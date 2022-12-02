A Jonesborough man is charged with improper display of a tag and registration, but now that’s the least of his worries after police find nearly 290 grams of Methamphetamine inside the vehicle he was driving. Dewayne Bailey is now charged with felony possession of Meth with intent to distribute, unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving in possession of meth after Johnson City Police discovered more than ten ounces of methamphetamine inside the white Nissan Frontier that he was stopped in for improper display of tags. Bailey was being held on a ten thousand dollar bond and scheduled to appear in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.

