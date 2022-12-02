Read full article on original website
Pilot of experimental aircraft forced to make emergency landing on Mississippi highway
A North Carolina pilot flying an experimental airplane was forced to make an emergency landing on a Mississippi highway Thursday. WCBI in Columbus reports that the experimental plane made an unexpected landing on Highway 45 north of Aberdeen shortly before 11 a.m. Police did not release the identity of the...
3-year-old killed in Pontotoc County crash
ALGOMA, Miss. (WTVA) - A deadly car crash involving a 3-year old child is still under investigation in Pontotoc County. The crash happened early Friday, Dec. 2 at the intersection of Old Airport and Algoma roads. Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford said the child was killed in the wreck. An...
CMSD contact Columbus police to search for missing student
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are looking for a teenager after being contacted by the school district. And his family is also asking for help finding him. A spokesman for the Columbus Police Department says the Columbus Municipal School District contacted police about two students who have been absent for an extended period of time.
Mississippi sheriff: Two-year-old child accidentally shot by sibling
A toddler was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after the child was accidentally shot by a sibling Sunday afternoon. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the incident happened Sunday afternoon on Bartahatchie Road near the Lackey community in Monroe County. The two-year-old child...
2-year-old accidentally shot by sibling in Monroe County
Monroe County, Miss (WTVA)- A toddler was accidentally shot by his sibling Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4, in Monroe County. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the incident happened on Bartahatchie Road near the Lackey community. The child was airlifted to UAB Hospital in critical condition.
Child accidentally shoots sibling; toddler in serious, but stable condition
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A two-year-old Monroe County boy is in serious, but stable condition at UAB Hospital following an accidental shooting. Monroe County deputies responded to the shooting call around noon on Sunday in the Lackey community. Sheriff Kevin Crook said the child was accidentally shot by...
Lowndes County murder trial begins opening statements
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A murder trial is underway in Lowndes County. A jury was seated late this afternoon, and opening arguments began in the trial of Terry Macon. Macon is charged with First Degree Murder in the October 2021 shooting death of Deadrian Buckhalter. Columbus Police said...
Car crashed into Sulligent store, four people taken to hospitals
SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - A car crashed into a store in Sulligent, sending four people to various hospitals. The accident happened at approximately 10 a.m. Friday at Jack Rabbit Slim’s along Highway 278. Police said a woman accidentally crashed into the front of the store. Medics transported some victims...
Jury selection begins for Lowndes County murder trial
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Jury selection is underway for a murder trial in Lowndes County. Terry Macon was charged with First Degree Murder in the October 2021 shooting death of Deadrian Buckhalter. Columbus Police said the two men got into an argument on 22nd Avenue North in Columbus,...
Bullet hits house in Crawford
A bullet went into a residence in Crawford late Friday night, but there were no injuries reported, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. Deputies responded to the 100 block of Lodge Street, Hawkins said, after a report of shots being fired. They found a round had gone through a window of a residence and into a wall.
Supervisors approve raise for some Lowndes County elected officials
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Lowndes County elected officials will be seeing a little extra in their checks come January. Supervisors approved a $2,000-a-year raise for Justice Court Judges, the County Attorney, and themselves. Lowndes County has surpassed $1 billion in property valuation. State law sets a minimum...
Drone Footage of Storm Damage in Steens Area – 11/29/2022
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – WCBI took drone footage of the areas hit hardest by the severe weather and tornado on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. This is the area of Steens, Miss. and around Highway 12. For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Ask Rufus: Plymouth Bluff: A Treasure
Friday, I attended the open house at MUW’s Plymouth Bluff Center. The conference center and cabins have recently been renovated, and I was glad to see the excellent job that had been done as the Bluff is one of my favorite places. Few places contain the combination of Historic sites, scenic beauty, natural history, educational exhibits, and delightful nature trails as are found there. The Bluff’s story runs from about 80 million years ago to the construction of the Tennessee Tombigbee Waterway, which opened in 1985.
EF-2 tornado swept through Lowndes County
CALEDONIA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday evening left behind significant damage in Lowndes County. One storm destroyed a fire station on Caledonia Steens Road. An on-site tornado siren was also damaged. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin said the damage to the station is beyond saving. The county plans to...
Steens resident shares experience of last night’s tornado
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The National Weather Service was in Lowndes County to survey the damage left behind by Tuesday night’s storms. But residents in the area are already beginning the difficult tasks of cleaning up, assessing, and preparing to rebuild. WCBI’s Rosalyn Freeman was in Steens...
Several Christmas parades postponed
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Several Christmas parades scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5 have been postponed due to inclement weather. Parades in Amory, Booneville, Ingomar, Saltillo, Vardaman, Oxford and Shannon have been postponed. More are possible. Pontotoc canceled its parade. It was originally not to be rescheduled. However, the city later...
People trapped inside MS grocery during storm
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – There are reports of people entrapped inside of Malone’s Grocery in Lowndes County. WCBI, a CBS affiliate, reported crews blocked off the scene Tuesday night after a severe storm moved through the area. Emergency services and other first responders were dispatched to the scene. Authorities have not released any additional […]
Human remains found in Lee County woods
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after human remains were found in woods. The remains were found in the Saltillo area on Sunday, November 21. According to Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson, deputies received a call about human remains being found while a person was walking in […]
Tupelo Habitat for Humanity builds first concrete home in Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Habitat for Humanity has provided homes for families across the region, and one home under construction in Tupelo will be not only a blessing for a single mother but also unique. Lena Ashby’s future home is being built by volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of...
