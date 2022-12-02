Read full article on original website
Related
States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
KXLY
United States to End Mpox Public Health Emergency in January
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Mpox cases are down significantly in the United States, prompting the federal government to plan not to renew an emergency designation for the virus when it expires late next month. “Given the low number of cases today, HHS does not expect that...
KXLY
Health Highlights: Dec. 5, 2022
Shingles ups odds for heart attack, stroke by almost 30%. Luckily, getting a shingles vaccine guards against the condition and thereby may also protect against heart issues. Vicious cycle: Epilepsy seizures can prompt more epilepsy seizures. Mouse studies show that seizures cause the brain to change the structure of myelin, the insulating sheath that covers nerve cells. These changes predispose the brain to have more seizures, researchers said.
KXLY
FDA: No Useful Monoclonal Antibody Treatments Left Against New COVID-19 Variants
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The last of six COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments has lost its federal authorization because, like the others, it no longer works against the newest omicron subvariants. This last monoclonal antibody was bebtelovimab, delivered as a one-hour intravenous infusion. The U.S. Food and...
KXLY
Do girl toddlers have bigger vocabularies? Plus, the White House’s plan to end AIDS, and more health news
Young girls tend to babble their way to bigger vocabularies earlier than boys, and researchers now think they might know why. It has nothing to do with gender, and everything to do with parental interaction, researchers assert. Parents tend to talk more to young children who have started talking and...
KXLY
‘How Can I Prevent Heart Disease?’ Docs Give Different Answers to Men, Women
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Doctors give men and women different advice to head off heart disease, even though guidelines for both are the same. Men were 20% more likely to be prescribed statins to lower blood levels of bad cholesterol compared with women, a new study found.
KXLY
Shingles Ups Odds of Stroke, Heart Attack By Almost 30%
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — People who’ve had a bout of shingles may face a heightened risk of heart attack or stroke in later years, a new, large study suggests. Anyone who ever had chickenpox can develop shingles — a painful rash that is caused by...
KXLY
Vicious Cycle: Epilepsy Seizures Could Encourage More Seizures
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Seizures tend to get progressively worse over time in people with epilepsy, and a new study in mice suggests why that might be the case. Seizures appear to prompt the brains of mice to produce more myelin, the insulating layer around nerve...
KXLY
‘COVID-somnia’ May Be Easing as Americans Report Better Sleep
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Finally, more than two years into the pandemic, Americans are sleeping better. A new survey from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) found that 31% of people have had insomnia since the pandemic began. That was much lower — a 25% decrease — compared to the 2021 survey that found 56% of people were experiencing pandemic-linked insomnia.
Comments / 0