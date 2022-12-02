ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why a mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A mosquito invasion is underway in Southeast Texas. High grass and puddles from recent rains, along with heat and humidity, are turning the area into a mosquito breeding ground. Jefferson County's mosquito control director told us that Monday night, the city of Nederland was on the...
The Morning Show visits the Southeast Texas Food Bank for ToyFeast

BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visited the Southeast Texas Food Bank to learn more about plans for the upcoming KFDM/Fox4 Beaumont ToyFeast. The goal of the KFDM-FOX4 ToyFeast is to deliver toys and food to children, families and seniors in need. Every year, The Morning Show crew rallies together to collect toys, food, and cash for those less fortunate.
Former Beaumont United employee accused of inappropriate relationship with student

BEAUMONT — BISD - On the morning of Monday, December 5, 2022, Beaumont ISD Administration received allegations that a Beaumont United High School employee engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student. Upon receipt, the District immediately notified the BISD Police Department and the employee is no longer affiliated with Beaumont ISD. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation and confidentiality laws, BISD is prohibited from disclosing more information.
Beaumont Police pursuit leads to 3 in custody in stolen vehicle investigation

BEAUMONT — According to the Beaumont Police Department, A pursuit with a vehicle reported as stolen began around 1:40pm. BPD attempted to pull the car over when the pursuit began. The chase ended at Delaware and Concord in Beaumont’s north end with 3 people taken into custody.
On the Run seeks your help in finding a woman wanted for burglary

JEFFERSON COUNTY — It's one of your favorite segments and now you'll get to see the report at a new time. On the Run will air each Monday on Live at Five. We give you the opportunity to help law enforcement catch a fugitive. We team up with the...
OCI says it's donating $200,000 to BISD STEM programs

BEAUMONT — An industrial company has announced it's donating $200,000 to the Beaumont Independent School District to develop opportunities to expand Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education for students. OCI says its donation will allow BISD to purchase a mobile STEM lab and provide opportunities at the Career...
BBB announces new President/Chief Executive Officer

BEAUMONT — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Southeast Texas Board of Directors has named Darren Erwin, as its incoming President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023. Current President/CEO, Liz Fredrichs, announced in August that she would be retiring from BBB at the end of 2022. Fredrichs...

