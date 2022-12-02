ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Jake Roberts Would Like To Do Commentary For AEW

In the latest Snake Pit podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Jake Roberts said that he would like to do commentary for AEW and hopes the company gives him the opportunity. He said: “I sure do [hope to get into broadcasting]. I sure do. I’m hoping AEW will give me that opportunity, but they may not. I don’t know. I would love to do it.“
411mania.com

Sasha Banks Wraps Filming On First Movie

Sasha Banks is appearing in her first film, with her filming officially wrapped on the movie. The WWE star posted to her Twitter account on Saturday evening, writing:. Details on the film are not yet known, though actor Mike Messier said earlier this week on Twitter that Banks was filming a movie in the city for actor/director Tom DeNucci. Still no word as of yet on when/if Banks will make her way back to WWE TV.
411mania.com

Gregory Lamberson On Directing Guns of Eden, Sequel Possibilities

Gregory Lamberson is a director, writer, and producer who has been making movies since the late 1980’s, starting with the classic horror flick Slime City. Since then, Lamberson has directed such movies as Naked Fear, Slime City Massacre, Dry Bones (he co-directed this with Michael O’Hear), the absolutely fantastic horror comedy Killer Rack, Johnny Gruesome (the best movie of 2018), and the unsettling horror flick Widow’s Point starring modern horror icon Craig Sheffer. Lamberson is also an author, responsible for the books Black Creek, Carnage Road, Johnny Gruesome, The Frenzy Wolves, and The Jake Helman Files series (Lamberson also co-directs, with Chris Scioli, the Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival). Lamberson’s latest movie is the non-stop action flick Guns of Eden, starring Alexandra Faye Sadeghian, Bill Kennedy, Peter Johnson, and Lynn Lowry and which will be available on DVD and digital starting December 6th, 2022 (you can get the DVD here or here). In this interview, Lamberson talks with this writer about completing Guns of Eden, how he thinks the movie turned out, how Lynn Lowry got involved in the project, and more.
411mania.com

#1 Contender’s Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced two #1 contender’s matches and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced the following matches on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs Monday live on USA Network:. * WWE United States Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Seth Rollins vs....
411mania.com

Ian Riccaboni Thinks ROH Honor Club May Relaunch Soon

During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Ian Riccaboni said that he thinks Ring of Honor’s Honor Club platform may be relaunching soon. The service was suspended back in July with plans to revamp the service in the works. Here are highlights:. On Honor Club: “A lot...
411mania.com

Barry Bloom on Helping Eric Bischoff Get an Audition With Access Hollywood

– On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, wrestling agent and manager Barry Bloom discussed the period where Eric Bischoff took over WCW in 1993. According to Bloom, he discussed helping Bischoff go in for auditions as a broadcaster for Access Hollywood. However, after landing his role as head of WCW, Bischoff focused on that. Bloom stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com)
411mania.com

Viewership Down For Latest Syndicated Episode of WOW – Women of Wrestling

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that episode ten of WOW – Women of Wrestling was down in viewership from the week before, but the rating held steady. The show airs in syndication. Episode 10 had 218,000 viewers for the November 20 episode, down from 247,000 on November 13. The...
411mania.com

Acero’s WWE Raw Review 12.5.22

Sounds like by this time next year, it’ll be William Regal shouting WARGAMES yet again!. I hope you noticed the little changes I made last week to hopefully make the report easier to scan and pick up on who did what. Then again, the live report chat doesn’t even...
411mania.com

AEW Rampage Rating Hits Low Point, Viewership Down

AEW Rampage took a dip to a series low rating on Friday, with the audience also down. Friday’s episode scored a 0.08 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 361,000 viewers, down 27.3% and 12.2% from the previous week’s 0.11 demo rating and 411,000 viewers. The demo rating was the lowest for the show to date, with the previous low being 0.11 which it has hit several times. The total audience was a low for the timeslot, with the previous overall low being 292,000 viewers for a 5:30 PM ET episode on May 6th.
411mania.com

Bray Wyatt Added to WWE Live Events In Madison Square Garden, More

Bray Wyatt will be appearing at WWE’s traditional post-Christmas show at Madison Square Garden. PWInsider reports that Wyatt as appearing at the event, which takes place on December 26th at the famed New York City venue. In addition, a Steel Cage match between Austin Theory and Seth Rollins has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy