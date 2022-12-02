Read full article on original website
Meta Platforms Inc. META is adding age verification tools to Facebook Dating to ensure that only adults can use the service. What Happened: On Monday, Meta announced the expansion of the age verification test to Facebook Dating in the U.S. The platform requires users to be 18 or above to sign up for and access Facebook Dating services.
2 women are suing Apple alleging that former partners hid AirTags in a car and a child's backpack and used the devices to stalk them
The lawsuit, filed in San Francisco, says the AirTag's $29 price has made it "the weapon of choice of stalkers and abusers."
