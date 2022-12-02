TULSA, Okla. - A cool and foggy morning is expected on Monday before a cold front arrives in the afternoon hours. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A cold front arrives this afternoon and moves across the northern third of the state before stalling south tonight. This boundary will bring a broad range of temperature the next few days with cooler weather north and milder conditions south. Wednesday a disturbance nears the area with increasing rain and thunder chances as the boundary slowly lifts north. Pockets of moderate to perhaps locally heavy rainfall become likely Wednesday and maximizing Wednesday evening into pre-dawn Thursday before the system exits the region. Another system nears the state this weekend with scattered rain and thunder chances beginning late Friday evening into Saturday.

