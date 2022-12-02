ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLOX

PRC School District names John Shows as new superintendent

CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the Pearl River County School District announced West Lincoln Attendance Center principal John Shows as the district’s new superintendent. Shows was chosen after a search conducted by the PRCSD narrowed the list down from 11 applicants and three interviews. “During the search process, the...
wxxv25.com

Two Harrison County churches merge together into one church

Two Harrison County Churches have decided to become one. Christ United Methodist Church of Long Beach and St. Paul United Methodist Church of Pass Christian are merging. The decision came about when Christ Methodist was forced out of their building in 2020 due to a mold problem. They weren’t able to make timely repairs due to the pandemic.
WJTV 12

Bond denied for suspect in Jackson State homicide case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect accused of killing a Jackson State student, whose body was found on campus last week, was denied bond. Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans, appeared in Hinds County court on Monday, December 5. During his court appearance, he was appointed a public defender. A preliminary hearing for Smith was […]
wbrz.com

Tangipahoa sheriff's office mourns loss of deputy

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Friends and family are mourning the loss of a sheriff's deputy after he died by suicide Sunday afternoon. Deputy Myles Ledet started his career in law enforcement in the Hammond Police Department as a corrections officer before he joined the sheriff's department as a patrol deputy. “Deputy...
darkhorsepressnow.com

UPDATE: Coroner Identifies JSU Student Shot And Killed On Campus

A student at Jackson State University was found shot to death inside a car on the school’s campus Friday. According to the Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart, the victim was identified as 22-year-old Flynn Brown, from New Jersey. WLBT reports that MBI said the suspect was identified as...
WLOX

Gingerbread house workshop creates lasting memories

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday was a lesson in designing a home that you can eat at the annual Gingerbread House Family Decorating Workshop at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center in Gulfport. The creativity came in many forms. “Whatever her creative mind wants, that’s what we do,” said Biloxi resident Caley...
WREG

Student found dead on Jackson State University campus

UPDATE: 12/03/2022 JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey. According to Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the person who was taken into custody was identified as Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans. Though he was taken into custody, he […]
WLOX

South Mississippi LEO relieved of duty, accused of stealing cash from drug seizure

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - An agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team was relieved of duty over the weekend after being accused of stealing money. For now, investigators are remaining tight-lipped about the officer’s identity. But WLOX News has learned they work for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian Felony Suspect Caught by County

On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Clay Necaise was taken into custody for Felony Malicious Mischief after being arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department. This stems from an investigation that the Pass Christian Police Department began conducting in October related to catalytic converter thefts. The suspect was arrested by...
WLOX

Ocean Springs 4th annual Discover Christmas Parade serves as toy drive

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs is kicking off the Christmas season with their annual Discover Christmas Parade with a huge turnout compared to last year. “Each year it gets bigger and bigger,” said Greg Gipson. “The word is getting around and is on a Sunday and it’s a family-oriented event, and so once people get through with church, they come out to the parade which is really nice for the community.”
WWL-AMFM

NOPD: Double shooting now a double homicide

New Orleans Police are on scene of a double shooting where one of the victim was pronounced dead. Officers arriving at the scene around 8:35am in the Faubourg Livaudais neighborhood found two gunshot wound victims.
WLOX

Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Sheriff David Allison with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, police are investigating a dismembered male body found in a “large box” on a road in Pearl River County. The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River...
an17.com

Arrests made in Slidell-area murder

Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s obtained warrants late Thursday (December 1) night for the arrest of two individuals in connection with the fatal shooting which occurred Monday in the Slidell area. A 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested Friday (December 2) morning at a residence in the Slidell...
WDSU

St. Tammany coroner identifies second Covington homicide victim

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office announced Thursday the identity of the second victim found killed and burned beyond recognition in Covington. The coroner's office confirmed Ruth Prats was the second victim found dead in a parking lot Monday morning in the 500 block of East Gibson Street. On Tuesday, the coroner identified the first victim as Father Otis Young, 71.
WLOX

Ocean Springs mayor explains annexation plan

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs could be getting bigger with talks of an annexation. City officials are looking to expand the city limits into two unincorporated areas of Jackson County. It is something city leaders have been studying for about a year now. It’s a move previous administrations...

