Yazmin Jauregui faced some adversity in her second octagon appearance at UFC on ESPN 42, but in the end she got the same result as all her other fights: A win. After getting stunned and dropped early in the first round by Istela Nunes (6-4 MMA, 0-3 UFC) on Saturday at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., Jauregui (10-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) turned the tide and began landing her own shots, and becoming the second strawweight in UFC history to land multiple knockdowns in a fight.

2 DAYS AGO