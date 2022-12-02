Read full article on original website
Do girl toddlers have bigger vocabularies? Plus, the White House’s plan to end AIDS, and more health news
Young girls tend to babble their way to bigger vocabularies earlier than boys, and researchers now think they might know why. It has nothing to do with gender, and everything to do with parental interaction, researchers assert. Parents tend to talk more to young children who have started talking and...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
US debt explosion funded by Americans, not foreign countries, posing risks to economic growth
The rapid growth in U.S. government debt is being financed by domestic U.S. entities, not foreign governments, and that shift poses risks to economic growth.
FDA: No Useful Monoclonal Antibody Treatments Left Against New COVID-19 Variants
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The last of six COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments has lost its federal authorization because, like the others, it no longer works against the newest omicron subvariants. This last monoclonal antibody was bebtelovimab, delivered as a one-hour intravenous infusion. The U.S. Food and...
Health Highlights: Dec. 5, 2022
Shingles ups odds for heart attack, stroke by almost 30%. Luckily, getting a shingles vaccine guards against the condition and thereby may also protect against heart issues. Vicious cycle: Epilepsy seizures can prompt more epilepsy seizures. Mouse studies show that seizures cause the brain to change the structure of myelin, the insulating sheath that covers nerve cells. These changes predispose the brain to have more seizures, researchers said.
