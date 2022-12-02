Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Why a mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas. High grass and puddles from recent rains, along with heat and humidity, are turning the area into a mosquito breeding ground. Jefferson County's mosquito control director told us that Monday night, the city of Nederland was on the...
KFDM-TV
State Fire Marshal rules Earl Thomas house fire accidental and likely caused by lightning
ORANGE — The Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire that destroyed the home of NFL star Earl Thomas in Orange County was accidental and likely caused by a lightning strike, according to information Capt. Joey Jacobs provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News. The Fire Marshal's Office...
KFDM-TV
The Morning Show visits the Southeast Texas Food Bank for ToyFeast
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited the Southeast Texas Food Bank to learn more about plans for the upcoming KFDM/Fox4 Beaumont ToyFeast. The goal of the KFDM-FOX4 ToyFeast is to deliver toys and food to children, families and seniors in need. Every year, The Morning Show crew rallies together to collect toys, food, and cash for those less fortunate.
KFDM-TV
BPD investigating discovery of remains that may be those of missing man Edward Phillips
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are investigating to determine if remains discovered in a wooded area in the north part of town are those of Edward Phillips, reported missing in 2021. Police say Sunday, December 4 at about 12:10 p.m., officers found human remains in a wooded area near the...
KFDM-TV
Former Beaumont United employee accused of inappropriate relationship with student
BEAUMONT — BISD - On the morning of Monday, December 5, 2022, Beaumont ISD Administration received allegations that a Beaumont United High School employee engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. Upon receipt, the District immediately notified the BISD Police Department and the employee is no longer affiliated with Beaumont ISD. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and confidentiality laws, BISD is prohibited from disclosing more information.
KFDM-TV
Beaumont Police pursuit leads to 3 in custody in stolen vehicle investigation
BEAUMONT — According to the Beaumont Police Department, A pursuit with a vehicle reported as stolen began around 1:40pm. BPD attempted to pull the car over when the pursuit began. The chase ended at Delaware and Concord in Beaumont’s north end with 3 people taken into custody.
KFDM-TV
Huge crowd shows up to honor legendary officer Kolin 'barista for a day' Burmaster
BEAUMONT — Rao's hosted a fundraiser Monday to honor a legendary Beaumont police officer who is retiring at the end of this month. Officer Kolin Burmaster is retiring after 39 years of service. He was 'barista Burmaster' for a few hours at Rao's on Calder, serving coffee to help...
KFDM-TV
On the Run seeks your help in finding a woman wanted for burglary
JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's one of your favorite segments and now you'll get to see the report at a new time. On the Run will air each Monday on Live at Five. We give you the opportunity to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. We team up with the...
KFDM-TV
JCSO: Use of credit/debit cards in auto burglaries leads to two arrests, others sought
JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says the use of stolen credit/debit cards has led to the arrest of two people while investigators search for two others. On Friday, December 2 at about 2:30 p.m., JCSO Detectives and SWAT executed a search warrant at a residence in...
KFDM-TV
Bureau of Prisons investigating fight that injured prisoner at the Beaumont Penitentiary
BEAUMONT — The Bureau of Prisons confirms to KFDM/Fox 4 it's investigating a fight at the Beaumont Federal Penitentiary. Correctional officers found the inmate at about 8:30 a.m. Monday with injuries they say were consistent with a fight. The inmate was taken to a hospital for treatment. No word...
KFDM-TV
OCI says it's donating $200,000 to BISD STEM programs
BEAUMONT — An industrial company has announced it's donating $200,000 to the Beaumont Independent School District to develop opportunities to expand Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education for students. OCI says its donation will allow BISD to purchase a mobile STEM lab and provide opportunities at the Career...
KFDM-TV
BBB announces new President/Chief Executive Officer
BEAUMONT — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Southeast Texas Board of Directors has named Darren Erwin, as its incoming President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023. Current President/CEO, Liz Fredrichs, announced in August that she would be retiring from BBB at the end of 2022. Fredrichs...
