‘That license was obtained for that farm through fraud,’ Second arrest made in connection to quadruple execution on marijuana farm

By Katelyn Ogle/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The investigation into the four execution-style murders at a marijuana farm is growing in a game of connect-the-dots.

Now, officials say there’s been another arrest of the alleged “go-to man” for the grow.

“That license was obtained for that farm through fraud,” said Mark Woodward with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

Just two days after the quadruple murder at a marijuana farm in Lacey, the office of Kevin Pham was raided by state drug agents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RksxM_0jUTkdBC00
Kevin Pham. Courtesy: Oklahoma County Detention Center

According to documents from the OBN, investigators linked the 10-acre farm to the business “Lui & Chen Inc.”

News 4 has been unable to confirm if “Chen” refers to Wu Chen, who was the alleged gunman in the homicides.

LOCAL NEWS: Traffic tickets show quadruple murder suspect in Oklahoma before killings

Pham, 46, is registered as Lui & Chen Inc.’s representative.

In a search warrant, drug agents said “Pham seems to be the central point of contact for the growers regardless of the situation.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GO9XA_0jUTkdBC00
    Search warrant affidavit. Image courtesy Oklahoma County District Court.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ttAPK_0jUTkdBC00
    Search warrant affidavit. Image courtesy OBN.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H7quW_0jUTkdBC00
    Search warrant affidavit. Image courtesy OBN.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ijUW_0jUTkdBC00
    Search warrant affidavit. Image courtesy Oklahoma County District Court.

“He is tied to at least 63 other farms in Oklahoma where he has essentially created this fraudulent structure,” said Woodward.

The structure is known as a “straw” or “ghost ownership”.

In Oklahoma, 75% of a grow must belong to an Oklahoma resident. The other 25% can be an out-of-state owner. Drug agents say that’s where criminal organizations come in and mask the true ownership, which can be a challenge to prove.

“We can’t say for sure that we can trace criminal activity on the black market or money laundering. That is still part of an ongoing investigation,” said Woodward in regards to the Kingfisher County grow.

Meanwhile, drug agents say the ghost owner of this operation was paid $2,000 a month for each license, with no work involved. Agents said he has several.

Pham was paid $500 – $2,500 for each grow he’s helped.

Drug agents said on Nov. 21, “PHAM was contacted by individuals of a marijuana grow in Hennessey after a quadruple homicide had occurred,” and that “PHAM then contacted the 75% straw owner of the marijuana grow via the ‘Signal App’ which is an app that deletes messages over time.”

As drug agents raided Pham’s office, they found 300 packages of edibles ready to sale and more than 10 pounds of processed marijuana. Agents said Pham did not have licenses for those products. Agents also said they found four weapons, Adderall, and Hydrocodone.

Find more Top Stories from KFOR.com

News 4 tried to reach Pham at his office, however agents in the documents said “according to Pham’s employees, no one is allowed in Pham’s office.”

When KFOR visited, there were curtains covering the doors and windows.

News 4 also tried to reach Pham at his home, but no one answered the door.

As for the ghost owner, he has surrendered all his licenses to the OBN.

“Those licenses are no longer active. And so immediately, anything that’s taking place at those farms must cease and desist,” said Woodward.

OBN Agents are now going through all the grows under the ghost owner’s name to ensure they’re legitimate.

Pham was arrested on fraud and drug charges. He has since bonded out.

According to online court records , Pham has pleaded guilty to several second-degree burglary and concealing stolen property charges.

The OSBI said there’s nothing new to report on the homicide.

Comments / 6

Brian Ellis Sr
4d ago

Common sense would say if that ones illegal and he is connected to 64 farms all together. Then more than likely at least 1 is legitimate! Maybe a few of them are.To have a higher chance of not being caught!Greed will always catch up to you!! I just don't get why you have an opportunity to make a good company and make a lot of $$$!. Then screw it up and be facing the rest of your life in jail..!!

Reply
2
Darren White
2d ago

I just wonder if some of these so called ghost owners might actually be residents of Oklahoma but are afraid of having their name on paperwork that anyone can obtain through the open records act and being tracked down and robbed and or murdered because these people can't keep their money in banks the feds would come take it so these places have been in business for 3 or 4 years with tons of cash stacking up so they pay someone else to put their name on the paperwork and take the risk I know it's probably more than that but what if the simple answer is the answer

Reply
2
KFOR

KFOR

