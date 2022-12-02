Read full article on original website
Related
Baker Mayfield released by Carolina Panthers, 3 potential landing spots
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly set to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, moving on from the former No. 1 overall pick
Centre Daily
Deshaun Watson ‘Treatment is Helping’? Browns at Houston Texans About More Than Football
The Houston Texans host the Cleveland Browns in a highly-anticipated and emotional battle on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson makes his NFL return against his former team after a 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct. ... And while today is about football, it's also about something else:...
Centre Daily
Colts’ Jeff Saturday Has Not Asked QB Matt Ryan About Shoulder Injury
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday had yet another head-scratching exchange with a reporter on Monday, this time in regard to an injury to starting quarterback Matt Ryan. Speaking to reporters on the heels of a 54–19 blowout loss to the Cowboys—in which Indianapolis allowed 33 points in the fourth quarter—Saturday spoke about Ryan, who turned the ball over four times in the team’s third straight defeat. When asked if he thought Ryan’s shoulder injury from earlier in the season was affecting his play, the interim coach made a rather confusing admission.
Centre Daily
‘Who Knows?’ Pete Carroll Pumps Brakes On Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny’s Potential Return
RENTON, Wash. - When Rashaad Penny had to scoot his way towards the bench after suffering a serious ankle injury in a Week 5 loss to the Saints, the Seahawks didn't expect the dynamic running back would play again in 2022. Less than two months after undergoing surgery for a...
Centre Daily
OBJ VIDEO: Praises Cowboys ‘Superstars’ After Bills Visit
Odell Beckham Jr. is continuing his "OBJ World Tour'' ... and continuing to be polite, following up the nice (but brief) things he had to say about his weekend visit with the Buffalo Bills with more of the same now that he's landed in Dallas to hang out with the Cowboys.
Centre Daily
Here’s the NFC Playoff Picture Heading Into Week 14
View the original article to see embedded media. With Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season nearly in the books, the NFC playoff picture is becoming more clear. The Eagles put on yet another dominant performance as the top seed, while the Vikings narrowly escaped against the Jets. Meantime, the NFC East remains one of the most interesting divisions in football with all four teams above .500.
Centre Daily
Ravens Defense Rises to Occasion
BALTIMORE — As the offense struggled to find its way, the Ravens' defenders didn't budge against the Denver Broncos. Baltimore didn't allow a touchdown for the 25th time under coach John Harbaugh in the 10-9 victory. "Our defense was incredible throughout the game, then to get the stop at...
Centre Daily
Ravens — Browns in Week 15 Will Be Played on Saturday
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens Week 15 game against the Cleveland Browns will be played Saturday, Dec. 17 at 4:30 p.m. At least two of the three games scheduled for that day are intriguing. Week 15: Saturday, December 17 (NFL Network) 1:00 PM ET – Indianapolis Colts vs....
Centre Daily
Quick Hits: Wilks Details Mayfield’s Release, Provides Injury Update + More
"I brought in Ian Scott from Central Michigan to replace Terrance Knighton as assistant d-line coach. Ian Scott brings a lot of experience as far as coaching and playing. He played for myself and Don Johnson in Chicago as well as San Diego when we were with the Chargers." Releasing...
Centre Daily
4 Players for Lions to Watch in Championship Games
Championship Saturday has arrived on the college football landscape. Four of the Power Five conferences will hold their championship games Saturday. There’s plenty on the line, as the four teams competing in the College Football Playoff will be announced Sunday. There’s plenty of top-tier talent on display during championship...
Centre Daily
49ers Show Playoff Mettle in 33-17 Win Against Miami
It was a poor start to the game from the 49ers defense. The very first play of the Dolphins opening series they scored a 75 yard touchdown to Trent Sherfield. It looked like it was going to be another putrid showing on defense like against the Chiefs all over again.
Centre Daily
Davante Adams on Raiders’ Momentum After OT Wins
For two consecutive weeks, the Las Vegas Raiders were able to do what they had struggled with all season: find a way to win down the stretch. They're finding their stride at the right time, and it's come in thrilling fashion. Any overtime win will give a team momentum, but...
Comments / 0