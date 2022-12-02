Chatham County Finance Department wins national award

PITTSBORO — According to a Chatham County Government release, on Nov. 21, the Board of Commissioners recognized the county’s Finance Department for receiving the Certificate of Achievement for excellence in financial reporting. This distinction was awarded by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for the department's annual comprehensive financial report for fiscal year 2020-2021. This is Chatham County’s 32nd consecutive year of receiving this national honor.

The Chatham County Finance Department received the Certificate of Achievement, which is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting. According to GFOA, its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our finance staff for demonstrating such a high level of professionalism, integrity, and excellence with the county’s financial reporting,” said Chatham County Manager Dan LaMontagne. “The fact that the finance team has achieved this national recognition for more than 30 years is remarkable, and their high standards will continue to position us well as Chatham County embarks on tremendous growth.”

According to GFOA, the annual comprehensive financial report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.

