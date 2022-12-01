Read full article on original website
Oakland High School Beta Club Members Attend State Competition
National Beta members from Oakland High School are celebrating their recent participation in the Tennessee Senior Beta State Convention. They were announced as winners of the following competitions:. Freshman Problem Solving (Jadia Lanier, Lily Drake, Emma Woods, Victoria Chism), Creative Writing Tina Abdous, Science 9th grade Lily Drake, Social Studies...
Nourish Food Bank in Rutherford County in Need of Food and Volunteers as Client Number has Doubled Since 2019
(Rutherford County, TN) Food is in short supply right now throughout Rutherford County, according to LaDawna Parham with the Nourish Food Bank in Smyrna…. Problems are compounded for area foodbanks because of supply chain issues that are backlogged from as far back as 2020. The number of people served monthly...
Incredible Wood Trim Details and Thoughtful Versatility Make This $5,499,900 Home Stand out in a Crowd in Brentwood, TN
The Home in Brentwood on 2 acres offers bright open concept living with vaulted ceilings and wood beams throughout the home, now available for sale. This home located at 1545 Sunset Rd, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 7,189 square feet of living spaces. Call Mary A. Kocina – Fridrich & Clark Realty – (Phone: 615-300-5996) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Brentwood.
Lee Ann and Bart Walker to Serve as Murfreesboro Christmas Parade Grand Marshalls
After years of serving as parade coordinators, Lee Ann and Bart Walker will serve as Grand Marshalls of the 2022 Murfreesboro Christmas Parade. With the theme “Christmas Through the Years,” the parade starts from Main Street at Middle Tennessee State University on Sunday, Dec. 12, starting at 2 p.m. and ends at the Rutherford County Courthouse on the historic square.
Child Advocacy Center Looking for ‘Secret Santas’
The Child Advocacy Center is looking for families or businesses to sign up to be a ‘Secret Santa’. “Christmas is fast approaching and there are still children and families on our Secret Santa waiting list,” said Child Advocacy Center Family Services Coordinator Jennifer Gamble. “It’s not too late for your family, business, or your organization to get involved.”
WCTE to broadcast Cookeville -Putnam County Christmas Parade
Parade route begins at the corner of 6th Street and Washington Avenue and continues to the square at Broad Street. Cookeville – The Cookeville-Putnam County Christmas Parade, a long-standing local tradition, returns this year. The parade will be live on Saturday, December 10 starting at 6 p.m. on WCTE PBS, YouTube TV, WCTE PBS App and Facebook with hosts Amy New, president and CEO of the Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber of Commerce, and Avery Hutchins, WCTE PBS’s President & CEO.
Home Explodes in Lakewood Park
Coffee County EMS, rescue squad and sheriff deputies also responded. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play-by-play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders (28 years) on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for 3,662 (and counting) sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
Lighting of the Downtown Murfreesboro Christmas Tree a Sucess on the Local Square
(Murfreesboro Square) It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and Santa Claus recently paid a visit to the downtown Murfreesboro Square! The annual lighting of the pre-civil war era Courthouse Christmas Tree took place this past Friday night, thanks to Main Street Murfreesboro. See all of the photos from the night by clicking the above picture!
GALLERY: 2022 Columbia Christmas Parade
The streets of downtown Columbia were full of holiday cheer Saturday night with the annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting taking place. Chris Yow has served as the managing editor for the Trussville (Ala.) Tribune and, most recently, the Spring Hill Advertiser News. He has worked as a sports editor and has covered high school sports in different capacities for 18 years.
Thousands Celebrate the Arrival of Christmas in Smithville
‘Twas a merry and delightful Saturday night in downtown Smithville as thousands of spectators celebrated the arrival of the holiday season during the Smithville Christmas Parade and Christmas on the Square. It is believed to have been the largest parade in Smithville’s history in terms of participants with the long...
THP plans checkpoint in southern Maury County
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL CONDUCT A ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINT FRIDAY IN MAURY COUNTY. THE CHECKPOINT WILL TAKE PLACE ON U.S. HIGHWAY 43, .4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG HIGHWAY. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THIS ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Dickson County for Dec 5, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Dickson County with their most recent inspection score as of December 5, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. NameScoreAddressCityDate. Airport Market962306 Sylvia RdDickson6/29/2022. ALDI96781 Highway 46 SDickson11/8/2022. Chappell's Food Store93691 Highway 70 EDickson10/20/2022.
Brentwood residents report mail delays after postal workers quit
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Some Brentwood neighbors say it’s been days since they’ve received their mail. Alan Taylor and his wife Roxane looked through their pile of mail Friday afternoon after not receiving it for days. They say the mail carrier did make its route on Friday, but their Copper Fields neighborhood hadn’t seen mail since last week.
Spring Hill gets Highway 31 construction update
THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION IS PUSHING ITS CONTRACTORS TO COMPLETE WORK AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE ON UPGRADES TO STATE HIGHWAY 31, INCLUDING MAIN STREET IN SPRING HILL. CITY OFFICALS SPOKE WITH TDOT’S CONSTRUCTION SUPERVISOR WHO ADVISED CREWS ARE WORKING WEEKDAYS FROM 9 AM TO 3 PM AND UNLIMITED HOURS ON THE WEEKEND IN AN ATTEMPT TO HAVE THE WORK DONE BY CHRISTMAS.
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
It’s a holiday takeover edition of free and cheap things this week. The weekend of December 10-11 are chock full of events for the family, and each one has a special holiday draw. The kiddos can bring flashlights to find candy canes (four-leaf clover style) in Franklin. Storyteller Emily Arrow will be in West Nashville at beloved bookstore Parnassus for a holiday-themed pajama storytime. The Tennessee State Museum is up to all kinds of spirited shenanigans, and there’s a community bash at the National Museum of African American Music. If that doesn’t get you and your crew in the spirit, Dickens of a Christmas is turning downtown Franklin into one, big holiday storybook.
LOCAL ANIMAL SHELTERS UNITE FOR OPERATION SILENT NIGHT
LOCAL ANIMAL SHELTERS UNITE FOR OPERATION SILENT NIGHT. Marley knows sit, shake, come and love playing with toys, especially the tennis ball. He has done well with other dogs in playgroup. Adoption specials and fostering opportunities help animals find a home for the holidays. Adoptable animals at Williamson County Animal...
Vanderbilt mourns loss of surgical leader Beauchamp
R. Daniel Beauchamp, MD, former chair of the Section of Surgical Sciences at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and surgeon-in-chief of Vanderbilt University Hospital, died Nov. 27 at Alive Hospice. He was 66 years old. Dr. Beauchamp, the John Clinton Foshee Distinguished Professor of Surgery, also held an appointment as professor...
Exquisite Stone and Stucco Timbered Residence in Nashville, TN With Architectural Style Best Described as Tudor Asks for $5.75M
The Residence in Nashville offers sprawling main level, but terraces, pool, tennis and mature gardens designed by Ben Page, now available for sale. This home located at 3800 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 7,289 square feet of living spaces. Call Richard B French – French King Fine Properties – (Phone: 615-604-2323) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Nashville.
CEO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center says this year’s flu vaccine is ‘particularly good’
Tennessee has remained in the top, purple tier on the CDC's flu map, and that has hospitals like Vanderbilt operating at full capacity for months.
This actor has given away $282 million and has recently moved to Tennessee
Photo byPublic Domain- Defense Visual Information Distribution Service. I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities.
