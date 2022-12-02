There's a chance the Vikings will have star left tackle Christian Darrisaw back from the concussion protocol when they take on the Lions in Detroit on Sunday. Darrisaw left the Buffalo game with a concussion, was cleared to play against the Cowboys the following week, and then left that game when he took another hit to the head. He's missed the past two games since then, but returned to practice in a red no-contact jersey last Friday.

13 HOURS AGO