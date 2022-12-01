Read full article on original website
The Lines to Get a Texas a Gold Star License In Order to Board a Plane by May 3, 2023, Could Get Long
The State of Texas is serious about getting a REAL ID driver's license by May 3, 2023, in order to be able to board a plane flight starting then. In fact, you won't be able to enter a secure Federal building or military base, or nuclear power plant facility as well. Without a REAL ID license or ID you will have to carry around a passport, passport card, or military ID.
Under new Texas law, man arrested for leaving dog tied outside: How the law works
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a man was arrested in McAllen for leaving his dog tied up overnight, local authorities are urging the public to provide shelter for their pets.
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
texasmetronews.com
Private Screening of Guardians in Arlington
WATCH GUARDIANS TRAILER – CLICK BELOW:. Tickets to the private screening on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 at Studio Movie Grill Arlington Highlands, 225 Merchants Row, Arlington, TX 76018, with red carpet arrivals beginning at 6:30 p.m., can be purchased here:. https://www.ticketor.com/appointedproductions/tickets/guardians- private-screening-250276#buy. Chason Laing is a professional filmmaker and...
San Angelo LIVE!
TPWD: Chronic Wasting Disease Spreads to Another Texas County
AUSTIN –Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) was detected on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. This is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site located in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt County CWD check station in compliance with surveillance zone requirements. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) received notice of the CWD-positive test result from the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) on Nov. 14.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway
If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
13 year old Fort Worth girl makes college history
Fort Worth teenager Alena Wicker made history when she was recently accepted into the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine for 2024. The thirteen-year-old became the youngest Black person ever to be accepted to a medical school.
Flower Mound, Lewisville, Denton among top U.S. ‘boomtowns’
A new study ranks several Denton County cities among some of the country’s top “boomtowns,” some of the fastest growing places in the U.S. In a new study, SmartAsset — a personal finance website — analyzed data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment, according to the website.
It Looks Normal From The Outside, But This Texas Home Will Surprise You
Don't judge a home by its exterior!
North Texas is no longer in a drought
Last week's rainfall significantly helped reduce most of North Texas' drought risk.Driving the news: The U.S. Drought Monitor releases new data every week to show how different parts of the country are affected by varying levels of drought.The big picture: North Texas was labeled as abnormally dry or in a drought until late November, but the Drought Monitor's new map from yesterday shows improvement across the region since last Thursday.Why it matters: The recent rain should bring some relief after months of dry conditions that were slowing crop production, increasing the risk of grass fires and drying up pastures for...
dallasexpress.com
Why Are Texas Leaves More Colorful This Year?
While Texas is not typically known for its fall foliage, this year, the autumn leaves have been particularly glorious in the Lone Star State, brightening the season in vibrant red, gold, and even purple hues. Cecilia Stariha, a current Dallas resident, told The Dallas Express, “Actually, the leaves were looking...
College Media Network
Winter freeze preparations for Texans to consider
The historic Texas winter freeze last year led to a crisis in the power grid and a death toll of 246,161 of which resulted from extreme temperatures. UH spokesperson Bryan Luhn shared the importance of staying prepared for Texas winter freeze conditions. “It is always important to be prepared, whether...
CandysDirt.com
The End of Exurbs? Small Cities in North Texas Feeling the Pressure as Growth Closes in
Once rural, cities in Denton County are grappling with providing services as people are making their way past US 380. The growth of the Dallas-Fort Worth region has been steady and swift, with data showing the population has ballooned from 4.1 million in 2000 to 6.5 million in 2022. Growth...
Arlington teen named 1 of 6 Teens Who Make The World A Better Place by Forbes
One Arlington teenager is being recognized on a national level for her creativity and community involvement.
Amber Alert Texas: 7-year-old Athena Strand last seen in Paradise, outside of Fort Worth
This little 7-year-old girl may be in danger, according to Texas DPS. All the vital information you need to help find the missing child is here.
26-year-old Joshua T. Burleson Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Granbury (Hood County, TX)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Hood County. Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety looked into a collision on Farm-to-Market Road 2580, which is located five miles from Granbury at around 6:23 a.m.
beckersdental.com
MB2 Dental adds practices in Kansas, New York
Carrollton, Texas-based MB2 Dental recently added two practices to its network. The dental partnership organization affiliated with River Rock Family Dental in Lawrence, Kansas, and Downtown Dental Syracuse (N.Y.). MB2 Dental has more than 500 practices in 35 states.
newschannel6now.com
Waxahachie PD confirms student-athlete death related to shooting
WAXAHACHIE, Texas (KAUZ) - Police in Waxahachie, a city 30 miles south of Dallas, have confirmed a shooting on Wednesday night is connected to the death of an MSU Texas student-athlete. News Channel 6 broke the story on Thursday afternoon when the MSU Texas athletic department confirmed the student was...
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-Visit
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. From the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on in Texas this month that you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
a-z-animals.com
7 Adorable Puppies In Fort Worth To Adopt For Christmas
There’s no time like now to add a new family member! Fort Worth’s shelters are overflowing with wonderful pets that would love to make themselves at home in your home. Some of the municipal shelters have even waived their adoption fees to help give more adorable pets a chance.
