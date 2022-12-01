ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mark Hake

The Lines to Get a Texas a Gold Star License In Order to Board a Plane by May 3, 2023, Could Get Long

The State of Texas is serious about getting a REAL ID driver's license by May 3, 2023, in order to be able to board a plane flight starting then. In fact, you won't be able to enter a secure Federal building or military base, or nuclear power plant facility as well. Without a REAL ID license or ID you will have to carry around a passport, passport card, or military ID.
TEXAS STATE
texasmetronews.com

Private Screening of Guardians in Arlington

WATCH GUARDIANS TRAILER – CLICK BELOW:. Tickets to the private screening on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at Studio Movie Grill Arlington Highlands, 225 Merchants Row, Arlington, TX 76018, with red carpet arrivals beginning at 6:30 p.m., can be purchased here:. https://www.ticketor.com/appointedproductions/tickets/guardians- private-screening-250276#buy. Chason Laing is a professional filmmaker and...
ARLINGTON, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County

AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway

If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
TEXAS STATE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, Lewisville, Denton among top U.S. ‘boomtowns’

A new study ranks several Denton County cities among some of the country’s top “boomtowns,” some of the fastest growing places in the U.S. In a new study, SmartAsset — a personal finance website — analyzed data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment, according to the website.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Axios Dallas

North Texas is no longer in a drought

Last week's rainfall significantly helped reduce most of North Texas' drought risk.Driving the news: The U.S. Drought Monitor releases new data every week to show how different parts of the country are affected by varying levels of drought.The big picture: North Texas was labeled as abnormally dry or in a drought until late November, but the Drought Monitor's new map from yesterday shows improvement across the region since last Thursday.Why it matters: The recent rain should bring some relief after months of dry conditions that were slowing crop production, increasing the risk of grass fires and drying up pastures for...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Why Are Texas Leaves More Colorful This Year?

While Texas is not typically known for its fall foliage, this year, the autumn leaves have been particularly glorious in the Lone Star State, brightening the season in vibrant red, gold, and even purple hues. Cecilia Stariha, a current Dallas resident, told The Dallas Express, “Actually, the leaves were looking...
TEXAS STATE
College Media Network

Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider

The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
TEXAS STATE
beckersdental.com

MB2 Dental adds practices in Kansas, New York

Carrollton, Texas-based MB2 Dental recently added two practices to its network. The dental partnership organization affiliated with River Rock Family Dental in Lawrence, Kansas, and Downtown Dental Syracuse (N.Y.). MB2 Dental has more than 500 practices in 35 states.
newschannel6now.com

Waxahachie PD confirms student-athlete death related to shooting

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Police in Waxahachie, a city 30 miles south of Dallas, have confirmed a shooting on Wednesday night is connected to the death of an MSU Texas student-athlete. News Channel 6 broke the story on Thursday afternoon when the MSU Texas athletic department confirmed the student was...
WAXAHACHIE, TX
Travel Maven

This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-Visit

There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. From the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on in Texas this month that you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
ARLINGTON, TX
a-z-animals.com

7 Adorable Puppies In Fort Worth To Adopt For Christmas

There’s no time like now to add a new family member! Fort Worth’s shelters are overflowing with wonderful pets that would love to make themselves at home in your home. Some of the municipal shelters have even waived their adoption fees to help give more adorable pets a chance.
FORT WORTH, TX

