Food Bowl 2022 begins in Montesano Thursday, December 8 and continues through Monday, December 19. As part of the calendar, Montesano students will hold events such as the Jingle Bell Jog on Saturday morning as part of the Festival of Lights, a Bag Drive where you can donate non-perishable food or money, Powderpuff football, Buff volleyball, and many other events.

21 HOURS AGO