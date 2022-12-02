ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots inactives: Jalen Mills, Yodny Cajuste out vs. Bills

By Logan Mullen
 4 days ago

The Patriots' depth on the offensive line and at cornerback is going to be a little light Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Jalen Mills (groin) and Yodny Cajuste (calf) will be among those inactive for the Patriots. Both were limited participants in practice all week and carried questionable designations into the matchup.

Damien Harris (thigh) and Isaiah Wynn (foot) were ruled out ahead of the game. Shaun Wade, Joshuah Bledsoe and Carl Davis also are inactive.

That means, among others, David Andrews and Jakobi Meyers will play.

Andrews missed the Patriots’ Thanksgiving game with a thigh injury and was a limited participant in every practice this week. Meyers (shoulder) also was a limited participant all week, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter had reported earlier in the day that Meyers was expected to play.

Trent Brown practiced all week, but then came down with an illness that resulted in him being considered questionable against the Bills. He will be active.

Marcus Jones (ankle), DeVante Parker (knee) and Jabrill Peppers (illness) all ended up on the injury report at some point this week but will be active.

Kaiir Elam, Dean Marlowe, Baylon Spector, Dion Dawkins and Quintin Morris all will be inactive for the Bills.

Dawkins (ankle) already had been ruled out. Morris was questionable with an illness.

