Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Had to Pay Marvel For Hulk Trademark, Talks nWo Trademark’s Value
On a recent episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash gave some insight into the complicated world of trademarks and merchandising in wrestling. When co-host Sean Oliver stopped talking for brief seconds, Nash spoke on the John Cena trademark, the value of the nWo trademark, and the problems with the “Diesel” name. Check out some highlights below.
Jake Roberts Would Like To Do Commentary For AEW
In the latest Snake Pit podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Jake Roberts said that he would like to do commentary for AEW and hopes the company gives him the opportunity. He said: “I sure do [hope to get into broadcasting]. I sure do. I’m hoping AEW will give me that opportunity, but they may not. I don’t know. I would love to do it.“
WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s Smackdown Lowdown, Hank Walker Challenges Charlie Dempsey For NXT
– WWE featured an interview video on their YouTube channel which you can see below, described as:. The Brawling Brutes have the resolve to keep fighting and serving up bangers, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez will keep adding numbers on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, and Ricochet is elated after the winning the inaugural SmackDown World Cup.
Various News: NJPW on AXS Rises In Viewership, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Behind-the-Scenes of WWE World Cup Photoshoot
– Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that NJPW on AXS TV this week rose 41% in viewership. It had 58,000 viewers and a 0.00 (3,000 viewers) rating in 18-49. – WWE released a new behind-the-scenes video of a photo shoot to celebrate the World Cup. It includes Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and more.
WWE News: Campus Rush Concluding This Week, ‘WTF’ Moments On WWE Playlist, More
– WWE’s Campus Rush Tour will conclude for 2022 this week, spending 12/6 at University of Kansas and 12/7 at Penn State University. The tour has taken place as part of an effort to recruit new talent for WWE’s NIL and NXT programs. – WWE featured a “WTF...
Sasha Banks Wraps Filming On First Movie
Sasha Banks is appearing in her first film, with her filming officially wrapped on the movie. The WWE star posted to her Twitter account on Saturday evening, writing:. Details on the film are not yet known, though actor Mike Messier said earlier this week on Twitter that Banks was filming a movie in the city for actor/director Tom DeNucci. Still no word as of yet on when/if Banks will make her way back to WWE TV.
More On Why Scarlett Was Booked And Removed From Last Night’s Smackdown Dark Match
As previously reported, a dark match was set for last night’s WWE Smackdown taping that would have included Scarlett. If it happened, it would have been only her third match in WWE, but the match was changed at the last minute. The original plan was Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman...
AEW News: Jade Cargill Lands Voice-Over Role, Jade Set for Tomorrow’s Hey! (EW), Brody King on House of Black Beatdown
– AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill announced on her Twitter account yesterday that she booked a voice-over role for a “huge animated show” this week. She wrote, “Did my first voice over for a huge animated show today. So excited to share in the future. God is AMAZING.”
Gregory Lamberson On Directing Guns of Eden, Sequel Possibilities
Gregory Lamberson is a director, writer, and producer who has been making movies since the late 1980’s, starting with the classic horror flick Slime City. Since then, Lamberson has directed such movies as Naked Fear, Slime City Massacre, Dry Bones (he co-directed this with Michael O’Hear), the absolutely fantastic horror comedy Killer Rack, Johnny Gruesome (the best movie of 2018), and the unsettling horror flick Widow’s Point starring modern horror icon Craig Sheffer. Lamberson is also an author, responsible for the books Black Creek, Carnage Road, Johnny Gruesome, The Frenzy Wolves, and The Jake Helman Files series (Lamberson also co-directs, with Chris Scioli, the Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival). Lamberson’s latest movie is the non-stop action flick Guns of Eden, starring Alexandra Faye Sadeghian, Bill Kennedy, Peter Johnson, and Lynn Lowry and which will be available on DVD and digital starting December 6th, 2022 (you can get the DVD here or here). In this interview, Lamberson talks with this writer about completing Guns of Eden, how he thinks the movie turned out, how Lynn Lowry got involved in the project, and more.
#1 Contender’s Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced two #1 contender’s matches and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced the following matches on tonight’s episode for next week’s show, which airs Monday live on USA Network:. * WWE United States Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Seth Rollins vs....
Ian Riccaboni Thinks ROH Honor Club May Relaunch Soon
During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Ian Riccaboni said that he thinks Ring of Honor’s Honor Club platform may be relaunching soon. The service was suspended back in July with plans to revamp the service in the works. Here are highlights:. On Honor Club: “A lot...
Stand Alone Wrestling Contest of Champions Results 12.3.22: Nova’s Final Match, More
Stand Alone Wrestling Contest of Champions took place on Saturday night and saw Mike “Nova” Bucci work his final match, plus more. You can see the full results from the Toms River, New Jersey show, which aired on IWTV, below per Cagematch.net:. * The Wolves defeated The NU...
Barry Bloom on Helping Eric Bischoff Get an Audition With Access Hollywood
– On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, wrestling agent and manager Barry Bloom discussed the period where Eric Bischoff took over WCW in 1993. According to Bloom, he discussed helping Bischoff go in for auditions as a broadcaster for Access Hollywood. However, after landing his role as head of WCW, Bischoff focused on that. Bloom stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com)
WWE News: Mia Yim Showcases ‘The Comeback Crew,’ Survivor Series Behind the Scenes Photo Gallery
– WWE Superstar Mia Yim shared a photo on her Twitter, showing her with Bianca Belair, Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and the recently returned Tegan. Nox, writing that they are the “Comeback crew.” Tegan Nox later responded, tweeting, “Look at us…the bands back together.” You can view those tweets below.
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.03.22 – Ricochet Talks Winning The World Cup and Facing GUNTHER, plus More!
-I’ve spent all day watching college football. I have no regrets about wasting a Saturday. Let’s get to it!. -We start with video of Ricochet accepting The World Cup and having a ton of pyro set off behind him. Cool for Ricochet!. -Scott Stanford (no Jackie, boo!) welcomes...
Viewership Down For Latest Syndicated Episode of WOW – Women of Wrestling
Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that episode ten of WOW – Women of Wrestling was down in viewership from the week before, but the rating held steady. The show airs in syndication. Episode 10 had 218,000 viewers for the November 20 episode, down from 247,000 on November 13. The...
Acero’s WWE Raw Review 12.5.22
Sounds like by this time next year, it’ll be William Regal shouting WARGAMES yet again!. I hope you noticed the little changes I made last week to hopefully make the report easier to scan and pick up on who did what. Then again, the live report chat doesn’t even...
AEW Rampage Rating Hits Low Point, Viewership Down
AEW Rampage took a dip to a series low rating on Friday, with the audience also down. Friday’s episode scored a 0.08 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 361,000 viewers, down 27.3% and 12.2% from the previous week’s 0.11 demo rating and 411,000 viewers. The demo rating was the lowest for the show to date, with the previous low being 0.11 which it has hit several times. The total audience was a low for the timeslot, with the previous overall low being 292,000 viewers for a 5:30 PM ET episode on May 6th.
Various News: Highspots Wrestling Network Adds SHIMMER Vol. 67, Impact Throwback Video Highlights
– The Highspots Wrestling Network added the following content, including shows from PWG and Wrestling Revolver:. AKINO, Kaori Yoneyama & Tsukasa Fujimoto vs. Mia Yim & The Global Green Gangsters (Kellie Skater & Tomoka Nakagawa) Madison Eagles vs. Nicole Matthews. LuFisto vs. Rhia O’Reilly. Evie vs. Kay Lee Ray.
Bray Wyatt Added to WWE Live Events In Madison Square Garden, More
Bray Wyatt will be appearing at WWE’s traditional post-Christmas show at Madison Square Garden. PWInsider reports that Wyatt as appearing at the event, which takes place on December 26th at the famed New York City venue. In addition, a Steel Cage match between Austin Theory and Seth Rollins has...
