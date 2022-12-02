Read full article on original website
Food insecurity in Eagle County stems from several sources
Just over 6% of Eagle County residents face food insecurity, according to Feeding America, a nationwide food bank nonprofit. While this number is better than the state rate of nearly 10% and the national 11.5%, organizations working to combat food insecurity locally strive toward a future where no community member is left without a consistent supply of nutritious food.
Ugly Sweater Fun Run returns to Vail Dec. 10
On Saturday, the Vail Recreation District will host its Ugly Sweater Fun Run, a morning jaunt through Vail that supports The Community Market and local toy drives. All toys will go to local families in Eagle County. Fun for the entire family, the 2022 Ugly Sweater Fun Run is a...
Vail Town Council to take first look at Steward Vail plan ￼
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Vail Town Council will get its first look at the Steward Vail plan, a 10-year destination stewardship plan intended to advance the town’s sustainability goals in step with local priorities while building its tourism economy. The process to develop the plan kicked off earlier this...
Sue and Dan Godec named 2022 Vail Valley Volunteers of the Year
The Vail Valley is fortunate to have an extremely active nonprofit community. At its core is an extraordinary spirit of volunteerism. Of the valley’s thousands of volunteers, perhaps none give more, or give more widely, than longtime residents Sue and Dan Godec. In honor of their steadfast and selfless...
Eagle County Gives ramps up in preparation for Colorado Gives Day on Tuesday
With snow falling, December upon us and the holidays around the corner, nonprofits across the state are gearing up for their annual 24-hour giving event: Colorado Gives Day. This day offers an opportunity for community members to give back and support the year-round mission of organizations across the state. Locally,...
Peterson: Working harder than ever to make it
It’s the common refrain in every ski town: To live here, you either have three homes or three jobs. For the latter, living the dream in the mountains has never been easy. What was true 60 years ago for Vail’s original pioneers remains true today. Unless you come...
Carnes: Loved DPD drinking VBC at BOP
It was one of those flawless mornings, the bluebird of happiness kind we dream of year-round but rarely have the actual pleasure of experiencing. Over half a foot of white gold blanketing the valley overnight, 10 inches on the mountain, and my first view across the valley was a picture-perfect postcard of a winter wonderland.
‘Integral’ Eagle Town Council position opens
A new seat is being added to the Eagle Town Council — and candidates-to-be can apply now. The assistant town manager position will be one that oversees various operations and is in place to strategically address areas the town wishes to improve. The person in the position, who will...
Pride Express up and running on Vail Mountain
Vail and Beaver Creek topped the 72-hour snow totals for Colorado resorts during this last round of storms, which lasted much of the weekend. After a massive storm on Friday, and then another surprise blast of snow on Saturday, Vail and Beaver Creek had recorded more fresh snow than other ski areas in the state in their three-day totals issued Sunday morning. Breckenridge, Steamboat and Winter Park all recorded 10 inches over the 72-hour cycle, Arapahoe Basin 9 inches, and Keystone and Copper 8 inches. Vail and Beaver Creek each recorded 13 inches.
Eagle County budget nearly $194 million for 2023
This story has been corrected to change the date of the Eagle County Commissioners’ vote on the 2023 budget. The correct date is Dec. 6. Eagle County’s budget book for 2023 is roughly 175 pages. It contains some very big numbers. Eagle County across several funds plans to...
Vail to consider changes to disposable bag regulations
In response to the statewide Plastic Pollution Reduction Act, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, the town of Vail is proposing changes to its existing disposable bag regulations. The Vail Town Council will consider first reading of Ordinance No. 23 during its Dec. 6 evening meeting. The action is listed as 7.2 on the meeting agenda, which begins at 6 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers at 75. S. Frontage Road in Vail.
Vail seeks design services for Dobson Ice Arena remodel
The town of Vail has issued a request for qualifications for professional design services for the remodel of Dobson Ice Arena. The town is seeking an experienced team to complete the design and construction documents for the project, including the addition of recreational or other space. Responses to the request will be accepted until Monday, Dec. 19, at 4 p.m.
Maker+Stitch marks five years
Maker+Stitch believes that creativity is the truest form of connection. This destination yarn shop in Edwards invites people to gather, create and explore — especially this week as their founders, Cathryn Cooper and Liza Alrick celebrate five years. The idea behind Maker+Stitch came about from a lifelong love of...
Letter: Local musicians need our support!
What up neighbors, friends, J-1s, ski-bums, second-home owners, Texans and overworked industry folks! I’m writing to let you all know that next weekend something very special is going to happen that has never ever happened before ever on Earth or anywhere else in the universe that I’m aware of ever. On Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, Vail Valley rock legends The Runaway Grooms are performing at 10 Mile Music Hall with support from Vail-Valley based bluegrass group Danger Mountain for the Official Unofficial Winter Send-off Concert and what is sure to be the last best show of 2022.
Photography that has taken flight in Birds of Prey awards packages
In addition to earning the fastest time on the hill, some ski racers on the FIS Alpine World Cup circuit get some pretty interesting prizes from different countries. In Levi, Finland, it appears that winners get a reindeer, in Val d’Isere, France, you either get a huge wheel of Beaufort cheese or a cow and in Beaver Creek, a bird of prey.
Letter: MIRA Bus makes a difference in our community
My name is Ximena Avila, and I’m a student at Colorado Mountain College in Edwards. I’m currently working toward my bachelor’s degree in Leadership and Management. This fall semester, my class Leadership, Ethics and Social Responsibility encouraged me to participate in a community engagement experience. I chose to participate on the Mobile Intercultural Resources Alliance Bus as my community engagement. The MIRA bus brings resources to Eagle County’s underserved communities.
Meet Your Chef: Josh Monopoli of Monopoli Man Hospitality
Q: What is your name, where do you cook and what is your official title?. A: My name is Josh Monopoli and I am the owner and chef of Monopoli Man Hospitality, a private chef company bringing the fine dining experience to you in the comfort of your own home.
Gore Range Gravity Alliance hosts Backcountry Ball Thursday
What: Gore Range Gravity Alliance hosts Backcountry Ball. When: Thursday, Dec. 1, doors at 7 p.m. Ready to get a little merry and dress in your best for a night on the town this holiday season? Exchange the flannel for festive threads and head to the Backcountry Ball hosted by the Gore Range Gravity Alliance this Thursday night at Shakedown Bar.
Letter: Vail is wisely investing in its employees
Kaye Ferry, in a recent letter, objects to the town of Vail distributing $500,000 to current employees from funds not expended for vacant positions. She asks: “These dollars are coming from unfilled positions. Did any of you miss them?”. The town of Vail employees who have had to take...
