Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
KXLY

FDA: No Useful Monoclonal Antibody Treatments Left Against New COVID-19 Variants

MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The last of six COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments has lost its federal authorization because, like the others, it no longer works against the newest omicron subvariants. This last monoclonal antibody was bebtelovimab, delivered as a one-hour intravenous infusion. The U.S. Food and...
Health Highlights: Dec. 5, 2022​

Shingles ups odds for heart attack, stroke by almost 30%. Luckily, getting a shingles vaccine guards against the condition and thereby may also protect against heart issues. Vicious cycle: Epilepsy seizures can prompt more epilepsy seizures. Mouse studies show that seizures cause the brain to change the structure of myelin, the insulating sheath that covers nerve cells. These changes predispose the brain to have more seizures, researchers said.

