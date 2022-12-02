Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Spinning Back Clique: James Krause betting scandal, UFC Orlando, Nate Diaz-Jake Paul, more
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. This week’s panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Nolan King and Danny Segura will join host “Gorgeous” George Garcia live at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate:
Centre Daily
UFC on ESPN 42 video: Yazmin Jauregui blows up Istela Nunes with TKO
Yazmin Jauregui faced some adversity in her second octagon appearance at UFC on ESPN 42, but in the end she got the same result as all her other fights: A win. After getting stunned and dropped early in the first round by Istela Nunes (6-4 MMA, 0-3 UFC) on Saturday at Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., Jauregui (10-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) turned the tide and began landing her own shots, and becoming the second strawweight in UFC history to land multiple knockdowns in a fight.
thesource.com
Floyd Mayweather Offers 2 Billion ‘Outright’ To Purchase NBA Team
Floyd “Money” Mayweather is interested in purchasing an NBA basketball team. The boxing legend has been offering undisclosed NBA franchises up to $2 billion dollars for “outright” purchases. Mayweather, 45, revealed his plans along with a business partner Brent Johnson at a speaking engagement on Saturday....
