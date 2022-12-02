Read full article on original website
WLOX
PRC School District names John Shows as new superintendent
CARRIERE, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the Pearl River County School District announced West Lincoln Attendance Center principal John Shows as the district’s new superintendent. Shows was chosen after a search conducted by the PRCSD narrowed the list down from 11 applicants and three interviews. “During the search process, the...
wxxv25.com
Two Harrison County churches merge together into one church
Two Harrison County Churches have decided to become one. Christ United Methodist Church of Long Beach and St. Paul United Methodist Church of Pass Christian are merging. The decision came about when Christ Methodist was forced out of their building in 2020 due to a mold problem. They weren’t able to make timely repairs due to the pandemic.
Bond denied for suspect in Jackson State homicide case
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect accused of killing a Jackson State student, whose body was found on campus last week, was denied bond. Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans, appeared in Hinds County court on Monday, December 5. During his court appearance, he was appointed a public defender. A preliminary hearing for Smith was […]
wbrz.com
Tangipahoa sheriff's office mourns loss of deputy
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Friends and family are mourning the loss of a sheriff's deputy after he died by suicide Sunday afternoon. Deputy Myles Ledet started his career in law enforcement in the Hammond Police Department as a corrections officer before he joined the sheriff's department as a patrol deputy. “Deputy...
darkhorsepressnow.com
UPDATE: Coroner Identifies JSU Student Shot And Killed On Campus
A student at Jackson State University was found shot to death inside a car on the school’s campus Friday. According to the Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart, the victim was identified as 22-year-old Flynn Brown, from New Jersey. WLBT reports that MBI said the suspect was identified as...
NOLA.com
Was a death in police custody preventable? Video raises questions, law enforcement experts say.
For five crucial minutes, Bogalusa police officers stood by, some with their hands in their pockets, as a suspect they had shocked with a stun gun and dragged along the ground lay limp and handcuffed on the police station pavement. Twenty-eight-year-old Eric Nelson Sr. might have survived the December, 2021...
WLOX
Gingerbread house workshop creates lasting memories
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday was a lesson in designing a home that you can eat at the annual Gingerbread House Family Decorating Workshop at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center in Gulfport. The creativity came in many forms. “Whatever her creative mind wants, that’s what we do,” said Biloxi resident Caley...
Student found dead on Jackson State University campus
UPDATE: 12/03/2022 JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey. According to Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the person who was taken into custody was identified as Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans. Though he was taken into custody, he […]
WLOX
South Mississippi LEO relieved of duty, accused of stealing cash from drug seizure
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - An agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team was relieved of duty over the weekend after being accused of stealing money. For now, investigators are remaining tight-lipped about the officer’s identity. But WLOX News has learned they work for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Felony Suspect Caught by County
On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Clay Necaise was taken into custody for Felony Malicious Mischief after being arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department. This stems from an investigation that the Pass Christian Police Department began conducting in October related to catalytic converter thefts. The suspect was arrested by...
Man who escaped Mississippi sheriff transport van captured in Louisiana. Two others arrested for reportedly helping in the escape.
A Mississippi escapee who jumped from a transport van after being picked up by deputies last week has been captured in Louisiana. On Dec. 1, Javier Kidd was captured in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana at a local hotel, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. On. Nov. 28, Kidd jumped...
Officials continue search after find vehicle of man last seen on Thursday
The car of a Mississippi man missing in Pike County since Thursday, Dec. 1, has been found in Marion County. Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office posted in social media that Roosevelt McDaniel’s vehicle, a a gray Kia Rio sedan, was located Sunday afternoon off of Riverbend Road in Goss on Ivy Landing in Marion County.
Officials release new photos in hopes of catching Mississippi bank robber
Mississippi police have posted new images of a man they say robbed a bank in November while brandishing what appeared to be a weapon concealed in his waistband. The Gulfport Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to identify the individual shown in the photos. According to Detectives,...
WLOX
Ocean Springs 4th annual Discover Christmas Parade serves as toy drive
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs is kicking off the Christmas season with their annual Discover Christmas Parade with a huge turnout compared to last year. “Each year it gets bigger and bigger,” said Greg Gipson. “The word is getting around and is on a Sunday and it’s a family-oriented event, and so once people get through with church, they come out to the parade which is really nice for the community.”
Mississippi teen receives 120 years for armed robbery, kidnapping incidents
A Mississippi teen has been sentenced to 120 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping in Forrest County. Jkwon O. Page, 18, was sentenced to 30 years for each count. Judge Bob Helfrich allowed 60 of the years to run...
NOPD: Double shooting now a double homicide
New Orleans Police are on scene of a double shooting where one of the victim was pronounced dead. Officers arriving at the scene around 8:35am in the Faubourg Livaudais neighborhood found two gunshot wound victims.
WLOX
Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Sheriff David Allison with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, police are investigating a dismembered male body found in a “large box” on a road in Pearl River County. The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River...
an17.com
Arrests made in Slidell-area murder
Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s obtained warrants late Thursday (December 1) night for the arrest of two individuals in connection with the fatal shooting which occurred Monday in the Slidell area. A 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested Friday (December 2) morning at a residence in the Slidell...
WDSU
St. Tammany coroner identifies second Covington homicide victim
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office announced Thursday the identity of the second victim found killed and burned beyond recognition in Covington. The coroner's office confirmed Ruth Prats was the second victim found dead in a parking lot Monday morning in the 500 block of East Gibson Street. On Tuesday, the coroner identified the first victim as Father Otis Young, 71.
WLOX
Ocean Springs mayor explains annexation plan
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs could be getting bigger with talks of an annexation. City officials are looking to expand the city limits into two unincorporated areas of Jackson County. It is something city leaders have been studying for about a year now. It’s a move previous administrations...
