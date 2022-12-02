ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reward offered in monument vandalism

By COURIER-TRIBUNE STAFF
 4 days ago

ASHEBORO – A reward is being offered for information about whoever vandalized the Confederate monument at the Randolph County Courthouse last week.

Randolph County Crime Stoppers has approved a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible.

The monument, which was erected in 1911 and features a bronze statue of a Confederate soldier on a 26-feet-high pedestal and 9-foot granite base, was found spray-painted with derogatory words about the United States on Nov. 23.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division found security camera footage from a nearby business that showed that on the night of Nov. 22 two men dressed in dark clothing and white shoes parked a vehicle in the area and walked to the monument, vandalized it, returned to their vehicle and drove away, a sheriff’s office press release said.

The vehicle is believed to be dark-colored and may be a 2010 to 2015 Hyundai Elantra.

The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with information about the vandalism contact 911, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6699 or Crime Stoppers at 336-672-7463.The spray paint was removed from the monument later on Nov. 23, the North Carolina Division Sons of Confederate Veterans reported.

This article originally appeared on The Courier-Tribune: Reward offered in monument vandalism

Larry Tate
4d ago

some shed left misguided children probably whoever it is they want some attention I hope someone lets you folks down in Asheboro know who did it so that you can properly give these fine citizens or citizen what they're asking for some Grand detention let them know that it's all about them I'm sure you have a judge capable of that somewhere down there course I don't know the judicial system now to say the least is in the toilet 🤔

