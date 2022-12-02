Read full article on original website
Girl Toddlers Have Bigger Vocabularies, and Researchers Now Know Why
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Young girls tend to babble their way to bigger vocabularies earlier than boys, and researchers now think they might know why. It has nothing to do with gender, and everything to do with parental interaction, researchers assert. Parents tend to talk more...
FDA: No Useful Monoclonal Antibody Treatments Left Against New COVID-19 Variants
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The last of six COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments has lost its federal authorization because, like the others, it no longer works against the newest omicron subvariants. This last monoclonal antibody was bebtelovimab, delivered as a one-hour intravenous infusion. The U.S. Food and...
‘How Can I Prevent Heart Disease?’ Docs Give Different Answers to Men, Women
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Doctors give men and women different advice to head off heart disease, even though guidelines for both are the same. Men were 20% more likely to be prescribed statins to lower blood levels of bad cholesterol compared with women, a new study found.
Dynamically Updating Models Can Improve Prediction of COVID-19 Survival
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Dynamically updating models can improve prediction of 28-day survival in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to a study published online Nov. 10 in Nature Communications. Todd J. Levy, from the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Health in Manhasset, New York, and...
Facebook Dating Gets Age Verification To Prevent Minors From Accessing 'Experiences Meant For Adults'
Meta Platforms Inc. META is adding age verification tools to Facebook Dating to ensure that only adults can use the service. What Happened: On Monday, Meta announced the expansion of the age verification test to Facebook Dating in the U.S. The platform requires users to be 18 or above to sign up for and access Facebook Dating services.
Shorter days affect the mood of millions of Americans. A nutritional neuroscientist offers tips on how to avoid the winter blues
The annual pattern of winter depression and melancholy – better known as seasonal affective disorder, or SAD – suggests a strong link between your mood and the amount of light you get during the day. To put it simply: The less light exposure one has, the more one’s...
‘COVID-somnia’ May Be Easing as Americans Report Better Sleep
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Finally, more than two years into the pandemic, Americans are sleeping better. A new survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) found that 31% of people have had insomnia since the pandemic began. That was much lower — a 25% decrease — compared to the 2021 survey that found 56% of people were experiencing pandemic-linked insomnia.
Jobs where you’re most likely to be single at 40
Ever felt like your job was holding you back from meeting that special someone? You may be right. To determine jobs where you're most likely to be single at 40, Stacker analyzed data from the 2021 American Community Survey, powered by the Census Bureau. The percentage of never-married respondents was calculated by dividing the number of respondents who had never been married by the total respondents for a given occupation; this metric ranks the list.
Vicious Cycle: Epilepsy Seizures Could Encourage More Seizures
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Seizures tend to get progressively worse over time in people with epilepsy, and a new study in mice suggests why that might be the case. Seizures appear to prompt the brains of mice to produce more myelin, the insulating layer around nerve...
Fatherhood changes men’s brains, according to before-and-after MRI scans
The time fathers devote to child care every week has tripled over the past 50 years in the United States. The increase in fathers’ involvement in child rearing is even steeper in countries that have expanded paid paternity leave or created incentives for fathers to take leave, such as Germany, Spain, Sweden and Iceland. And a growing body of research finds that children with engaged fathers do better on a range of outcomes, including physical health and cognitive performance.
Shingles Ups Odds of Stroke, Heart Attack By Almost 30%
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — People who’ve had a bout of shingles may face a heightened risk of heart attack or stroke in later years, a new, large study suggests. Anyone who ever had chickenpox can develop shingles — a painful rash that is caused by...
