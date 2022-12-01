Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Going Bowling: Tulane invited to Cotton Bowl, LSU to Citrus Bowl
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - No. 16 Tulane and No. 17 LSU will both be playing in bowl games on Jan. 2, 2023. After claiming the American Athletic Conference c hampionship on Saturday (Dec. 3) with a victory over the University of Central Florida, Tulane was selected to the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Yardbarker
Georgia players troll LSU with ‘Get the Gat’ celebration in locker room
Georgia players trolled LSU during their locker room celebration after winning the SEC Championship Game on Saturday. Georgia beat LSU 50-30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday to win the conference. The victory made Georgia 13-0 and put them in the No. 1 spot for the College Football Playoff.
NOLA.com
LSU bowl game: Tigers' destination to finish the 2022 season has been set
ATLANTA — After losing its last two games, No. 17 LSU will play in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Purdue with the chance to complete a 10-win season in coach Brian Kelly’s first year. The game is Jan. 2 at noon in Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida,...
WAFB.com
2022 SEC Championship Postgame - Brian Kelly, Malik Nabers, Mekhi Wingo
Former LSU asst. coach & Nebraska interim head coach, Mickey Joseph, arrested. Mickey Joseph, a former LSU asst. coach who served as interim head coach for Nebraska this season, was arrested on domestic assault & strangulation charges. Mekhi Garner - 11/29/2022 (Full Interview) Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:16 AM...
Yahoo Sports
Dr Pepper Challenge ends in stunning controversy at SEC title game, but company makes it right
ATLANTA — The Dr Pepper Challenge, a yearly conference-championship ritual where students sling footballs into giant cans to win tuition money, is as confounding and maddening as the rest of college football. This year, even more so. Two students, Reagan Whitaker of Baylor and and Kayla Gibson of the...
tigerdroppings.com
Three LSU Tigers Earn AP All-SEC Honors For 2022
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins and edge rusher BJ Ojulari were both named to the AP All-SEC First-Team Defense on Monday. Defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo was named to the Second-Team. Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins beat out Perkins for Newcomer of the Year and Tennessee coach Josh Heupel beat out...
KSLA
LSU bowl game selection officially announced
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers were selected to compete in the Citrus Bowl during an announcement on Sunday, Dec. 4. The team will take on Purdue on Monday, January 2, in Orlando, Florida. The bowl game announcement came after the Tigers lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in...
Halftime contest booed, both students win $100,000
Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Brian Kelly said following LSU's SEC Championship loss to Georiga
Head coach Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers did not have the game they were hoping for against the defending national champions, Georgia. The Tigers fell 50-30 in a game that never felt very close. Kelly brought up the point a couple times that Georgia was simply the better team...
Tulane Drops Hard-Fought Battle Against #11 LSU
The Green Wave dropped to 5-3 on the season with a 72-85 loss on Sunday in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse.
thefabricator.com
Welder, Tennessee football fan leaves his mark on LSU’s football stadium
Welders leave their signature with every bead they lay down. Sometimes, however, more is required to leave your mark. Ask University of Tennessee Volunteers superfan and welder Nick Barnes. I while back I came across this story on WVLT out of Knoxville, and as a college football fan, this might...
tigerrag.com
No. 11 LSU takes show on road against Tulane
The No. 11 LSU women’s basketball team puts its perfect 8-0 record in the line Sunday with a road trip at 4 p.m. Sunday at Tulane (5-2) in Fogelman Arena. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and can also be heard locally over 107.3-FM. “They are going to...
Shocking! New Orleans is NOT the Most Sinful City in Louisiana
With the amount of debauchery that takes place in New Orleans during Mardi Gras alone, one would think NOLA would easily qualify as the most sinful city in Louisiana, but it's not!. According to WalletHub.com, Baton Rouge, LA is the most sinful city in Louisiana, beating out New Orleans, Shreveport,...
Southern University’s Band Takes Shot at ‘Coach Prime’ During Performance [VIDEO]
Southern University took on Jackson St. this past weekend and when it came time for the "Human Jukebox" to perform at halftime, they took a jab at Jackson St head Coach Deion Sanders. Coach Prime is moving on from Jackson St. as he's accepted the job at Colorado. Knowing that...
theadvocate.com
See how Ruston eliminated Zachary in the state finals
RUSTON — No. 1-seeded Ruston took over in the second quarter and dominated down the stretch, eliminating No. 5 Zachary 37-22 in the Division I nonselect semifinals Friday night before a packed house at LJ "Hoss" Garrett Stadium. After a scoreless first quarter, the teams traded early second-quarter scores....
Lake Charles American Press
Madison Prep, St. Thomas More to meet in boys finals at Showdown in the Lake
Madison Prep built up a bit 17-2 lead on its way to a 54-46 win over Ruston in the boys semifinals at the Hamilton Christian / Showdown in the Lake tournament at Hamilton Christian School on Saturday. Madison Prep (4-0) will face St. Thomas More at 7:30 p.m. in the...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Patterson picks up the pace, runs past Tarpons
Patterson rolled past South Lafourche on Friday, using a second half rally to secure the win in varsity non-district action. The Tarpons did win the JV game, which is also featured in this album. See photos of the game online. Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and...
theadvocate.com
New hires at Baton Rouge General, b1Bank
-- Dr. Lyndsey Bruno, a surgeon specializing in bariatrics and minimally invasive general surgery, has joined Baton Rouge General’s Advanced Robotics Institute. Bruno is the fourth surgeon to join the institute since September. She graduated from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed a general surgery residency...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Connie Torrence-King Day declared in Gonzales
Connie Torrence-King Day was Dec. 3, as declared by Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux and the Gonzales City Council, as well as Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and the Ascension Parish Council. She also received a key to the city in recognition of her assistance with the fourth annual Christmas Mystery...
houmatimes.com
E.D. White football falls to St. Thomas More in the Semifinals
3:30 p.m. – Division IV Non-Select – Oak Grove vs. Homer. 7:00 p.m. – Division IV Select – Ouachita Christian vs. Vermilion Catholic. Noon – Division II Select – Lafayette Christian vs. St. Thomas More. 3:30 p.m. – Division III Select – Dunham vs....
