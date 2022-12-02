ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBTV

Railroad work coming to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $16.3 million contract to make safety improvements where Rogers Lake Road crosses the North Carolina and Norfolk Southern Railroads in Kannapolis. Albemarle contractor NJR Group, Inc. has been awarded the project to build a bridge separating Rogers Lake...
Statesville Record & Landmark

Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Statesville: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
WBTV

Concord traffic circle causing crashes, concerning residents in the area

Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. The owners of We Rock the Spectrum, which focuses on the development of children with autism, say this is going to be a lot more than a gym. Charlotte woman facing federal charges...
WBTV

Tens of thousands without power after shootings at NC substations

The specific circumstances that led up to the crash were not immediately known. According to law enforcement, authorities were called after the package was found inside the store. Travel Tuesday has 50% more deals than Black Friday, 30% more than Cyber Monday, expert says. Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:50...
WBTV

Catawba County deputies investigating death after body found in woods

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the woods in north Catawba County on Saturday. Deputies responded to a body being found in a wooded area along Lee Cline Road near the intersection of Eckard Road around 3:41 p.m.
WXII 12

2 people airlifted from Fisher River Park Friday

DOBSON, N.C. — Two people were pulled out of the water Friday afternoon at Fisher River Park in Dobson. A Surry County deputy said the two people were in the water for an extended period of time before they were rescued and airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.
Statesville Record & Landmark

A View from the Hudson: It's just winter, get over it

I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, wondering why so many people consider winter a time of dreary Biblical punishment? Current weather forecasts are delivered in ominous Anthony Fauci tones as though temperatures below 36 degrees were an outbreak of cholera and a TV news lady sensationalizes a snowstorm “lashing” the Lake Michigan area. Whips lash, my dear, snow floats gently to the earth. Calm down.
WFMY NEWS2

Man dies after crashing into a tree in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after a car crash late Thursday night in Winston-Salem, according to Winston-Salem police. The crash happened on the 4100 block of South Main Street. Investigation showed that a Toyota Tundra driven by Edward Stokes, 38, was traveling south on South Main Street...
Statesville Record & Landmark

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
WBTV

NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: Harmony Christmas parade features floats, tractors and a few sheep

For more photos from the Harmony Christmas parade, please see page A6 or online at www.statesville,com or on Facebook. The main street of Harmony was filled with parade watchers as floats, tractors, trucks, horses, and even a few sheep made their way down U.S. 21 for the annual Christmas parade.
WSOC Charlotte

Renovated Mooresville skatepark opens to public

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The town of Mooresville’s renovated skate part is now open to the public. The new park will give access to surrounding residents and is the largest skate park in the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. The park is located on West Iredell Avenue in Mooresville and debuted...
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 28

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Nov. 18-24: Country Inn & Suites, 16617 Statesville Road – 98 Hardees, 14101 Statesville Road – 98.5. Lancaster’s BBQ, 9230 Beatties Ford Road – 96 Ming Garden, 16610 W. Catawba Ave....
WBTV

One rescued from overturned SUV in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver was rescued from an overturned car that ran off the road and down an embankment on Wednesday morning, according to firefighters. The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. in western Rowan County on Unity Church Road. Heavy rain was falling across the area at the time.

