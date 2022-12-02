Read full article on original website
Closer Look: Where are the most early votes coming from in the Georgia Senate runoff?
MACON, Ga. — While thousands of Georgians are getting ready to cast their ballot on Election Day, more than 1.8 million people have already voted. The state set a record of the busiest week of early voting last week. So, where are the most early votes coming from?. Over...
HBCU students in Georgia face an extra obstacle in voting
When Lauren Nicks, a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, cast her vote in last month's midterms, she did so in her home state of New York. Nicks, a 21-year-old international studies major at the historically black college, had been told months earlier by fellow students about a law that does not allow students from private colleges and universities in the state to use their school ID as identification to vote — a rule she believed would prevent her from casting a ballot in Georgia.
Georgia Residents Must Have a REAL ID Star on Their Driver's License by May 3, 2023, In Order to Fly on a Plane
If you live in Georgia, your driver's license must have a gold or black star in the upper right-hand corner, signifying passing the REAL ID requirements, in order to fly by May 3, 2023. It also is required by May 3, 2023, in order to enter a federal building with security or a military or nuclear facility.
George Linder House, Dublin
George Linder, while enslaved on the Cooper Plantation in 1859, established Strawberry Chapel, the oldest African-American congregation in Laurens County. A preacher and farmer, he was one of the Original 33 black legislators elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 1868 and subsequently expelled from the body. Though they were reinstated in 1870, the rise of the Klan and white supremacy helped ensure the end of black politicians in Georgia until the 1960s. Nearly a quarter of the Original 33 were lynched, beaten, maimed, or jailed.
13WMAZ's Give Thanks campaign raises nearly $5,000 for four Central Georgia organizations
MACON, Ga. — During the month of November, 13WMAZ partnered with local organizations making a difference in Central Georgia as part of our Give Thanks campaign. Because of your generosity, we raised nearly $5,000 across the four organizations. Over the course of the month, we shared the great work...
Many Atlanta residents have received hundreds of dollars from the state
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
Voting from Jail: Most can, few do.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a race where a few hundred votes can make a difference, the majority of the 39,000 people held in Georgia county jails can vote, but as Atlanta News First Investigates uncovered, few do. A lot of people in county jails never lost their...
These are the most dangerous roads in Georgia. All of them are in metro Atlanta
(The Center Square) — A new analysis has identified the most dangerous roads in Georgia, all in the metro Atlanta area. Moreover, a fifth of deadly crashes involved drunken driving, while a similar amount (19%) were connected to speeding, the analysis from MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company, revealed.
This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why
This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
3 takeaways from the big early voting numbers in Georgia’s Senate runoff
Voters have flocked to the polls in a condensed early voting period, especially Black voters and voters in Democratic strongholds.
Early voting ended Friday. Here are the numbers - and what voters said ahead of the Dec. 6
It was about a 40-minute wait for early voting at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Bibb County Board of Elections. Voters were passionate and willing to wait in line during the final days of early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker despite the shorter window for casting a ballot.
Atrium Health, Advocate Aurora complete merger, creating $27B healthcare system
MACON, Ga. — Atrium Health Navicent, Central Georgia's largest hospital, now has a new parent company. Atrium Health merged with Advocate Aurora to form a $27 billion company called Advocate Health. The groups announced the plans in May, but made things official Friday. Now, they say they'll be able to serve more patients at a lower cost.
VoterGA Reports Proof of Herschel Walker’s 20,000 Vote Loss in the General Election
VoterGA reported further evidence Friday that the organization said substantiates the more than 20,000-vote decline in Herschel Walker’s U.S. Senate election vote count at 10 p.m. on the night of Election Day last month. According to a press release from the nonprofit coalition of citizens working to restore election...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff
Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
'We want our students to be prepared': Houston County schools to expand dual enrollment program
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — College can be costly, and because of that, the Houston County School District is expanding a program that cuts the cost and brings the campus to their students. 11th grader Miles Hambrick wants to enroll in college to work in cybersecurity. With the help of...
8 Georgians charged with defrauding $30M in unemployment benefits from Department of Labor
ATLANTA — Eight people are facing charges for conspiring to defraud the Georgia Department of Labor of more than tens of millions of dollars in federal funds intended for unemployment benefits. Of the eight, seven have been indicted, and one defendant has already pleaded guilty to her role. According...
Channel 2 presents: Winter Weather Season, a Family 2 Family special
ATLANTA — WSB-TV Channel 2 presents Winter Weather Season, a 30-minute special focusing on this winter’s weather outlook, how Georgia is preparing, and ways people can save on heating bills. “As the leader of Severe Weather Center 2, it’s my responsibility to keep Georgians informed every step of...
Holiday Train Rides Around Georgia from Explore Georgia
There are so many fun holiday adventures to be had around the peach state. Explore Georgia has shared their list of 8 Holiday Train Rides Around Georgia. Blue Ridge Scenic Railway – Take a ride through the mountains, alongside the winding Toccoa River, and visit with Santa. Atlanta Botanical...
13 people facing charges in drug ring case spanning several Georgia counties
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — 13 people in Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel, and Washington counties have received multiple charges relating to a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. That's according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice - Southern District of Georgia. A federal indictment was unsealed Monday...
