Last week's rainfall significantly helped reduce most of North Texas' drought risk.Driving the news: The U.S. Drought Monitor releases new data every week to show how different parts of the country are affected by varying levels of drought.The big picture: North Texas was labeled as abnormally dry or in a drought until late November, but the Drought Monitor's new map from yesterday shows improvement across the region since last Thursday.Why it matters: The recent rain should bring some relief after months of dry conditions that were slowing crop production, increasing the risk of grass fires and drying up pastures for...

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO