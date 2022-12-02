Read full article on original website
Pau Gasol Excited About Anthony Davis & Lakers’ Recent Performance
The recent performance of Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers has been catching the eyes of many people. The Lakers have now won eight of their last 10 games and Davis has been the catalyst for their recent stretch of great play with even retired Lakers star Pau Gasol taking notice.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Feeling Healthy & Entering Games With A ‘Mindset Of Just Dominating”
Every time it feels like Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis couldn’t possibly top his previous performance, he takes his game to yet another level. After a 44-point performance against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, Davis dominated the Washington Wizards to the tune of 55 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks as the Lakers picked up their eighth win in the last 10 games.
Recap: Anthony Davis Pours In 55 Points To Lead Lakers To Victory Over Wizards
The Los Angeles Lakers continued their road trip against the Washington Wizards on Sunday night, looking to build off their big win against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Lakers have been on a role as of late with LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way, and that was the case against the Wizards as they help L.A. get a 130-119 victory to improve to 10-12.
Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis Continues Hot Shooting Stretch With Season-High 55 Points Against Wizards
For nearly the past month, Anthony Davis has taken over as the primary option for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team has been better for it as they’ve won eight out of their last 10 games, with their most recent victory coming against the Washington Wizards. Davis has arguably...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Named Western Conference Player Of The Week
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has been operating at a different level for weeks now, but his most recent game is definitely his best of the season and possibly his best since he joined the franchise period. Davis finished with 55 points, 17 rebounds and three blocks as the...
Lakers Vs. Wizards Preview: Building On Strong Start To Road Trip Against Kyle Kuzma & Co.
The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Washington Wizards on Sunday, hoping to build on the strong start to their six-game road trip. L.A. should have all first-team players available for the clash as Dennis Schroder will return following a one-game absence for the birth of his baby. The Wizards will be without Rui Hachimura and Delon Wright, who are dealing with ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Told Him To Score 30 Points Before The Game
Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is a well-known superfan of the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This despite being from Chicago, home of the Packers’ biggest rival, the Bears. Despite that, Davis is a diehard fan, regularly mentioning their results as putting him in a good or bad mood prior to games at certain times.
LeBron James Credits Lakers For Not Letting Down Against Wizards Following Huge Win Over Bucks
The Los Angeles Lakers’ contest against the Washington Wizards was one that many would describe as a ‘trap’ game. Coming off a hard-fought road victory against one of the best teams in the league in the Milwaukee Bucks, and with Cleveland, Toronto and Philadelphia coming up on this trip, it would not have been surprising if the Lakers took a breath and relaxed. But Anthony Davis and LeBron James were determined not to let that happen.
Kyle Kuzma Thinks Lakers Would Have Repeated In 2020-21 If They Stayed Healthy
Los Angeles Lakers fans will always look back at the 2020-21 season as a wasted opportunity to add another title to their trophy cabinet. Before their title defense began, the Lakers added Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol to the already strong — although undersized — roster. After the 2020-21 tip-off, their defense picked up where it left off in the Orlando bubble, ranking No. 1 in the league.
Lakers Rumors: Front Office Leaning Toward Smaller Trade Involving Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn
It is clear that this Los Angeles Lakers roster, as currently constructed, is not one that can compete for a championship. Since before the season began, many have been waiting to see what deal the front office will put together for Russell Westbrook, and while that is still a possibility, it now looks as if the team is more likely to swing other, smaller deals.
