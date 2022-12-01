Read full article on original website
fightinghawks.com
No. 3 St. Cloud State rallies for 6-3 victory, weekend sweep over UND
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – North Dakota held a 3-0 lead in the second period, but No. 3 St. Cloud State struck for six unanswered goals over the final 37 minutes of the contest to capture a 6-3 victory and the weekend sweep on Saturday night from the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.
fightinghawks.com
Fighting Hawks run win streak to three with 79-73 victory at EMU
YPSILANTI, Mich. -- The University of North Dakota women's basketball team defeated Eastern Michigan, 79-73, on Sunday afternoon at the George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Mich. UND (5-3) has now won three straight games dating back to last weekend, captured its first road victory of the season and handed...
fightinghawks.com
Labatte Breaks School Record in Boston, Hawks Conclude Season Openers
BOSTON, Mass. – Select North Dakota student-athletes ran at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener on Saturday. Luke Labatte broke the school record in the men's 5,000 meters with a PR time of 14:25.12. He broke the record of fellow Fighting Hawk, Patrick Kipkemboi, who held the record at 14:32.59 and set it at last year's Summit League Indoor Championships.
fightinghawks.com
North Dakota Dominates Wisconsin-Superior, 77-30
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – North Dakota scored the first 18 points of the game and the score was never closer, with the Hawks (4-3) running away with a 77-30 victory over Wisconsin-Superior inside the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center on Friday night. Every Fighting Hawk scored at least one point...
fightinghawks.com
No. 3 SCSU scores six unanswered goals in 7-2 victory in opener
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Third-ranked St. Cloud State struck for six unanswered goals over the final 40 minutes of action to defeat North Dakota, 7-2, on Friday night from the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn. UND (6-7-3, 2-4-1 NCHC) held a 2-1 lead after the...
boreal.org
Late-season deer hunt opportunity in Bemidji after confirmation of CWD-positive deer
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - December 2, 2022. Deer permit area 184 near Bemidji is being added to other DPAs in southeastern Minnesota and the south metropolitan area where hunters can harvest deer during a late-season chronic wasting disease management hunt, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. DPA 184 is being added to the hunt after a deer harvested there this fall tested positive for CWD.
wdayradionow.com
State Canvassing Board certifies recount for North Dakota House race
(Grand Forks, ND) -- North Dakota's State Canvassing Board is certifying the results of the final House race from the November general election. The board certified the results Thursday of the automatic recount in the Grand Forks-area District 43 House race. Democratic Representative Zac Ista extended his victory over Mary...
valleynewslive.com
W-H-A Secondary School receives threat inside school
WALKER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Walker Hackensack Akeley Secondary School received a threat inside of the school on Friday. Leadership at the school say they addressed the situation immediately and are partnering with law enforcement. W-H-A says a message was sent out to all families within an hour...
Minnesota Tow Truck Driver Sentenced for Meth Trafficking
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A northern Minnesota tow truck operator has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after he was caught trafficking large quantities of meth three different times from February 2020 to September 2021. U.S. Attorney Andrew Lugar says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway received his prison...
Northern Minnesota Man Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A northern Minnesota Man has been sentenced for his role in a meth trafficking ring. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 52-year-old Trent Holden of Solway was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Court records show in September...
KNOX News Radio
TRF couple charged with tax crimes
A Thief River Falls couple has been charged with multiple tax crimes in Minnesota. The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has charged Harlan and Nancy Kirkeide with three felony counts each of failing to file individual income tax returns and failing to pay income tax. The Kirkeides allegedly failed to...
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY EXPECTED TO SEE TEMPERATURES DIP DOWN CLOSE TO THIRTY BELOW ZERO TONIGHT
Winter is here, and another small snowstorm is coming to northwest Minnesota with high winds and blowing snow, making visibility poor, especially in the open country and highways (especially on Highway 2). The National Weather Service in Grand Forks reported that one to two inches of snow is expected throughout...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-DECEMBER 3, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Amy Marie Mohs, 45, of East Grand Forks, for Receiving Stolen Property.
valleynewslive.com
Authorities, school leaders investigate bomb threat at Waubun School
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Waubun School bomb threat launched an investigation Thursday morning. Mahnomen County authorities say school leaders made them aware of the threat around 10 a.m. They say they were preparing to evacuate the school, and even made a call to Fargo to get a bomb dog.
