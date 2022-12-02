After watching the travesty that was the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line last season, there was a portion of the fanbase that was still annoyed that Kevin Colbert opted to select a tight end before shoring up the offensive line. Still, Pat Freiermuth had a productive rookie season, catching seven touchdown passes which tied Eric Green for the most touchdown grabs for a rookie in a Steelers uniform. In his second act, Freiermuth just keeps leveling up, proving himself to be a dynamic weapon while proving the Steelers made the right decision last April.

