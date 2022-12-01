Read full article on original website
Related
beckersdental.com
US Endo Partners expands in Missouri
US Endo Partners has added a Missouri practice to its network. The practice, Joplin (Mo.) Endodontics, is led by Bradley Laird, DDS, according to a Dec. 5 LinkedIn post from the DSO. US Endo Partners supports practices in 33 states.
beckersdental.com
Dental365 acquires 2 New Jersey practices
Dental365 has added two New Jersey practices to its network. The practices are Amboy Dental Arts in South Amboy and Twenty-First Century Dental in Tinton Falls, according to a Dec. 5 news release from the DSO shared with Becker's. Amboy Dental Arts is led by Peter DeSciscio, DMD, and Twenty-First...
beckersdental.com
3 dental leadership moves
A dental software company that named its chief technology officer and two other dental leadership moves that have taken place since Nov. 28:. 1. M. Frank Beck, DDS, was appointed dean of Northeast Ohio Medical University's upcoming Bitonte College of Dentistry in Rootstown. 2. Women in DSO, a nonprofit supporting...
Comments / 0