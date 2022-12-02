Read full article on original website
k105.com
Police looking for Muhlenberg Co. woman missing since mid-November
Police are looking for a Muhlenberg County woman who has been missing since mid-November. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office said 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton, of Penrod, was last seen on November 11 walking south on Hwy 431 near Harper Road in Logan County. She was wearing black clothing and a yellow rain jacket.
kbsi23.com
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in McCracken County
(KBSI) – A traffic stop led to a drug arrest in McCracken County. Nichole D. Stewart faces charges of possession of controlled substance, (drug unspecified), possession of controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (drug unspecified), possession of controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia buy/possess. Two felony warrants were served.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Sheriff Aaron Acree Responds To New Charges
On November 30, the Trigg County Grand Jury indicted Sheriff Aaron Acree on four misdemeanor charges — single counts of fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening, as well as two counts of first-degree official misconduct, that if convicted are punishable by up to 12 months in a county jail.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed at Vanderburgh County job site
(WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in a work related accident on Bickmeier Road last week.
wevv.com
Three arrested on meth trafficking charges in Webster County
Three people are facing meth trafficking charges after an investigation in Providence, Kentucky. The Providence Police Department says it started when officers saw a suspicious vehicle late Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. Inside that vehicle was 52-year-old Tyffani Stone of Hanson, 32-year-old Frances Teem of Tennessee, and 45-year-old Brian Newton...
smokeybarn.com
Fatal Crash On Rural Road Goes Unnoticed, THP Investigating
ADAMS TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – One person lost their life following a fatal crash near Adams Tennessee Sunday evening. The crash reportedly went unnoticed for some time. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed that one person died in the crash but the full report has not been released....
Missing man’s truck found in Cumberland River; body found inside
The Clarksville Police Department found a missing man's truck in the Cumberland River, along with a body inside the truck.
radionwtn.com
Weakley Co. Deputy Charged With Aggravated Assault
Dresden, Tenn.–A Weakley County Deputy has lost her job following an incident in which she is accused of discharging her firearm during a domestic dispute off-duty. The investigation was conducted by the 27th Judicial District Attorney’s Office at the request of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.Hailey Batts has been charged with aggravated assault following the incident December 3 in which she fired a pistol in the direction of her boyfriend and discharged it into the floor next to his foot, causing minor injuries caused by bullet fragments.
whopam.com
Unexploded grenade found under Trigg County bridge
An unexploded grenade was located in water under a bridge on South Road in Trigg County Sunday. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office says someone was ‘magnet fishing’ off the bridge between Main Street and US 68 when they retrieved what appeared to be a 40 mm grenade.
14news.com
HPD: Multiple vehicle crash on Zion Road, one driver flees scene
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, during a vehicle crash, one driver fled the scene of the accident while under the influence Friday night. According to a press release, just before 7 p.m., Henderson Police responded to a multiple-vehicle collision in the 3300 block of Zion Road. Officials say officers...
westkentuckystar.com
DUI, drug charges for Gilbertsville man
A traffic stop in Paducah ended with DUI and drug charges for a Gilbertsville man Saturday night. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle on Noble Road driven by 61-year-old Johnny W. Littlemeyer. During the stop the deputy allegedly discovered that Littlemeyer was in possession of...
Man accused of assaulting victim with hammer
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) – Police in Central City said one person was arrested after assaulting a person with a hammer. Police said they were sent to the 1000 block of W. Reservoir Avenue in reference to an assault on Friday. According to police, the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. […]
KFVS12
Deadly head-on crash under investigation in Calloway County, Ky.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a head-on crash that claimed the life of a passenger in Calloway County. The crash happened Wednesday, November 30, before 8 p.m. on KY 121 at the intersection of Rob Mason Road. According to KSP, a Paducah man driving an...
kbsi23.com
Paducah woman faces drug charges after meth, other drugs found during traffic stop
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah woman faces drug charges after a traffic stop. A deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Hardmoney Road around 10 p.m. on Dec. 2. The vehicle was a 2007 Chrysler SUV driven by 51-year-old Sherry E. Sullenger.
14news.com
UPDATE: 1 dead after shooting on Clayton Ave., suspect arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms that a call came in a little after 9 a.m. Sunday for a shooting in the 1600 block of Clayton Avenue. Dispatch says that a male suspect shot and killed a female victim. According to an affidavit, the victim was on the phone with...
westkentuckystar.com
Car hits horse and buggy in Trigg County, 2 hurt
A wreck involving a horse and buggy on Buffalo Cerulean Road in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. The Trigg County Sheriff's office said a car driven by Robbie Cain of Princeton struck a horse and buggy near the intersection of Kentucky 128. WKDZ reported that...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County couple indicted following Medicaid Fraud Unit investigation
An investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Unit of the Attorney General's office has resulted in the indictment of a McCracken County couple. The couple, 68-year-old Kenneth Verne Anderson and 63-year-old Gina Smith Anderson are accused of exploitation and theft from vulnerable adults. A McCracken County Grand Jury handed down the indictments on Friday.
14news.com
Dispatch: Authorities respond to single-vehicle fire on I-64 in Spencer Co.
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County Dispatch confirmed a report of a single-vehicle fire on Interstate 64 on Saturday evening. Dispatch says it happened on the eastbound side of I-64 near the 55-mile marker. Officials say the call originally came in around 5 p.m. Viewers told 14 News that...
kbsi23.com
1 killed in Calloway County crash
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are investigating a deadly Wednesday night in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. Just after 8 p.m. on Nov. 30, KSP Post 1 Dispatch received a call from Calloway County Dispatch that...
