Gray woman arrested after search warrant uncovers drugs inside home in quantities ‘consistent with a resale operation’
A Gray woman was arrested on multiple charges including the sale and manufacture of meth and prohibited handgun possession, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
West Virginia woman arrested on outstanding warrants in Mingo County
TAYLORVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mingo County woman is behind bars after being arrested on outstanding warrants. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Larissa Wolford was arrested by Cpl. M. J. Mounts in Taylorville in Mingo County. Wolford was arrested on outstanding warrants for grand larceny...
supertalk929.com
Jonesborough Man’s Minor Traffic Violations Leads To Felony Drug Charges
A Jonesborough man is charged with improper display of a tag and registration, but now that’s the least of his worries after police find nearly 290 grams of Methamphetamine inside the vehicle he was driving. Dewayne Bailey is now charged with felony possession of Meth with intent to distribute, unlawful drug paraphernalia and driving in possession of meth after Johnson City Police discovered more than ten ounces of methamphetamine inside the white Nissan Frontier that he was stopped in for improper display of tags. Bailey was being held on a ten thousand dollar bond and scheduled to appear in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
Johnson City Press
TBI identifies man killed by police in Washington County on Saturday
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified a man shot and killed by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday. Jerome Flanigan, 51, died after the TBI says a WCSO deputy and Flanigan exchanged gunfire as the sheriff’s office attempted to serve an arrest warrant. The shooting happened at 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Cash Hollow Road.
Three people arrested for felony charges in Mingo County, West Virginia
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mingo County deputies arrested three people for felony charges on Saturday. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says Barry D. McClanahan, Nichols Pruitt, and Christy Wolford were arrested in Edgarton. All three are charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony, and felony destruction of property. MCSO reminds the […]
TBI identifies person shot and killed by Washington Co. deputy
(WJHL) — Authorities identified a person killed when Washington County deputies reportedly returned fire during a foot pursuit Saturday night. Initial reports state that Washington County deputies arrived at a home in the 700 block of Cash Hallow Road at 6:45 p.m. to serve a warrant to the suspect, identified by the Tennessee Bureau of […]
Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for attempted murder
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A spokesperson with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said that a man wounded by a gunshot told police an 84-year-old man came to his house and pulled the trigger. The Nov. 27 incident in the 100 block of Deadrick Drive left one man injured. The wounded man told police the […]
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Man arrested After K9 Unit Sniffs Out Drugs From Backpack
A Johnson City man is behind bars after a police K9 unit sniffs out narcotics and a weapon inside the vehicle following a routine traffic stop. Jecory Williams is now charged with Manufacturing, delivery and sell of controlled substances, and possession of a weapon. Around one o’clock Sunday morning police pulled over Williams in the area of Browns Mill Road and North Roan Street. Following the alert by the K9 unit police discovered a backpack that contained what appeared to be a felony amount of pot along with a substance consistent with methamphetamine. Williams was scheduled for court on Monday in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
Carter Co. court docs: Woman charged with murder shot man 3 times
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman facing a first-degree murder charge shot a man three times following a verbal argument, according to court documents filed in Carter County General Sessions court on Sunday. An affidavit states that Cynthia J. Ellis and the man, identified as 58-year-old Andrew Gilbertson, had a verbal altercation Sunday morning in […]
Alleged killer arrested for different gun crime hours after fatal Thursday shooting
HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of two men charged in an Elizabethton shooting death Thursday was arrested just hours later for an unrelated gun crime. Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, who faces a first-degree murder charge in Phillip Glass’s death, was charged around 11 a.m. Thursday with felony reckless endangerment after a sheriff’s deputy responded to […]
Jonesborough man trusted with neighbors’ keys burglarized home, police say
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Jonesborough man faces multiple charges after police report he stole from a home he was entrusted to watch. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies were alerted on Oct. 31 of a burglary and breaking and entering on Jim Town Road. Larry Miller, 57, lives […]
Police: Two men charged with first-degree murder in Elizabethton shooting bragged about killing
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two men who police say bragged about shooting another man they had gone to confront have both been charged with first-degree murder after police allegedly found evidence two different handguns were used. Cody Alan Miller, 23, is being held in the Carter County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond for allegedly […]
Police investigating after staff member at Sullivan Heights Middle injured
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating after a staff member at a local school was injured Monday. According to a release from the SCSO, the school resource officer assigned to Sullivan Heights Middle School was informed that a staff member had been injured around 11:30 a.m. The sheriff’s […]
WCSO: Man dead after allegedly shooting at officers in Johnson City
The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit.
wbtw.com
Windows blacked out at home of deputy accused of Virginia ‘catfishing’ murders
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man hired as a local deputy who is accused of killing three people in California after “catfishing” a teenage girl had recently purchased a home in Southwest Virginia – and appears to have blacked out its windows. Smyth County property...
wymt.com
Task force recovers more than $50,000 worth of drugs in major bust
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A Southwest Virginia law enforcement agency recently participated in a “buy/bust” operation. The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office worked with the 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force. Police said the task force includes the Virginia State Police (VSP) Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Wytheville Field...
tbinewsroom.com
TBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Washington County
At the request of 1st Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday evening in Johnson City. Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 6:45 p.m., deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a home in...
CCSO: Woman charged with murder following Sunday morning alleged shooting
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Carter County woman was arrested Sunday and charged with murder, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the office, Cynthia J. Ellis, 69, allegedly shot a victim after a verbal argument. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to the Johnson City […]
WSAZ
Man hit, killed by train identified
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man hit and killed by a train near Hager Hill, Kentucky has been identified by authorities. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident that happened Friday around 8 p.m. Officials say Robbie Shepard, of Floyd County died. Keep checking the WSAZ...
993thex.com
WCTN Sheriff’s Authorities Arrest Jonesborough Man on Eight Felonies
A Jonesborough man is scheduled to appear in court on eight felony charges including conspiracy, auto burglary, aggravated burglary, forgery as well as identity theft in connection to a burglary call on November first. 45 year old Spencer Yates was found at the scene of that call by Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s officers in a stolen truck. Following an investigation, authorities arrested Yates on December first and retrieved brass knuckles, a bank card, two check books belonging to the victim along with drug paraphernalia. Investigators say Yates wrote a check to himself in the amount of 850 dollars and cashed it. Yates is additionally charged with another count of auto theft after authorities recovered a stolen vehicle at his residence on November fourth.
