed. The list includes: USC's Caleb Williams, TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. Notice any obvious snubs? Fans are shocked Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
Former UC Coaching Candidate Joining Deion Sanders Colorado Staff
The Buffs are getting ready to load the roster with talent.
Wichita Eagle
Cards in the NFL: 2022 Week 13
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Week 12 of the National Football League's 2022 season is almost complete, and former Louisville football players continue to make significant impacts across the league. Here are how former Cardinals fared in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season, as well as the previous weeks:. Jaire Alexander.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys ‘Comfort’: Can OBJ Match CeeDee Lamb in Dak’s Offense?
Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb has, as the team expected, gradually grown into the team's WR1 role. He feels good about that ... even as, at the same time, the Cowboys are flirting with another receiver who has held that position over the course of his NFL career. "Most definitely...
Wichita Eagle
OBJ VIDEO: Praises Cowboys ‘Superstars’ After Bills Visit
Odell Beckham Jr. is continuing his "OBJ World Tour'' ... and continuing to be polite, following up the nice (but brief) things he had to say about his weekend visit with the Buffalo Bills with more of the same now that he's landed in Dallas to hang out with the Cowboys.
Wichita Eagle
Rams to Start John Wolford at QB over Bryce Perkins vs. Seahawks - Why?
The Los Angeles Rams' two most recent starting quarterbacks, Matthew Stafford and Bryce Perkins, are both physically able to play in Sunday's NFC West divisional game against the Seattle Seahawks ... but neither will get the nod. "John (Wolford) is going to get the opportunity," coach Sean McVay announced Friday.
Wichita Eagle
Why Odell Beckham Jr and the Giants Are Unlikely to Reunite
A beloved fan favorite is sent out of town by a curmudgeonly executive. The athlete then undergoes a multi-year period of personal growth in overcoming the adversity of, among other things, not being an ideal fit with his new team and suffering two torn ACLs within 16 months of each other while somehow still managing to win a championship and again being cast aside.
Wichita Eagle
OBJ 4-Course Bills Menu; Can Cowboys Dinner Compare?
DEC 3 OBJ NOT BUFFALO WINGS The Buffalo Bills' Odell Beckham Jr. visit is official as of Saturday night, and dinner is served. What's on the "Welcome Odell!'' menu? Per our Bills SI coverage ... The first course: A fried goat cheese salad. The second course: A Cajun seafood pasta...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs vs. Bengals Inactives: Who’s In, Who’s Out?
The Kansas City Chiefs are squaring off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and both teams have a ton to play for. For Kansas City, this outing presents the opportunity to at least partially avenge a pair of losses from last season. Cincinnati defeated the Chiefs in both of their meetings during the 2021-22 season, including a huge comeback in the AFC Championship Game. This time around, these two teams will meet at Paycor Stadium with not only bragging rights on the line, but also playoff seeding implications.
Wichita Eagle
Browns LB Sione Takitaki Suffered Season Ending Injury Against Texans
Cleveland Browns may have defeated the Houston Texans, but they took a loss making it happen. Linebacker Sione Takitaki is going to miss the remainder of this season with a torn ACL, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. Takitaki is a loss for a Browns defense that has been bad...
Wichita Eagle
Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders have gave fans a reason to watch again with winning their last two games, and they have the chance to go for three on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. We'll have the biggest keys for the Raiders to make that three-game winning streak a reality,...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos GM George Paton’s Top-3 Offseason Roster Priorities in 2023
There will be a lot on Denver Broncos GM George Paton's plate this offseason. He will likely be looking for a new coaching staff once again and has some tough roster decisions to make after trading for and extending Russell Wilson. One of Paton's big roster priorities is fixing the...
Wichita Eagle
Odds Lions Defeat Jaguars
On Sunday, the Lions will square off with the Jacksonville Jaguars, in a battle of upstart, 4-7 teams. Detroit has won three of its last four games, while Jacksonville has won two of its last three contests and is coming off a come-from-behind victory against the Baltimore Ravens. Second-year quarterback...
Comments / 0