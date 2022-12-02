ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WISH-TV

All Indiana Bets: December 3, 2022 (CFB Week 14)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s championship Saturday with All Indiana Bets!. This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down all the action around college football, including the Big Ten Championship Game between Purdue and Michigan. Plus, it wouldn’t be a college football show without bringing in...
WISH-TV

Holcomb to resume public schedule Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb will resume his public schedule on Tuesday after being hospitalized for pneumonia, his office announced Monday. Holcomb was admitted to a hospital Thursday and released Saturday. He has two events scheduled for Tuesday. Holcomb will participate in a fireside chat with Engage Indiana...
WISH-TV

Over 4,000 in central Indiana without power due to high winds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High winds are causing power outages across central Indiana. AES Indiana is reporting more than 4,000 customers without power. AES Indiana is warning people to stay away from fallen, broken or damaged power lines. Duke Energy is reporting more than 700 customers are in the dark.
WISH-TV

National Flu Vaccine Week aims to get more people vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday is the start of National Influenza Vaccination Week, and the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases is urging everyone age 6 months and older to get a flu vaccine, especially adults whose chronic health conditions put them at higher risk. Flu activity in the U.S. and...

