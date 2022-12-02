Read full article on original website
Deshaun Watson ‘Treatment is Helping’? Browns at Houston Texans About More Than Football
The Houston Texans host the Cleveland Browns in a highly-anticipated and emotional battle on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson makes his NFL return against his former team after a 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct. ... And while today is about football, it's also about something else:...
Five Thoughts: Steelers New Problem on Offense
For the second straight week, the Pittsburgh Steelers moved the ball offensively in the first half just to see their offense stalled in the second half but pick up their first pair of consecutive wins all season. Pittsburgh outlasted the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13 by a count of 19-16.
Zac Taylor Shares Health Update on Hayden Hurst Following Bengals’ Win Over Chiefs
CINCINNATI — Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst suffered a calf injury in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Chiefs. The veteran is "doubtful" for Cincinnati's Week 14 matchup with Cleveland according to head coach Zac Taylor. Hurst caught two passes for 12 yards on Cincinnati's opening drive on Sunday, before...
Best Team Fits for Former Panthers, Browns QB Baker Mayfield
With the announcement that the Panthers are expected to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, the logical subsequent line of thought centers around where the former No. 1 pick will land next. There are several teams who could benefit from a new quarterback joining the roster. Here’s a quick look at which...
From the Raiders’ Locker Room: WR Davante Adams
HENDERSON, Nev.-The resurgent Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) took out their AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, 27-20 on Sunday, and with the win, saw their NFL Playoff dreams come back into focus. After the game, Davante Adams discussed the contest and gave his thought on the tilt. Adams was...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Former UC Coaching Candidate Joining Deion Sanders Colorado Staff
The Buffs are getting ready to load the roster with talent.
Report: 49ers Poach QB Josh Johnson from Broncos’ PS
Josh Johnson is leaving the outhouse for the penthouse. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday night — following Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending foot injury — that the 8-4 San Francisco 49ers signed the well-traveled quarterback off the 3-9 Denver Broncos' practice squad. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss...
Ravens — Browns in Week 15 Will Be Played on Saturday
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens Week 15 game against the Cleveland Browns will be played Saturday, Dec. 17 at 4:30 p.m. At least two of the three games scheduled for that day are intriguing. Week 15: Saturday, December 17 (NFL Network) 1:00 PM ET – Indianapolis Colts vs....
Colts’ Jeff Saturday Has Not Asked QB Matt Ryan About Shoulder Injury
Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday had yet another head-scratching exchange with a reporter on Monday, this time in regard to an injury to starting quarterback Matt Ryan. Speaking to reporters on the heels of a 54–19 blowout loss to the Cowboys—in which Indianapolis allowed 33 points in the fourth quarter—Saturday spoke about Ryan, who turned the ball over four times in the team’s third straight defeat. When asked if he thought Ryan’s shoulder injury from earlier in the season was affecting his play, the interim coach made a rather confusing admission.
Four Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Victory Over Falcons
The Pittsburgh Steelers took care of business at Mercedes Benz Stadium this weekend, defeating the Atlanta Falcons 19-16 behind a strong run game, clean execution in the kicking game and clutch defense. The Steelers have won two in a row for the first time this season and are hanging around...
Browns Week 15 Game Against Ravens Flexed to Saturday
Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens have a new game time in week 15. The two teams will now be part of a three-game national broadcast on NFL Network. 1:00 PM ET – Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings. 4:30 PM ET – Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns. 8:15...
Ravens Defense Rises to Occasion
BALTIMORE — As the offense struggled to find its way, the Ravens' defenders didn't budge against the Denver Broncos. Baltimore didn't allow a touchdown for the 25th time under coach John Harbaugh in the 10-9 victory. "Our defense was incredible throughout the game, then to get the stop at...
Vikings Injury Updates: Christian Darrisaw, Akayleb Evans, Cameron Dantzler
There's a chance the Vikings will have star left tackle Christian Darrisaw back from the concussion protocol when they take on the Lions in Detroit on Sunday. Darrisaw left the Buffalo game with a concussion, was cleared to play against the Cowboys the following week, and then left that game when he took another hit to the head. He's missed the past two games since then, but returned to practice in a red no-contact jersey last Friday.
Flexed Out: Patriots-Raiders Bumped From Sunday Night Football
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are apparently no longer ready for prime time. The Pats Week 15 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders had been scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, NV. However, as first reported by 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Scott Zolak, the game has been flexed out of the coveted night-time slot and moved to a 4:05 p.m. kickoff.
What They’re Saying: Lions ‘Hitting Our Stride’ at Right Time
The Detroit Lions were quite excited to win in such a convincing fashion against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here is a sample of what was said in the locker room immediately following Detroit's 40-14 home victory at Ford Field. DJ Chark. On what it means to get the Game ball after...
Quick Hits: Wilks Details Mayfield’s Release, Provides Injury Update + More
"I brought in Ian Scott from Central Michigan to replace Terrance Knighton as assistant d-line coach. Ian Scott brings a lot of experience as far as coaching and playing. He played for myself and Don Johnson in Chicago as well as San Diego when we were with the Chargers." Releasing...
Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba Won’t Play In Peach Bowl, To Enter 2023 NFL Draft
Ohio State announced on Monday afternoon that junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play against Georgia the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl as he continues to rehab a hamstring injury and prepares to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. “I want to thank Jaxon for all he...
BREAKING: Stetson Bennett is Headed to New York for Heisman Ceremony
Georgia quarterback and former walk on Stetson Bennett has been named one of four finalists invited to New York for the Heisman ceremony. He joins USC QB Caleb Williams, TCU QB Max Duggan, and Ohio State QB CJ Stroud in New York. Yes, you read that correctly. Stetson Bennett has...
‘Who Knows?’ Pete Carroll Pumps Brakes On Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny’s Potential Return
RENTON, Wash. - When Rashaad Penny had to scoot his way towards the bench after suffering a serious ankle injury in a Week 5 loss to the Saints, the Seahawks didn't expect the dynamic running back would play again in 2022. Less than two months after undergoing surgery for a...
