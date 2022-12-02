Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Man hit, killed by train identified
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man hit and killed by a train near Hager Hill, Kentucky has been identified by authorities. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident that happened Friday around 8 p.m. Officials say Robbie Shepard, of Floyd County died. Keep checking the WSAZ...
thebig1063.com
House fire in Harlan causes firefighters to be pulled due to possible roof collapse
On Wednesday afternoon November 30, 2022 at approximately 12:25pm, multiple calls came into Harlan City Police Department about a house on fire located above the Cash Savers Store. A Harlan City Police unit then advised the fire was on South Main Street and not near the business itself. Fire Chief...
WKYT 27
Laurel County murder suspect arrested, charged
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The search for a murder suspect in Laurel County has ended. On Friday, investigators said that 56-year-old Bailey Smith shot and killed a man on Old Crab Orchard Road in London. They said that the shooting started after a dispute between Smith and the victim. He fled the scene and was reported as armed and dangerous.
fox56news.com
56-year-old man flees Laurel County murder scene, warrant issued
Bailey Smith, of London, was arrested Saturday without incident, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said Smith is a suspect in the shooting death of his 59-year-old brother Grant Smith, of East Bernstadt. 56-year-old man flees Laurel County murder scene, …. Bailey Smith, of London, was...
TBI identifies person shot and killed by Washington Co. deputy
(WJHL) — Authorities identified a person killed when Washington County deputies reportedly returned fire during a foot pursuit Saturday night. Initial reports state that Washington County deputies arrived at a home in the 700 block of Cash Hallow Road at 6:45 p.m. to serve a warrant to the suspect, identified by the Tennessee Bureau of […]
Man dead after allegedly shooting at officers in Tennessee, sheriff’s office says
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit. According to a release from Sheriff Keith Sexton, police responded to the Cash Hollow Road area in Washington County, Tennessee in reference to a man wanted on felony warrants. […]
wymt.com
Corbin Police investigating following shoplifting incident at department store
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers with one Southeastern Kentucky police department are investigating following an incident at a JCPenny store. The Corbin Police Department posted about the case on its Facebook page Thursday night. Officials made the post to clear up confusion after their office received several phone calls asking...
indherald.com
Robbins man arrested after domestic assault in Oneida
ONEIDA | A Robbins man is facing felony charges in Oneida after an alleged domestic incident last week. Matthew D. Blevins, 26, of Robbins, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers on Friday, following an investigation into the alleged domestic assault. According to a warrant filed by OPD officer Jeremiah...
q95fm.net
Bell County Sheriff’s Department Looking for Stolen Truck
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a truck that was stolen this past Friday in Fourmile. According to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, the theft occurred approximately at 4:00 pm Friday afternoon at Hubbard’s Cabins, located on Highway 25E.
Parents share new details in Kingsport man’s death
A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville.
Gray woman arrested after search warrant uncovers drugs inside home in quantities ‘consistent with a resale operation’
A Gray woman was arrested on multiple charges including the sale and manufacture of meth and prohibited handgun possession, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
q95fm.net
Thomas Forderhase
Thomas Forderhase, age 58, of Jackson, KY, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at his home in Jackson, KY. He was born at Edmonton, KY on September 8, 1964. Funeral services for Thomas Forderhase will be held at Bethel Memorial Mausoleum at Hindman, KY, Monday,. December 12, 2022, at 11:00AM...
WKYT 27
Ky. police chief says department has received ‘tremendous’ support in wake of officer’s death
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been just over a month since a southern Kentucky police officer was killed. October 30 was a tragic day for the City of London Police Department. Officer Logan Medlock was patrolling when police say a drunk driver crashed into his cruiser. Chief Travis Dotson...
wymt.com
SEKY church feeds hundreds of Kentuckians through food ministry
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County church is committed to fighting hunger across the region through its drive-through food giveaways. “We started doing about 75 and now we’re up to 300 each time that we do this,” said Calvary Baptist Church senior pastor Jamie Maxey. Through Calvary...
Johnson City Press
Owner has less than two weeks to clean up West Sullivan Street property
A property owner who owns a lot on West Sullivan Street has less than two weeks to clean up the camper, vans and other yard junk that sits on the property. Keith Bruner, chief building officer for the city of Kingsport, made the decision on Thursday during a hearing about the state of the lot and said the owner, Robert Larkins, must get rid of everything on the site.
wtloam.com
KSP Announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints
The Kentucky State Police, London Post, which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at various locations. These checkpoints are part of trooper’s effort to enforce traffic laws, especially seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoint locations can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-11/post-11-checkpoints/
q95fm.net
Clinton Ray Jacobs
Clinton Ray Jacobs, age 55, of Pinetop, KY, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Hazard ARMC at Hazard, Ky. He was born at Martin, KY on October 6, 1967 to Clinton Jacobs and Shirlene Huff Jacobs. Funeral services for Clinton Ray Jacobs will be held at Mt. Olive...
1450wlaf.com
Jacksboro woman airlifted to Knoxville hospital after deer strikes car
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A deer struck a car in Caryville Wednesday morning, sending a Jacksboro woman to UT Medical Center by helicopter. See a related story HERE. According to Caryville Police Chief Freddie Stagnolia, a female from Jacksboro was traveling east on Highway 25W around 8:15 Wednesday morning when her vehicle was struck by a deer around Elkins Road. The deer went inside the vehicle, according to Stagnolia, who said the driver went off the road into the wood line near Dog Creek Road.
London man, 56, arrested after death of older brother, suspected murder weapon recovered
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating an alleged murder that occurred on Friday.
Missing Kingsport woman found safe
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is no longer searching for a previously reported missing woman. According to a release from the KPD, Katherine E. Carrico was reported missing by a family member on Oct. 22, after not being seen or heard from since mid-September. She was found safe and is no […]
