Gregory Lamberson is a director, writer, and producer who has been making movies since the late 1980’s, starting with the classic horror flick Slime City. Since then, Lamberson has directed such movies as Naked Fear, Slime City Massacre, Dry Bones (he co-directed this with Michael O’Hear), the absolutely fantastic horror comedy Killer Rack, Johnny Gruesome (the best movie of 2018), and the unsettling horror flick Widow’s Point starring modern horror icon Craig Sheffer. Lamberson is also an author, responsible for the books Black Creek, Carnage Road, Johnny Gruesome, The Frenzy Wolves, and The Jake Helman Files series (Lamberson also co-directs, with Chris Scioli, the Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival). Lamberson’s latest movie is the non-stop action flick Guns of Eden, starring Alexandra Faye Sadeghian, Bill Kennedy, Peter Johnson, and Lynn Lowry and which will be available on DVD and digital starting December 6th, 2022 (you can get the DVD here or here). In this interview, Lamberson talks with this writer about completing Guns of Eden, how he thinks the movie turned out, how Lynn Lowry got involved in the project, and more.

1 DAY AGO