ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJBF

Neighbors react after 5 people arrested for woman reportedly found beaten and naked in dog cage

By Hannah Litteer
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Z7ui_0jUTr69P00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Neighbors of the five people who were arrested at Nellie Drive on Tuesday night and charged in connection with the kidnapping and false imprisonment of a 20-year-old woman, said they’ve been dealing with problems and aggressive behavior from the suspects for some time now.

5 people charged after woman reportedly found beaten and naked in dog cage

Shonna Powell, Anjelika Figueroa, Demichael Dawson, Savannah Piazzi and Dawson Weston are all being held in the Richmond County Jail.

“That girl Shonna, she tried to jump the fence and fight her daughter. She told us she was gonna shoot all of us in the head,” said a neighbor named Crisa Lee.

“She threatened to shoot me in the face, she threatened to shoot her in the face, she threatened to shoot them in the face, she threatened to shoot them in the face, it was just one of her favorite things to do, ‘I’ll shoot you in the face,'” said another neighbor, Clifford. “So that’s the kind of person you were dealing with.”

Neighbors said they’ve had to call law enforcement on the suspects numerous times, but nothing has been done.

“3 o’clock in the morning, partying, and the noise it was… I ain’t saying those words,” said Lana, a neighbor.

Investigators said a man visiting the suspects’ home told them he saw the victim locked inside a dog cage, naked and severely beaten.

🚨 WJBF NewsChannel 6 is TRACKING CRIME where you live. Click here.

According to a police report, human and animal feces were in the cage and home.

They said Powell told the man who called them she was pimping the victim out because she owed her money.

They also said Powell told the man who called them that she was using the victim as a sex slave because she owed her money.

“That’s awful to do somebody like that. That’s a human being, a person. And you gonna put them in a cage like that?” said Nellie, a neighbor. “That’s just terrible.”

The suspects are facing kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated assault and weapons charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 30

Sandra Moulton
4d ago

How about take the same cage and get 4 more of the same and let all 5 suspects serve and get the same KARMA ...PASS A KARMA LAW ALREADY AND SAVE SOME TAX PAYER DOLLARS.

Reply(2)
41
Watea Smiley
3d ago

Lock em up forever ion care what she owed she’s not animal ‼️😒😒prayers to the young lady 🙏🏽💕

Reply(1)
15
Joe Elias Lehmann
4d ago

And yet politicians and CEO’s do the same thing to children and nothing happens. Where is the justice?

Reply
9
Related
live5news.com

Teens charged with murder in Orangeburg shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been charged in the death of an Orangeburg man last week. Nasir Washington, 18, and Jaquail Mack, 17, have been charged with murder, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said. Walker said Mack is also charged with possession of a weapon during a commission of a violent crime.
13WMAZ

13 people facing charges in drug ring case spanning several Georgia counties

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — 13 people in Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel, and Washington counties have received multiple charges relating to a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. That's according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice - Southern District of Georgia. A federal indictment was unsealed Monday...
WRDW-TV

Family mourning 4-year-old killed in Aiken County crash

The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters. Thieves at a local Walmart managed to get away with nearly $6,400 in merchandise and gift cards by confusing a cashier, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
WRDW-TV

Crash kills 39-year-old motorcyclist on Riverwatch Parkway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s office is investigating a single-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Riverwatch Parkway at Greene Street. The coroner says 31-year-old David Belk, of Sardis, was pronounced dead at the scene around 3 p.m. Sunday. OTHER FATAL CRASHES:. On Sunday, just after 3:30...
WJBF

MISSING: RCSO searching for 18 y.o. last seen in Atlanta

AUGUSTA/ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate missing teenager. 18-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen on November 30th, at 12:30 AM getting on a Southeastern Stages bus bound for Atlanta. Javon arrived in Atlanta at 2:45 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus […]
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies 4-year-old killed while crossing road in Aiken County

MONETTA, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office says a child that attempted to cross a South Carolina highway has died after being hit by an SUV. According to Coroner Darryl Ables, the child, identified as 4-year-old Zaviaion Stewart, was walking with siblings along Columbia Highway North (U.S. 1) near Academy Street around 11:40 a.m. when Stewart attempted to cross the highway.
Polk Today

Spangler found dead by apparent suicide in prison over Thanksgiving holiday

A man who was sentenced to remain behind bars for the rest of his life after taking a guilty plea for killing Det. Kristen Hearne in 2017 was found dead on Thanksgiving, according to reporting from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution this week. Per their reporting, Seth Brandon Spangler, who pleaded guilty earlier this year before facing […] The post Spangler found dead by apparent suicide in prison over Thanksgiving holiday appeared first on Polk Today.
WRDW-TV

Polo community mourns player killed in Aiken County crash

SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The polo community is mourning one of its own who died in a single-car crash over the weekend in Aiken County. Professional polo player Delmer Walton, 39, of Blackville, died at the scene of a crash that happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Surrey Race Road near Kittery Street just southwest of Salley.
WJBF

CCSO searching for alleged catalytic converter thieves

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a few people accused of stealing catalytic converters. Investigators say the man pictured was the driver of a silver Toyota, possibly a 2000 -2005 Avalon, that was involved in the theft of multiple catalytic converters. The crimes […]
WRDW-TV

Pair tricks local Walmart clerk to get away with thousands

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thieves at a local Walmart managed to get away with nearly $6,400 in merchandise and gift cards by confusing a cashier, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. The theft happened just before 4:15 p.m. Nov. 30 at the Walmart at Interstate 20 and Lewiston...
WRDW-TV

Coroner identifies child struck on Columbia Highway in Monetta

MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday just before noon, a child was killed by a car traveling on Columbia Highway. According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, 4-year-old Zaviaion Stewart was walking along the highway near Academy Street with their siblings when Stewart tried to cross the road. At...
WRDW-TV

Augustan gets prison for killing sister while playing with gun

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta 18-year-old was sentenced to prison this week after pleading guilty in his sister’s death, according to prosecutors. Tyquan Dukes accidentally shot his sister Meshela Dukes, 18, in the head as he was playing with a gun on Sept. 22, 2021, at a residence in the 1500 block of Central Avenue, according to authorities.
WJBF

Victim identified in Saturday morning fatal car accident in Aiken County

UPDATE: The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 39-year-old Delmer Walton of Blackville, SC. According to the coroner, Walton was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries. The Coroner’s Office along with Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation. Toxicology analysis are pending. AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – One person […]
WJBF

WJBF

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy