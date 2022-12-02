Museum of Science and Industry will be home to SpaceX craft

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – A historic spacecraft has landed at the Museum of Science and Industry.

Arriving Thursday by flatbed truck to the cheers of a couple hundred local children, a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft will go on permanent exhibition in early 2023.

At a welcoming ceremony on the front lawn, Museum of Science and Industry president Chevy Humphrey said the spacecraft is meant to inspire future engineers and scientists.

The Dragon spacecraft is currently the only flying vehicle capable of returning large amounts of cargo to Earth and is the first private spacecraft to take humans to the space station.