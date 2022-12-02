Read full article on original website
Related
Grandview Crash Victim Death A Homicide, Says Yakima County Sheriff
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office now says a crash involving a gunshot victim is a homicide investigation. According to information released by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Dec 5th, the death of a man near Grandview is now a homicide case. Casey Schilperoot of the YCSO reported that...
West Side Man Nabbed in String of Franklin County Car Thefts
A 52-year-old suspect is in the Franklin County jail after a string of weekend thefts. Man allegedly stole a trailer with a car inside, among other things. The string of thefts began early Saturday morning in Franklin County. Deputies say a vehicle was taken, then later located abandoned near the location where another vehicle was stolen.
Comrades Escort Pasco Police Officer Shot in the Line of Duty Home [VIDEO]
A Pasco Police Officer shot in the line of duty is now home to recover. Pasco Police Officer Jeremy Jones was shot making an arrest Thursday, December 1st near 12th Avenue North and Riverview Drive in Pasco. Officer Jones was rushed to the hospital for his injuries. Pasco Police Chief Ken Roske issued the following:
Fire Torches Multiple Cars at Walla Walla Parts Yard
Walla Walla Fire Investigators have not yet said what caused the early Monday morning blaze. Fire does $50K worth of damage at Walla Walla auto parts and wrecking yard. Around 3:43 AM multiple fire units were dispatched to Kelty's Auto Parts at 250 West Rees Ave, for reports of a large fire.
Police: Search Underway After Girl Nearly Kidnapped in Walla Walla
(Walla Walla, WA) -- The search is on for a suspect after an 11-year-old girl told Walla Walla Police that a man approached her while she was walking home from an after-class event at Prospect Point School, and tried dragging her off by her hair. This happened Thursday night around 5:30pm off the area near Ransom and Cottonwood Roads. The girl told officers she ran to a nearby home with the suspect chasing her. But after knocking on the home's door, the suspect retreated to a dark colored van and fled. Police said the suspect is said to be a white male, 60 to 70 years old He has short brown hair with blond tips, and sideburns and was wearing a black colored sweatshirt with dark colored blue jeans.
Half of ‘Older’ Gang Duo Captured, Other Still on Loose
Back around November 17th, we reported on a non-typical pair of gang-related suspects sought by Kennewick Police. They did not fit the usual age bracket for this kind of activity. One suspect captured, the other still sought. Kennewick Police are reporting half of the duo, 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, known as...
Pasco Suspect Nabbed Thanks to ‘Outstanding’ Store Cameras
Pasco PD is thanking Walgreens for having such good surveillance cameras. Pasco PD reported this woman is in custody following an alleged theft from Walgreen. They did not specify if it was the one in mid-town or by Road 68. Nevertheless, this woman allegedly made off with merchandise on Tuesday,...
Winter Weather Causing Wrecks in the Tri-Cities
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Washington State Patrol is asking drivers to use caution today, as snow blankets much of the Tri-Cities and Mid-Columbia region. The State Patrol is reporting several collisions on I-82 between Kennewick and Umatilla, Oregon. According to a Twitter post from the law enforcement agency, the causing factor in the majority of these collisions is exceeding a safe speed for conditions. State Patrol is asking you to please slow down and practice gentle steering and braking in this winter weather.
Enjoy the Snow with Convenient Tri-Cities Sled Delivery Service
It's a snow day in Tri-Cities and you do not have a sled? No problem. Schools Closed in Tri-Cities Area for the 1st Time This Year. Kids all over the Tri-Cities, and all over Washington for that matter, are stuck at home with school canceled because of the 4 or 5 inches of snow we received last night. When I was a kid, everyone instantly went to the best local spot for sledding the day away. Don't have a sled and can't go get one? Believe it or not, there is a way.
Fire Threatens Homes, Burns Shed in Pasco
(Pasco, WA) -- Fire crews in Pasco were called out to a blaze that broke out in a shed in the backyard of a home off 711 W. Yakima Wednesday night. It sent smoke and flames high into the air and threatened both the house the shed was in back and another home it was next to. Firefighters arrived on scene and blocked off West Sylvester Ave for several blocks around 7th Ave and were able to get the fire under control in fairly short order. No one was hurt, though the shed was destroyed. Authorities were unable to determine the cause of the fire, which is under investigation.
100mph+ Tri-Cities Police Chase Shows Why WA Law Needs Changing
I was driving yesterday on WA-240 in Kennewick and witnessed a high-speed police chase easily over 100 mph. I think it illustrates why we urgently need to change Washington's no-pursuit police law. Let me explain. How the High-Speed Chase on WA-240 Started. I was driving (11/29/22 around 3 pm) on...
What Tri-Cities Zip Codes Are Pulling In the Big Bucks? It’s Not Richland!?
It might surprise you that the highest wage earners in the Tri-Cities aren't just in Richland Washington. When I moved to Tri-Cities in 2007 I was told that the "rich" folks lived in Richland but I'm surprised to discover after a little digging that another town in the Tri-Cities area is pulling down bigger bucks in the #1 slot for the Columbia Basin.
Shocking! What’s in the World’s Largest Freezer in Horn Rapids?
Did you know the world's most enormous freezer is in Horn Rapids?. I had no idea, but how cool! Preferred Freezer Services, acquired by Lineage Logistics (2019) is located at 2800 Polar Way, in Horn Rapids. The 116-foot-tall building is the most giant automated refrigerated warehouse on earth. The group has several warehouses in Washington, including the towns of Prosser, Othello, Seattle, Quincy, Pasco, and Kennewick. Lineage Logistics operates cold storage food warehouses all over the U.S., and worldwide.
Forget Batteries–Is Your Smoke Detector Too Old? Pasco Fire
Franklin County Fire District 3 assisted Pasco Fire with a smoking house issue early Tuesday morning. Fortunately, no severe damage was done, but the reason it was not detected is a wake-up call, say fire officials. The smoke detector did not go off, despite new batteries. Early Tuesday morning, fire...
School Closings and Delays
(Pasco, WA) -- The following are school closures and delays for Monday December 5th. College Place School District, Columbia School District, Echo School District, Finley School District, Grandview School District, Granger School District, Helix School District, Hermiston School District, Ione School District, Kahlotus School District, Kennewick School District, Kiona-Benton City School District, Mabton School District, Milton-Freewater Unified School District, Morrow County School District, Mt. Adams School District, Pasco School District, Paterson School District, Prescott School District, Prosser School District, Richland School District, Sunnyside School District, Toppenish School District, Umatilla School District, Wapato School District and the Zillah School District.
Benton County Declares KGH “Emergency” For Vandalism Repairs
The Benton County Commissioners this week have declared a state of emergency regarding vandalism to the old KGH building on Auburn, slated to become the new regional mental health center. At least $12K in damage has been done. According to information from the Benton County Commissioners meeting, the county formally...
Help Pasco Schools Fill the Bus With Food for Hungry Tri-Citians
Pasco School Bus Drivers are asking for your help this holiday season. Their annual Fill the Bus Food Drive is happening THIS Saturday, December 3rd between 9 am and 3 pm at Yoke's Fresh Market and Walmart on Road 68 in Pasco. What kinds of foods will be accepted?. Canned...
Homeless, Kennewick Teens, Need Your Stocking Stuffers
The Kennewick teen shelter, My Friend's Place, is always accepting donations, however, one local business is stepping up to give these teens the Christmas they deserve!. The Jackalope Bar & Grill in Kennewick is accepting donations, to fill stockings for homeless teenagers in our area. So many of these teens are victims of circumstance and the employees of the Jackalope Bar & Grill are stepping in to be sure these kids have a good Christmas. But they need our help! They are asking for stocking stuffers targeted at teenagers. They have compiled a list to help give you inspiration while shopping!
Bikes for Tikes Rolls Out 1400 New Bicycles in Kennewick
Hundreds gathered today to build bicycles at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. It is all a part of the Bikes for Tikes program that was started by UA Local 598 - Plumbers and Steamfitters over a decade ago. The effort is now a Non-Profit 501C-3 Organization. It all...
Do You Remember the Snowiest Christmas Day in Tri-Cities?
Snow has been the talk of the town in Tri-Cities as of late, as it should be. Folks have their opinions on it and everyone is right to a degree in how they feel. Some people enjoy the snow and the cozy feeling it brings while others will cite Snoqualmie Pass and their commute as the reason they don't like snow. A lot of people would say that snow is a key ingredient for a picture-perfect Coca-Cola-style Christmas.
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0