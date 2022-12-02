ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mike Woodson radio show: Hoosiers prepare for Nebraska

Watch IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson’s Monday radio show with guest host Austin Render. The pair discussed Indiana’s split last week against North Carolina and Rutgers, and previewed a game this week against Nebraska. Director of Basketball Operations Steven Surface was the guest in the final segment.
IU football linked to Georgia Tech transfer QB Jeff Sims

Clearly in need of a transfer portal quarterback or two, Indiana is linked to Georgia Tech transfer signal caller Jeff Sims, according to 247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins. “Virginia Tech, Indiana — two programs that are looking to get a shot of life, really, on offense. I think they’re interested...
IU men and women both top-10 in NCAA’s first NET rankings

The 2022-23 men’s basketball season marks the fifth year of the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, which replaced the RPI prior to the 2018-19 campaign as the primary sorting tool for evaluating teams. The NCAA Tournament Committee uses the NET to facilitate the selection of the field. On Monday...
Tom Allen comments on new OL coach Bostad, confirms Carey will remain with program

—————- BOSTAD JOINS HOOSIERS COACHING STAFF. BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head football coach Tom Allen announced the hiring of 33-year coaching veteran Bob Bostad as run game coordinator and offensive line coach. “Bob is one of the top offensive line coaches in the country,” Allen...
IU basketball: Rutgers 63 Indiana 48 — Three keys | Highlights | Final stats

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Indiana lost to Rutgers on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 63-48 at Jersey Mike’s Arena. The Hoosiers (7-1) trailed 31-24 at halftime and were led in the game by Miller Kopp with 21 points. Indiana will next host Nebraska on Wednesday at 8:30...
Watch: Miller Kopp and Trayce Jackson-Davis discuss loss to Rutgers

Watch as Indiana’s Miller Kopp and Trayce Jackson-Davis discuss a 63-48 loss to Rutgers on Saturday evening in Piscataway, N.J. The Hoosiers (7-1) will host Nebraska on Wednesday evening. Mike Woodson post-game | Three keys, highlights, final stats. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at...

