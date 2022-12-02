Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Doctors Seeing Rise In RSV, Flu And COVID Cases
Doctors are seeing a big increase in COVID-19, Flu and RSV cases both locally and nationally. In Tulsa, doctors said they are still seeing many children so sick with RSV, they have to be hospitalized. Doctors said they have not seen anything like this before, with these respiratory illnesses hitting...
New Report Blames Pilot For Crashing Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16
A new report blames the pilot of an Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16 for crashing the plane during a training exercise in March of 2022. According to the 36-page report, the pilot, Major Alexander Drummond, was practicing flight exercises in Louisiana when a civilian plane flew by and he tailed the aircraft to practice spotting.
News Conference To Take Place Ahead Of Clemency Hearing For Death Row Prisoner Scott Eizember
The Oklahoma Commission to Abolish the Death Penalty is holding a news conference on Monday, ahead of Wednesday's clemency hearing for death row prisoner Scott Eizember. Eizember was convicted of killing A.J. and Patsy Cantrell nearly 20 years ago after they found him inside their Depew home, spying on his ex-girlfriend.
OHP Arrests Minnesota Murder Suspect In Kay County
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers arrested a murder suspect out of Minnesota in Kay County. A trooper made the stop on I-35 near Braman early Thanksgiving Morning. The man inside the vehicle was wanted for a deadly shooting at a restaurant. The suspect was extradited back to Minnesota.
Active Weather Pattern Remains
TULSA, Okla. - A cool and foggy morning is expected on Monday before a cold front arrives in the afternoon hours. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A cold front arrives this afternoon and moves across the northern third of the state before stalling south tonight. This boundary will bring a broad range of temperature the next few days with cooler weather north and milder conditions south. Wednesday a disturbance nears the area with increasing rain and thunder chances as the boundary slowly lifts north. Pockets of moderate to perhaps locally heavy rainfall become likely Wednesday and maximizing Wednesday evening into pre-dawn Thursday before the system exits the region. Another system nears the state this weekend with scattered rain and thunder chances beginning late Friday evening into Saturday.
OG&E Warning Customers Of Potential Scam Calls
OG&E is warning Oklahomans to be on the lookout for utility scams after the company said customers are being targeted over the phone. The company said scammers are using fake OG&E phone numbers and demanding customers pay their bill over the phone, or lose their electricity. Aaron Cooper, the manager...
