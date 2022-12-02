ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bacteria Risk Spurs Recall of 8 Million Laundress Products

MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The Laundress, a laundry and cleaning products company, has recalled nearly 8 million of its products over concerns they may be contaminated with various bacteria. The bacteria include Burkholderia cepacia complex, Klebsiella aerogenes, and multiple different species of Pseudomonas. So far, testing...
United States to End Mpox Public Health Emergency in January

MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Mpox cases are down significantly in the United States, prompting the federal government to plan not to renew an emergency designation for the virus when it expires late next month. “Given the low number of cases today, HHS does not expect that...
Dynamically Updating Models Can Improve Prediction of COVID-19 Survival

MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Dynamically updating models can improve prediction of 28-day survival in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to a study published online Nov. 10 in Nature Communications. Todd J. Levy, from the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Health in Manhasset, New York, and...
Shingles Ups Odds of Stroke, Heart Attack By Almost 30%

MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — People who’ve had a bout of shingles may face a heightened risk of heart attack or stroke in later years, a new, large study suggests. Anyone who ever had chickenpox can develop shingles — a painful rash that is caused by...
Health Highlights: Dec. 5, 2022​

Shingles ups odds for heart attack, stroke by almost 30%. Luckily, getting a shingles vaccine guards against the condition and thereby may also protect against heart issues. Vicious cycle: Epilepsy seizures can prompt more epilepsy seizures. Mouse studies show that seizures cause the brain to change the structure of myelin, the insulating sheath that covers nerve cells. These changes predispose the brain to have more seizures, researchers said.
Fatherhood changes men’s brains, according to before-and-after MRI scans

The time fathers devote to child care every week has tripled over the past 50 years in the United States. The increase in fathers’ involvement in child rearing is even steeper in countries that have expanded paid paternity leave or created incentives for fathers to take leave, such as Germany, Spain, Sweden and Iceland. And a growing body of research finds that children with engaged fathers do better on a range of outcomes, including physical health and cognitive performance.

