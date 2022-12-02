Read full article on original website

Driver gets $553 ticket for driving with snow on windshield
BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A Washington State Patrol trooper issued a $533 ticket to a driver Sunday after the person drove more than 5 miles (8 kilometers) with their vehicle and windshield almost completely covered in snow. Trooper Heather Weatherwax said the State Patrol received a report about the...

Sketch gives a face to man whose body was found in 1987 near Cle Elum
Authorities are hopeful a forensic artist's facial reconstruction will help identify a young man found deceased near Cle Elum in the summer of 1987. Human remains were found in a remote area of Kittitas County on Aug. 29, 1987; according to the profile in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) database.

UW law school pulls out of U.S. News rankings amid equity concerns
The University of Washington School of Law will no longer participate in the U.S. News & World Report rankings process, the dean of the school said in an online announcement. UW, the highest-ranking law school in the Pacific Northwest and No. 49 overall, joins four Ivy League schools, four University of California law schools and several other big names in legal education in their decision to no longer participate in the annual list.

Energy bills rise as some state households struggle to keep warm
Even as freezing temperatures and wintry weather blast the Pacific Northwest, increasing energy costs and rapid inflation are leading some residents to limit heating their homes. Last year, about 1.3 million Washington residents cut spending on basic necessities like food and medicine in order to pay an energy bill, according...

Analysis: Led by returning QB Michael Penix Jr., what will Washington’s offense look like in 2023?
But Michael Penix Jr. is not the only factor in UW’s dynamic offense. Penix — who leads the nation in passing yards (4,354) and passing yards per game (362.8) — nearly broke Twitter (for good) Sunday, announcing a return to UW for a sixth and final collegiate season in 2023. The move, paired with offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb’s accompanying return, positions No. 12 Washington (10-2) to compete for a Pac-12 title and a playoff berth next fall …

Braxton Meah will play vs. Colorado, but UW men’s basketball will rely on small-ball lineup after losing Franck Kepnang
Junior center Braxton Meah, who missed Thursday’s Pac-12 opener due to an ankle injury, will be back in the lineup for the Washington men’s basketball team when they face Colorado at noon Sunday in the Huskies' first conference home game. Meah’s return couldn’t be more timely considering backup...

Washington's women's basketball icons help the game grow
Perhaps the true inspiration for this column occurred on July 23, 2021, sometime after 4 a.m. I had stayed up all night in anticipation of the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremonies, hoping to watch Sue Bird carry the American flag. It made perfect sense that Bird, who had led the Seattle...
