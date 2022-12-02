OKC police looking for suspect who shot a man walking home from work

OKLAOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – An Oklahoma City man was shot while walking home from work when a stranger approached him wearing a mask, pulled out a gun and started firing at him.

It happened at a home near Bryant and Southeast 44 th street in Southeast Oklahoma City.

The victim told police he ran to his front door where more rounds continued to be fired through the home. Police said his girlfriend and her four children were inside the home during the shooting.

“It made it particularly dangerous because there were at least a couple of more adults in there and several very young children in there as well. Thankfully, none of them were hit. The man who was fleeing from the gunman ended up being struck several times. He was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive. There’s been no arrests at this point, no definitive suspect description,” said OKCPD MSgt. Gary Knight.

Police also said several shell casings were found in the front yard along with a bullet by the front door, and one inside the kitchen.

The police report reveals the victim, 30-year-old Stephan Becerra, was shot in the arm, leg and bicep.

The victim was transported by EMSA to OU Medical.

We spoke with Becerra over the phone.

He did not want to go on camera with us but said he was released from the hospital Wednesday night and is now recovering.

Police said Becerra told police he did not know who shot at him.

We spoke with his next-door neighbor who said the shooting was too close to home.

“I just had a baby. I have another baby in here, too,” said Latoya Johnson, next door neighbor.

The neighbor across the street said shootings in the neighborhood are common.

“In this neighborhood, that’s really kind of not that unusual, but never that close or that many… It’s kind of concerning because I know there’s been other drive-bys, you know, across behind the school and stuff over there,” said Margaret Stewart, across the street neighbor.

Margaret Stewart said she heard around six shots at the time of the shooting.

“We kind of started shutting the lights out and everything. And my poor sister, she just hit the floor because she didn’t know what was going on either. And it’s about 5 minutes, and then we heard the ambulances come,” said Stewart.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

If you know who it may be or have any information, please submit a tip to Crime Stoppers , or call (405)235-7300.

Your anonymous tips could earn you up to $1,000.

