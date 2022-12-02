Read full article on original website
Morris Jobe, 74, is Sacramento County's 1st hypothermia death this season
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A homeless man became Sacramento County's first hypothermia-related death of the season in November, officials said. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the man as 74-year-old Morris Jobe. He was found unresponsive at a homeless camp along the American River Parkway, at 1501 Northgate Boulevard, on Nov. 17.
Vehicle veers off Marconi Avenue and onto northbound Capital City Freeway
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Traffic is backed up along Capital City Freeway after a vehicle veered off the Marconi Avenue overcrossing and onto the northbound freeway, Caltrans said. Few details surrounding the incident have been released at this time. Caltrans said the incident is blocking both lanes of the freeway,...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Train Accident Fatality Reported in Sacramento’s Florin Area
A woman died after being struck by a train in the Florin area of Sacramento on November 29. According to a representative of the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, the fatal collision occurred along Gerber Road near French Road. There is a wishbone crossing gate to warn motorists and others when a train is approaching. No information has yet been released about the pedestrian who died at the crossing. The accident will be investigated to determine how it occurred.
KCRA.com
Heavy traffic on Capital City Freeway after overpass fencing falls on car driving by
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several northbound lanes of the Capital City Freeway in Sacramento are blocked Monday evening after an overpass barrier fell on a vehicle driving by, officials said. The Sacramento Police Department told KCRA 3 that a large vehicle — likely a big rig — went onto the...
Crash in Stockton on northbound I-5 causing delays
STOCKTON, Calif. — A crash in Stockton on northbound I-5 is causing delays, according to California Highway Patrol - Stockton. The crash happened just south of El Dorado Street. Two trucks on the right-hand shoulder are causing delays in the area. The right lane is expected to be closed while a tow truck recovers the trucks, according to CHP.
Blue Shield notifies state of 370+ layoffs in Jan. 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 200 Blue Shield employees in the Sacramento region are set to lose their jobs in the new year, according to documents submitted to the state. The filing breaks down the layoffs as follows: 126 positions in El Dorado County at Town Center A, B, C and D; 74 positions in San Joaquin County at Lodi Reynolds Ranch North and South; and 24 positions in Sacramento at Rancho Cordova – Zinfandel A and B.
Santa, Christmas fire truck making its way through West Sacramento this week
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Santa Claus is coming to town – but not in his usual sleigh. The West Sacramento Fire department is hosting its annual Christmas fire truck tour this week featuring tons of lights, free candy and a mobile visit from Saint Nick in multiple West Sacramento neighborhoods.
These are the red-light cameras in the city and county of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Running a red light —any red light— is illegal and can lead to fines in the hundreds of dollars, and at 26 intersections in the Sacramento area, cameras are in place to catch drivers that do so. The red-light cameras throughout the city and county are used to help police enforce […]
Crash in South Sacramento involving two vehicles and rollover injures two drivers
SACRAMENTO - A car rollover after a two-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital.The crash happened Sunday night near Florin Road and S. Watt Avenue, in South Sacramento.The CHP is looking into what led up to the crash, but, based on preliminary information, drugs and alcohol do not seem to be the reason, they say.There is no word yet on the condition of those two drivers.
KCRA.com
Rain has returned to NorCal, but don't expect reservoirs to fill up anytime soon
FOLSOM, Calif. — So far, things are going well for Northern California heading into what is, on average, the busiest part of the rain and snow season. As of Monday morning, many locations around the region are reporting above-average rainfall totals since the water year began on Oct. 1. Downtown Sacramento has had close to 4 inches as of the most recent observation on Sunday.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada City resident guilty of driving on protected land
NEVADA CITY, California (KOLO) - A Nevada City resident has been found guilty of driving on protected land within the Tahoe National Forest. The resident, who was not identified, was driving in a protected riparian area along Greenhorn Creek that serves as a habitat for the Foothill yellow-legged frog, an endangered species in California, and one of concern for the federal government.
rosevilletoday.com
New Placer County Building Standards to go into effect January 2023
Permits will be required to meet Title 24 regulations. Auburn, Calif. – Big changes to state building requirements will take effect for new projects in Placer County next year. The California Building Standards Code — also known as Title 24 — will soon mandate energy storage system readiness on...
Fire in Sacramento being investigated as arson, officials say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A commercial structure fire is being investigated as an arson, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The fire happened along Fulton Avenue near Carlson Way Monday evening. The fire was knocked down and isolated to the building, but there was still a lot of damage to the building itself.
KCRA.com
Video: Alleged arsonist sets Rancho Cordova home on fire
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Sacramento Metro Fire is investigating a Rancho Cordova house fire as a case of arson. The homeowner, who did not want to be identified on camera, told KCRA 3 that the fire happened on Dec. 1 when they were in Cancun for a vacation. They...
More than 700 without power in Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A power outage in the Sacramento-San Joaquin delta has left more than 700 Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the dark Saturday. Seven outages in the delta communities surrounding Isleton, Rio Vista and Walnut Grove have impacted 796 homes and businesses, according to PG&E's outage map.
Man dies after pickup truck crashes into tree off Laguna Blvd off-ramp in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man died after his pickup truck veered off course while on an off-ramp of Interstate 5 in Elk Grove Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. at the northbound Laguna Boulevard off-ramp. CHP said the pickup was going at high rate of speed when it veered to the left and crashed into a tree.
South Sacramento daughter dies after accidental fentanyl poisoning
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Heading into the holidays, a South Sacramento father has a message for the community after losing his daughter to an accidental fentanyl poisoning. He wants parents to be aware that this could happen to any family, and he believes someone out there knows what led to her death.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Run into a coyote in your California neighborhood? Here’s what to do (and not do)
Hundreds of thousands of coyotes roam California — and these “extremely intelligent” predators don’t mind hanging around humans. Coyote sightings in urban areas are common. Sacramento’s close proximity to habitats like the American River Parkway, for example, means sometimes these animals can make their way all the way to midtown.
Increase in snowblower thefts in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snowblower thefts in South Lake Tahoe are increasing, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office. The thefts over the past few weeks have usually involved two people working together using pickup trucks or SUVs with trailers to steal the snowblowers. They used bolt cutters, according to the sheriff's office, to cut any locks on the blowers.
Fox40
Brief break starting Tuesday before rain returns later in the week
The Sacramento area can expect a break from the rain starting Tuesday before it starts again Thursday night. Since October 1st, Sacramento has seen 3.16 inches of rain, 2.21 of which fell since the start of December. A winter weather advisory is in effect for much of the Sierra Nevada...
ABC10
