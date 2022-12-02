Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
‘Unsung hero.’ Leader who set Tri-Cities on its current bright economic course has died
The man who fought to give the Tri-Cities the strong, post Cold War economy it enjoys today and protect the environment from Hanford site contamination has died. Mike Lawrence, the Department of Energy manager of the Hanford nuclear reservation site as the Cold War ended, died Saturday. “He was a...
Shocking! What’s in the World’s Largest Freezer in Horn Rapids?
Did you know the world's most enormous freezer is in Horn Rapids?. I had no idea, but how cool! Preferred Freezer Services, acquired by Lineage Logistics (2019) is located at 2800 Polar Way, in Horn Rapids. The 116-foot-tall building is the most giant automated refrigerated warehouse on earth. The group has several warehouses in Washington, including the towns of Prosser, Othello, Seattle, Quincy, Pasco, and Kennewick. Lineage Logistics operates cold storage food warehouses all over the U.S., and worldwide.
Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies
A Lake Oswego-based solar energy company has spurned a Northwest government partnership by launching its own bid to win hundreds of millions in federal dollars to create a green hydrogen production network across Oregon and Washington. In November, Obsidian Renewables applied to the U.S. Department of Energy to become a green hydrogen hub for the […] The post Oregon company pitches plan to create Northwest hydrogen hub outside state agencies appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Enjoy the Snow with Convenient Tri-Cities Sled Delivery Service
It's a snow day in Tri-Cities and you do not have a sled? No problem. Schools Closed in Tri-Cities Area for the 1st Time This Year. Kids all over the Tri-Cities, and all over Washington for that matter, are stuck at home with school canceled because of the 4 or 5 inches of snow we received last night. When I was a kid, everyone instantly went to the best local spot for sledding the day away. Don't have a sled and can't go get one? Believe it or not, there is a way.
Can You Afford the Most Expensive House for Sale in Washington?
The most expensive home for sale right now in Washington State is crazy cool. Even if you don't think you can afford to buy it, I bet you are curious to see it inside. I looked around at a bunch of different real estate websites, and they all had this one estate as the most expensive that you could buy today in Washington State. Well, you could buy it today if you're a HUGE BALLER with literally tons of cash.
FOX 11 and 41
Tri-Cities Christmas Tree vendors battle inflation
RICHLAND, Wash. – The Holidays are in full swing and people are out shopping for the perfect gift. The tree you put them under will cost a little more this year. Inflation is increasing more than just your gas and food prices this year. Christmas trees are on that...
Social Security payment increases starting soon for Washington households
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) As you know, inflation is hitting Washington state quite hard. Residents are paying more for everything, and prices are up an estimated 13.5% more this year in Washington when compared to 2021. (source) Thankfully, there is some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States that will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. In addition to increases in 2023, some recipients will be seeing a boost in the first round of checks from the Social Security Administration will be worth as much as $4,194, will be sent in the next few weeks, according to the Social Security Administration.
5 Safe Towns to Call Home in Washington State
If you're looking for a safe place to call home in Washington State, you've got plenty of options. From big cities to small towns, there are plenty of communities where you can feel secure and enjoy all that the Pacific Northwest has to offer. As a Washingtonian myself, I selected...
Flu arrives early in Tri-Cities, as ERs are busy with respiratory cases. More COVID deaths
13 confirmed flu deaths already this season in Washington state.
Top Ten Things to do on a Tri-Cities Snow Day
A Tri-Cities snow day is a perfect opportunity to relax and have some fun. But if you're stuck indoors, it can be hard to know what to do with yourself. Here are ten of the best things to do on a snow day, so you can make the most of being snowed in. We only get these snow days a few times a year in the Tri-Cities so you might as well make the most of them.
Tri-Cities is the Top Spot for Washington’s Best Grilled Cheese
I love food like the next guy, but most food does not cause anything resembling an emotional response from me. Then my wife brought me home this grilled cheese sandwich for lunch and it literally stopped time around me, it is that good. Turns out that half of all this company's franchise locations in Washington State are here in Tri-Cities. Lucky me!
Overnight snow closes Tri-Cities schools. How much fell and how long will it stick around?
Richland, Pasco and Kennewick school districts called it a snow day.
How Secure Public Pensions Are in Idaho and Washington
BOISE AND OLYMPIA - Public employee pension systems are some of the largest financial liabilities on state government balance sheets. The 50 states have over $4.5 trillion in cumulative pension liabilities combined, roughly double the amount all 50 states spent in fiscal 2020. For years, state pension systems were woefully underfunded in much of the country, but according to a recent report from the Pew Charitable Trusts, this trend may be reversing.
Liz Weston: Washington relative ships online purchases to Oregon to avoid taxes. Is it legal?
Dear Liz: My father lives in Washington state. He often purchases higher-priced items online, has them shipped to relatives living in Oregon and picks them up later. That way he doesn’t have to pay sales tax. Is this a form of tax evasion? Does he need to pay a...
Go Xmas Shopping in 1 of the Last Huge Washington Toy Stores
Toys stores as I remember are almost completely gone, except I did find one spot in Washington that brings me back. This huge Washington toy store is perfect for finding a gift for that person you love with an "inner child" that is impossible to shop for. Do You Remember...
Explore the Cheapest Fixer Upper for Sale in Washington State
Dreaming of buying a home for the first time or maybe venturing into your first house flip? You cannot miss this deal hidden in Washington State for thousands less than the next best deal. Where is the Cheapest House in Washington State?. For the purpose of this article, I am...
Top 5 “Best” Places for a Car Crash in Tri-Cities
There's no turning back now. Snow is on the ground in Tri-Cities and that inevitably means one thing: cars are going in the ditches. For whatever reason, bad weather brings out even worse driving habits that make life on the road and city streets total hell for everyone. Just because you have a lifted truck doesn't mean you are immune to fish-tailing, so slow down a little so the overcorrection is less severe. To all the people who camp in the passing lane just to go fifteen miles per hour, you should move over.
Update | Snow storm forces Tri-City school closures, delays. Hanford on late start
Schools around the Mid-Columbia have already started announcing delays for Monday morning. Here’s a list of the latest alerts.
Shelved since 2018, this WA gun law may finally be implemented soon
Gov. Jay Inslee’s administration is now working to implement a 2018 voter-approved firearms background-check law that Washington officials had quietly set aside due to logistical and legal hurdles. The administration’s reversal comes after a September report by Crosscut documenting how state officials in 2020 concluded it wasn’t cost-effective or...
Rent an Entire Enchanted Island for Yourself in Washington State
You Can Rent An Entire Island For Yourself In Washington State. If you really want to escape the stress and vacation off the grid, there is an island in Washington State that you can rent for yourself. Your Own Private Island In Washington Is The Perfect Escape From The Stress.
