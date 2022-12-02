Read full article on original website
WBTV
Railroad work coming to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $16.3 million contract to make safety improvements where Rogers Lake Road crosses the North Carolina and Norfolk Southern Railroads in Kannapolis. Albemarle contractor NJR Group, Inc. has been awarded the project to build a bridge separating Rogers Lake...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Dec. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Statesville: Showers early becoming a steady light rain late. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
WBTV
Concord traffic circle causing crashes, concerning residents in the area
Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. The owners of We Rock the Spectrum, which focuses on the development of children with autism, say this is going to be a lot more than a gym. Charlotte woman facing federal charges...
WBTV
Tens of thousands without power after shootings at NC substations
The specific circumstances that led up to the crash were not immediately known. According to law enforcement, authorities were called after the package was found inside the store. Travel Tuesday has 50% more deals than Black Friday, 30% more than Cyber Monday, expert says. Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:50...
Mooresville Fire offers photos with antique fire truck to help the hungry
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville Fire-Rescue officials are allowing people to take holiday photos with their 1938 fire truck in return for canned food donations. The antique firetruck will be located outside of Town Hall on main street from 9 a.m. to dusk on Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18.
WBTV
Catawba County deputies investigating death after body found in woods
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the woods in north Catawba County on Saturday. Deputies responded to a body being found in a wooded area along Lee Cline Road near the intersection of Eckard Road around 3:41 p.m.
WXII 12
2 people airlifted from Fisher River Park Friday
DOBSON, N.C. — Two people were pulled out of the water Friday afternoon at Fisher River Park in Dobson. A Surry County deputy said the two people were in the water for an extended period of time before they were rescued and airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.
WBTV
Suspect charged after stolen delivery truck leads police through Rowan, Stanly counties
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been charged after they led police on a chase through two counties on Sunday. According to the Rockwell Police Department, the chase began in Salisbury after a Hertz-rented Amazon vehicle was stolen. The driver led authorities through the Town of Rockwell before...
Burke County first responders deliver ambulance of gifts to dozens of families
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — It wasn’t Santa’s sleigh, but an ambulance that delivered Christmas gifts to dozens of Burke County families on Monday. Paramedics, EMTs and others with Burke County Emergency Services spent their own money to ensure kids who might otherwise miss out on Christmas had plenty under the tree.
2 children dead, 1 person in the hospital after house fire in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Fire Department and Rowan County Emergency Services got a call at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, after a reported structure fire. It was on the 800 block of South Church Street. When crews arrived, the fire department said there were flames and smoke showing from the home...
Man dead after leading deputies on chase, running stoplight, crashing in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — One person has died following a crash and after being chased by law enforcement Friday in Forsyth County. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened after 9 p.m. after a deputy activated blue lights and a siren to stop a person driving a Honda Accord driven by 21-year-old Jovannie Perez Sotelo of Winston Salem.
Deputies investigate after decomposed body found in wooded area near Conover
CONOVER, N.C. — On Monday, half a dozen deputies in Catawba County continued a death investigation near Conover after a decomposed body was discovered in the woods. The body was found Saturday afternoon by a man and his family in a wooded area near Lee Cline Road, just north of Conover, according to the sheriff’s office.
Statesville Record & Landmark
A View from the Hudson: It's just winter, get over it
I was on the front porch when you drove by and I waved, wondering why so many people consider winter a time of dreary Biblical punishment? Current weather forecasts are delivered in ominous Anthony Fauci tones as though temperatures below 36 degrees were an outbreak of cholera and a TV news lady sensationalizes a snowstorm “lashing” the Lake Michigan area. Whips lash, my dear, snow floats gently to the earth. Calm down.
Man dies after crashing into a tree in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after a car crash late Thursday night in Winston-Salem, according to Winston-Salem police. The crash happened on the 4100 block of South Main Street. Investigation showed that a Toyota Tundra driven by Edward Stokes, 38, was traveling south on South Main Street...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Statesville area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit statesville.com.
WBTV
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Harmony Christmas parade features floats, tractors and a few sheep
For more photos from the Harmony Christmas parade, please see page A6 or online at www.statesville,com or on Facebook. The main street of Harmony was filled with parade watchers as floats, tractors, trucks, horses, and even a few sheep made their way down U.S. 21 for the annual Christmas parade.
Renovated Mooresville skatepark opens to public
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The town of Mooresville’s renovated skate part is now open to the public. The new park will give access to surrounding residents and is the largest skate park in the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. The park is located on West Iredell Avenue in Mooresville and debuted...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 28
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Nov. 18-24: Country Inn & Suites, 16617 Statesville Road – 98 Hardees, 14101 Statesville Road – 98.5. Lancaster’s BBQ, 9230 Beatties Ford Road – 96 Ming Garden, 16610 W. Catawba Ave....
WBTV
One rescued from overturned SUV in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver was rescued from an overturned car that ran off the road and down an embankment on Wednesday morning, according to firefighters. The incident happened just after 8:30 a.m. in western Rowan County on Unity Church Road. Heavy rain was falling across the area at the time.
