Centre Daily

Colts’ Jeff Saturday Has Not Asked QB Matt Ryan About Shoulder Injury

Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday had yet another head-scratching exchange with a reporter on Monday, this time in regard to an injury to starting quarterback Matt Ryan. Speaking to reporters on the heels of a 54–19 blowout loss to the Cowboys—in which Indianapolis allowed 33 points in the fourth quarter—Saturday spoke about Ryan, who turned the ball over four times in the team’s third straight defeat. When asked if he thought Ryan’s shoulder injury from earlier in the season was affecting his play, the interim coach made a rather confusing admission.
Centre Daily

OBJ VIDEO: Praises Cowboys ‘Superstars’ After Bills Visit

Odell Beckham Jr. is continuing his "OBJ World Tour'' ... and continuing to be polite, following up the nice (but brief) things he had to say about his weekend visit with the Buffalo Bills with more of the same now that he's landed in Dallas to hang out with the Cowboys.
Centre Daily

Here’s the NFC Playoff Picture Heading Into Week 14

View the original article to see embedded media. With Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season nearly in the books, the NFC playoff picture is becoming more clear. The Eagles put on yet another dominant performance as the top seed, while the Vikings narrowly escaped against the Jets. Meantime, the NFC East remains one of the most interesting divisions in football with all four teams above .500.
Centre Daily

Ravens Defense Rises to Occasion

BALTIMORE — As the offense struggled to find its way, the Ravens' defenders didn't budge against the Denver Broncos. Baltimore didn't allow a touchdown for the 25th time under coach John Harbaugh in the 10-9 victory. "Our defense was incredible throughout the game, then to get the stop at...
Centre Daily

Ravens — Browns in Week 15 Will Be Played on Saturday

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens Week 15 game against the Cleveland Browns will be played Saturday, Dec. 17 at 4:30 p.m. At least two of the three games scheduled for that day are intriguing. Week 15: Saturday, December 17 (NFL Network) 1:00 PM ET – Indianapolis Colts vs....
Centre Daily

Quick Hits: Wilks Details Mayfield’s Release, Provides Injury Update + More

"I brought in Ian Scott from Central Michigan to replace Terrance Knighton as assistant d-line coach. Ian Scott brings a lot of experience as far as coaching and playing. He played for myself and Don Johnson in Chicago as well as San Diego when we were with the Chargers." Releasing...
Centre Daily

4 Players for Lions to Watch in Championship Games

Championship Saturday has arrived on the college football landscape. Four of the Power Five conferences will hold their championship games Saturday. There’s plenty on the line, as the four teams competing in the College Football Playoff will be announced Sunday. There’s plenty of top-tier talent on display during championship...
Centre Daily

49ers Show Playoff Mettle in 33-17 Win Against Miami

It was a poor start to the game from the 49ers defense. The very first play of the Dolphins opening series they scored a 75 yard touchdown to Trent Sherfield. It looked like it was going to be another putrid showing on defense like against the Chiefs all over again.
Centre Daily

Davante Adams on Raiders’ Momentum After OT Wins

For two consecutive weeks, the Las Vegas Raiders were able to do what they had struggled with all season: find a way to win down the stretch. They're finding their stride at the right time, and it's come in thrilling fashion. Any overtime win will give a team momentum, but...

